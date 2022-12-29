ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Know About 2023’s Pantone ‘Viva Magenta’ Color of the Year – And How to Wear It

By Shannon Adducci
 1 day ago
The release of Pantone’s color of the year is always highly anticipated, especially among creatives who use the color authority’s palettes to set the tone — literally — for the coming year. But the debut of 2023’s Pantone color of the year was especially striking giving the bold color choice: “Viva Magenta,” a deep red with undertones of pink and purple.

It’s a fitting sequel to the unofficial 2022 color of the year: hot pink. Pantone may have chosen “Very Peri,” a lavender-periwinkle as its 2022 color, but it was the fuchsia-tinged Barbie pink that resonated the most, thanks especially to Valentino’s PP Pink hue (which now has its very own Pantone swatch).

2023’s “Viva Magenta” (Pantone 18-1750) is a close cousin to 2022’s hot pink: both are bold, feminine, strong, unapologetically attention seeking. According to Pantone, the new color is inspired by the bold colors found in nature, especially the red of the cochineal insect, which is often used in natural dyes.

“Rooted in the primordial, Viva Magenta reconnects us to original matter,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute at the color’s debut. “Invoking the forces of nature, Viva Magenta galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength.”

The hue was already apparent on the runways back in September and October, where designers used the vibrant color in cutout gowns, sheer shirts, hosiery and heels. It was just one shade in a bold palette that also included a reprise of this year’s hot pink, plus hints of royal purple (another color trend for 2023), grass green and lavender.

In real life, the color translates to more opportunities for intentional statement dressing using one or two bright pieces here and there. That means choosing a garment, whether it be a coat, a dress, or an accessory, such as a pair of heels or a bag that incorporates the pop of color and mixes it in with neutrals (such as the khakis, pale blues and light grays that comprise the remainder of Pantone’s 2023 color palette). Or go full Valentino Pink with a head to toe monochrome magenta look.

How to Wear Pantone’s “Viva Magenta” Color of the Year for 2023:

Versace Greca intarsia knit cardigan, $665 (was $1,325) .

Sentaler bouclé belted trench coat, $1,895 .

Aquazzura Love Affair velvet pumps, $372 (was $825) .

Valentino Locò leather shoulder bag, $2,450.

Victor Glemaud knit skirt, $300.

Footwear News

Footwear News

