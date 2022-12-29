ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple arrested on suspicion of DUI after a vehicle struck a tree on Sturgis Road

By KRDO News
 1 day ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested multiple people including a woman for allegedly driving under the influence, causing a vehicle to fly into a tree.

Wednesday, Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to Sturgis Road near North Circle Drive, just after 1 a.m.

Crews said the woman was going about 100 MPH when she hit a stop sign and a van before flipping into a tree in the front yard of a house. The woman was trapped in the vehicle until rescue crews were able to get her out. The woman was taken to the hospital where she received treatment for her minor injuries.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department, the woman was reportedly driving drunk at the time of the crash. Police said officers found two more drivers allegedly under the influence following the initial crash report.

While police investigated the crash involving the woman, officers stopped another driver who drove around the roadblock and into the crash scene. Police said that driver was in a separate case and they were arrested for DUI.

