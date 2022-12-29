ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania lost 40,000 people last year, more than only 3 states. See which ones lost and gained the most [MAP]

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 1 day ago

The U.S. Census Bureau has published new population estimates showing how the number of residents in each state and the District of Columbia has fluctuated each year since the 2020 Census. The estimates are designed to be a snapshot of the country’s population on July 1 of each year.

The newest numbers show that, after having gained population in the 2020 Census and then again in 2021, Pennsylvania shed about 40,000 residents from July 2021 to July of 2022. That places the state’s population just under 13 million once again. The Keystone State still ranks 5th overall for total population behind California, Texas, Florida and New York.

The map below shows the data for each state. Hover or click on a state to see its statistics. Places shaded orange or yellow lost population year to year, while those shaded blue gained. Places shaded gray had very small changes, such as Vermont, which is estimated to have gained 92 people since 2021.

The Bureau has not published details about why populations fluctuated — known as “components of change” in Census parlance. Those breakdowns of births, deaths, interstate and international migrations will come next year.

In total, 18 states including Pennsylvania dropped 561,914 people since 2021, while 32 states and the District of Columbia gained 1,817,917 people, for a nationwide net gain of 1,256,003 residents during the year.

The two tables below show the top 10 winners and losers for total population.

The tables below show the top winners and losers by percent of population change.

