Ukrainian Soldier Whose Medal Went to Biden Is Given Special Gift in Return

By Anders Anglesey
 1 day ago

A Ukrainian soldier who gave his military award to President Joe Biden has been given a gift in return from the United States leader.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a military challenge coin to Captain Pavlo Cherniavskyi from Biden during an annual address at the country's parliament on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the coins have been an American military tradition for more than a century "meant to instill unit pride, improve esprit de corps and reward hard work and excellence."

Oleksiy Goncharenko, a Ukrainian politician present during Zelensky's speech, told Newsweek the gift was a "gesture of moral support."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Of2PK_0jxXwMNK00

"It's a gesture of moral support, [it's] not less than practical support because that is [what] a moral gesture is. It elevates the spirit of all Ukrainians. Such gestures are important," Goncharenko said. "What was the importance of that? That someone is thinking of us and [is] standing shoulder to shoulder with us."

Zelensky presented Commander Cherniavskyi's Cross of Military Merit, awarded for valor in battle, to Biden on the soldier's behalf during their meeting at the White House last week.

Cherniavskyi was a commander of the U.S.-supplied HIMARS in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region where Ukrainians and Russians are fighting for control of the strategically important city.

During their meeting in the Oval Office, Zelensky told Biden: "[Cherniavskyi's] very brave, and he said, 'Give it to a very brave president.'"

Biden called the gift a "great honor" and presented Zelensky with a command coin that he wanted to be given to Cherniavskyi.

Zelensky told the country's parliament on Wednesday: "I have one duty from my visit to the United States, which I want to fulfill now. In this hall is Captain Pavlo Cherniavskyi, who was awarded the Cross of Military Merit and who handed this award to the President of the United States of America, Biden.

"It was an honor for me to fulfill this special mission. However, there is a second part. President Biden in return handed over a command coin, a special symbol from the President of the United States. Mr. Captain Pavlo, I would like to give you this Command Coin now."

In a series of tweets shared on December 28, Ukrainian politician Goncharenko said a "special symbol" had been given to the commander.

"Zelensky presented the HIMARS battery commander with a special symbol from Biden. Do you remember that Zelensky brought the U.S. president a medal that belonged to a soldier from Bakhmut? And Biden in response handed over a special symbol from the U.S. president," Goncharenko tweeted .

A video shared on his Twitter account showed Zelensky receiving a standing ovation from parliamentarians as he gifted the coin to the soldier. Cherniavskyi's face was covered up with an emoji in photos uploaded by Goncharenko in order to protect his identity.

After delivering the message, Zelensky also presented state awards to the country's soldiers who were invited to the parliament.

Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment.

The battle for Bakhmut continues to rage on with heavy Russian casualties , according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The U.S.-based think tank said Wednesday that indicators suggested Russian forces as well as members of the Wagner mercenary group have reached a point where an attacking military can no longer advance.

