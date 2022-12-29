ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Carter says freshman LB is ‘way wise beyond his years’

By Abigail Angalet
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

With linebacker Trenton Simpson not playing in Friday’s Orange Bowl due to a nagging ankle injury, there is a big opportunity for other guys on the Clemson roster to step up to fill what is a key role within the Tigers’ defense — one of those guys being freshman Wade Woodaz.

Woodaz has been impressive from the jump, coming away with a blocked punt in his collegiate debut against Georgia Tech and becoming an extremely versatile piece of Wes Goodwin’s defensive scheme at both the safety and linebacker positions.

Fellow linebacker Barrett Carter spoke with the media on Wednesday and expressed a high level of excitement for his teammate, who has a big opportunity to put together a big performance against a high-tempo Tennessee offense.

“Wade has been a mature guy since he stepped on campus, so I knew when we would throw him in games that he would be ready,” Carter said. “Wade, I feel like he’s handled all the tempo, all this, very well. He’s got some experience under his belt, so I think he should be fine. I’m excited for Wade. He’s very athletic, very long, very smart too; he’s way wise beyond his years. I’m excited for Wade and the opportunity he’s about to have.”

The Florida native’s maturity coupled with his athleticism and high-tempo play are what Carter says will open the door to what could be a breakout game for Woodaz against the Volunteers come kickoff on Friday evening.

Clemson squares off against the Tennessee Volunteers for the first time since 2004 in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m.

The Clemson Insider

