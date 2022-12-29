ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Power cuts, Haribo and stew: UK rowers brave mid-Atlantic Christmas

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47offi_0jxXwV4d00
Three fathers – Steve Woolley, 47, Neil Furminger, 58, and Matt Garman, 53 – make up the Ocean Dadventure crew.

Rowers from the UK enjoyed reindeer stew and endured a power failure on Christmas Day as they steered a course across the Atlantic Ocean.

Three fathers – Steve Woolley, 47, from Harrogate, Neil Furminger, 58, and Matt Garman, 53, both from Seaford in East Sussex – and solo rower Lara Vafiadis, 33, from Malvern in Worcestershire, are crewing two of the boats in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

The participants in the race are attempting to row more than 3,000 miles from the Canary Islands to Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua and Barbuda.

The race began earlier in December and will continue into the new year, meaning those involved celebrated Christmas at sea, including a festive dinner that may raise a few eyebrows.

Garman, the skipper of the Ocean Dadventure crew, said: “It’s been tough to consume the calories needed and the Christmas Day reindeer stew tasted much like a beef stew.

“Steve is favouring a reindeer soup whereas Neil and myself have more of a sweet tooth and keep our calories up with Jelly Babies and Haribo.

“There were pork scratchings and nuts also on the Christmas Day menu for their high calories. We each need to consume about 6,000 calories per day.

“We did take a half-bottle of whisky for Christmas Day but chose cans of fizzy drinks instead. While we’ve been lucky and haven’t experienced seasickness, we don’t fancy the alcohol.”

For Vafiadis, Christmas dinner was the least of her worries. Her first present was a power problem but it did not prevent her from enjoying gifts and cake later in the day.

“Waking up on Christmas morning to a complete power failure was not the best start but I managed to sort it out and know now what not to charge at night,” she said.

“It felt very odd to be away from family at Christmas. Talking to them on the phone was hard but I know it won’t be long until I see them at the finish. I then spent Christmas Day evening on para anchor as the winds picked up so much so I had to make sure I wasn’t getting pushed back east.

“Presents-wise, I had a few cards and some little gifts to make my journey better – chocolate, skincare items and a digital photo frame that had been loaded with so many different photos from my boyfriend … but mainly of my dog.

“The Christmas cake was excellent. I waited until the afternoon and enjoyed it while sat on my oars just watching the waves.”

Ocean Dadventure and Vafiadis are raising money for a number of charities and good causes, including Prostate Cancer UK.

Vafiadis’s journey took on extra significance when her father, who had been diagnosed with prostate cancer six years ago, died weeks before she began her voyage.

“When I’ve had a problem he’s always on my mind, telling me to take a step back and reassess everything, which always helps,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Where in the world? The big Boxing Day travel quiz

1. Which airline had to suspend a policy allowing staff to wear gender-neutral uniforms on a flight taking the England football team to the World Cup in Qatar?. 2. Which holiday destination did Boris Johnson return home from in late October to not run in the Tory party leadership race?
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

What is it like to survive an execution by lethal injection?

Alabama’s corrections department has bungled the procedure on three recent occasions, with IV teams failing for hours on end, adding immense distress to a difficult situation. On three occasions in the past four months, Alabama’s department of corrections has bungled its lethal injections procedure. At 7.57pm on 17...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

UK households wake up on Christmas with no running water

Households in parts of the UK woke up on Christmas day without running water, in an outage which has impacted thousands of people over the past week.After some of the coldest weather in a decade, temperatures shot up by almost 20C in some places last weekend, in a rapid thaw that burst pipes across the country and wrought havoc on the water network.Tens of thousands of homes have been affected, mainly in the south of England, and water supplies have largely been restored as engineers worked through the night to locate and fix the broken pipes.But homes in Hertfordshire and...
BBC

UK's most premature twins spend first Christmas at home

A pair of "miracle twins" thought to be the UK's most premature to survive are spending their first proper Christmas at home. Brother and sister Harry and Harley Crane, from Heanor in Derbyshire, were born at 22 weeks and five days and weighed just over 1lb 10oz each. Their parents...
BBC

Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight

The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
BBC

Boscombe White Christmas Dip: Hundreds join in fancy dress swim

Hundreds of outdoor swimmers braved the temperatures for a Christmas dip on the Dorset coast. The annual White Christmas Dip, in aid of Macmillan Caring Locally, took place at Boscombe Pier. The event began in 2008 when the White family decided to wear fancy dress while joining a local swimming...
The Guardian

The Native American-owned food trucks taking New Mexico by storm

The line outside a beige, sticker-covered food truck grows longer as participants in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s annual Prickly Pear festival break for lunch. As they wait in line, attenders try to decide between a turkey sandwich with cactus fruit syrup, a salad layered with popped quinoa and amaranth grains and a host of other options. The food truck is Manko, and its chef, Ray Naranjo, is one of many Native American chefs redefining the food truck scene in the south-west.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Guardian

Irritating, yes. Silly, yes. But Harry and Meghan are right on one thing: press persecution

If Harry & Meghan, the series, didn’t please everyone, Prince Andrew must have adored it. Beyond group pictures, not even a glimpse of Andrew (the Epstein/Maxwell favourite still embedded in a Windsor mansion after the £12m settlement of a contested sex claim) was deployed to underline the non-compromised couple’s contrasting exile from their tribe, for reasons that seem largely to do with resentment, carelessness and pettiness.
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Guardian

Think the war in Ukraine is the world’s deadliest conflict? Think again

A war is raging that has cost more than an estimated 600,000 lives. Its victims have borne witness to shocking human rights abuses and, tragically, civilians have been deliberately targeted. Tens of thousands of women have been raped. It has lasted two years and is happening today, yet the chances are you don’t even know where it is. Though it is far deadlier than the war in Ukraine, the western media have mostly ignored it.
Centre Daily

Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century

New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
The Guardian

The Guardian

543K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy