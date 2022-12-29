Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU Preview: A business trip to the CFP Semifinals
With the clock quickly approaching midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Michigan Wolverines ended 2021 with a disappointment, getting blown out by eventual the national champions in their first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. While the season was unquestionably a massive success, that semifinal loss left the team hungry for something more.
Maize n Brew
Discussion: The areas TCU is a favorable matchup for Michigan
It’s finally the weekend we have all been waiting for and it’s safe to say that the past three weeks have felt like an eternity. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines play the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday in Phoenix. This is the first meeting between the two programs, and to do that on college football’s biggest stage proves quite a unique way to start a series.
Maize n Brew
Michigan reveals uniform combo for Fiesta Bowl against TCU
The Michigan Wolverines football program’s Twitter account on Friday night announced the uniform combo for the Fiesta Bowl against TCU on New Year’s Eve, and many old school Michigan fans should be happy. The Wolverines will be rocking the blue jersey and maize pants, along with maize accessories,...
Maize n Brew
TCU Media Day Recap: Max Duggan, Johnny Hodges, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson preview Michigan
TCU had its Fiesta Bowl media day on Thursday afternoon, and Maize n Brew was there to get comments from some Horned Frogs players. We caught up with quarterback Max Duggan, linebacker Johnny Hodges, and cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. The players previewed the Wolverines and more. Listen to the podcast...
Maize n Brew
Michigan-TCU Fiesta Bowl features SEC officiating crew, Ohio State alum
The Fiesta Bowl is now less than 24 hours away — Michigan is set to square off against TCU in what should be a competitive game at State Farm Stadium. It’ll be the Big Ten going at it against the Big 12, and there will be an SEC officiating crew, per Football Zebras.
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs TCU: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, previewing the other CFP semifinal
The first round of the College Football Playoff kicks off on New Year’s Eve, starting with the Michigan Wolverines taking on the TCU Horned Frogs. Michigan is coming off a win over the Purdue Boilermakers to earn the Big Ten Championship. On the other side, the Horned Frogs lost in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship for their first loss of the season.
Maize n Brew
Everything Jim Harbaugh said one day before Fiesta Bowl
We’re just a day away from the Fiesta Bowl where Michigan is set to face TCU with a trip to the National Championship on the line. On Friday morning Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and TCU head coach Sonny Dykes spoke with the media at a joint press conference. Here are Harbaugh’s comments from the session.
Maize n Brew
After CMU loss, Michigan knows it needs to be better with Big Ten play restarting
There’s no sugarcoating it: the Michigan Wolverines suffered their most embarassing loss of the season Thursday night, as they fell at home to a Central Michigan team that was 4-8 entering the game. Team captain Jace Howard spoke to the media after the game, saying the Wolverines beat themselves...
Maize n Brew
TCU CB says they’re ‘coming’ for Michigan, ‘faster than any team they’ve seen’
TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson has an undeniable chip on his shoulder heading into the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan. Hodges-Tomlinson sees talk about Michigan’s strength and physicality and believes the speed of the Horned Frogs is the more important factor. "It has been talked about in like every other...
Maize n Brew
Michigan defense preparing for ‘warrior’ TCU QB Max Duggan
The Michigan Wolverines are just one game away from a spot in the National Championship in Los Angeles. They could potentially punch their ticket on Saturday evening, but the TCU Horned Frogs will have something to say about that. Led by quarterback Max Duggan, TCU’s offense has been among the...
Maize n Brew
Jim Harbaugh named a finalist for George Munger Coach of the Year
For what feels like the millionth time since the end of the regular season, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has been named a finalist for a Coach of the Year honor. This time, it is the George Munger Coach of the Year Award, given by the Maxwell Football Club. Voters for the award include head coaches, members of the club and sportswriters from across the country.
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball stunned in 63-61 upset to Central Michigan
In their final out-of-conference game of 2022–23, the Michigan Wolverines were the victims of a stunning 63-61 upset to the Central Michigan Chippewas. At first tip, it looked like it’d be a cruise control kind of a game for Michigan. The Wolverines kept the Chippewas to a sub-40% field goal percentage and an even more dismal 17% three point percentage through the first two timeouts. What kept Central Michigan at the Wolverines’ heels for much of the first half was Michigan’s own up-and-down shooting problems — making six of their first nine shots, than scoring just two of their next 10.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: 2024 five-star LB impressed with Michigan
There’s no doubt Michigan’s staff and team is fully immersed in preparation for their upcoming College Football Playoff battle against TCU. However, as you all know, recruiting never stops and several storylines have come up late this week. Five-star LB holds Michigan in high regard. The Michigan Wolverines...
Maize n Brew
Central Michigan at Michigan Preview: Closing out the year and the cupcakes
It has been a start to the season full of frustrations for the Michigan Wolverines, with multiple missed chances for any sort of signature win. This team is inexperienced and certainly flawed, but the performance to date has been even worse than most realistic projections expected. The non-conference slate closes...
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s loss to CMU
Welp, that was infuriating. In a game that wasn’t even televised, Michigan lost to Central Michigan, 63-61. It’s not like CMU is supposed to be some sort of juggernaut in the MAC either. With a 4-8 record entering the game, the Chippewas were toward the bottom of the MAC. This was CMU’s first road win of the season. They have faced two schools that Michigan beat earlier in the year, losing to Minnesota by eight and beating Purdue Northwest by seven.
Maize n Brew
Breaking down Michigan’s seven transfer portal additions so far
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. On this week’s episode of the Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon evaluates the seven members of the...
Maize n Brew
Kim Barnes Arico picks up 500th win of career after Michigan beats Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines picked up a victory against Nebraska Wednesday, which was Kim Barnes Arico’s 500th victory as a head coach. With 230 wins with the Wolverines. KBA is the winningest coach in Michigan women’s basketball history. As of Wednesday evening, she boasts a 230-110 record, a 67.6% winning percentage.
