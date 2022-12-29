ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Star Luka Doncic’s Girlfriend Anamaria Goltes Celebrates in Slovenia Holiday Charity Wearing Nike ‘Panda’ Dunks

By Chelsea Avila
 1 day ago
Luka Doncic and his girlfriend Anamaria Goltes are making headlines each in their own way and in different countries.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks basketball player mounted record-breaking NBA stats against the New York Knicks, and Goltes, spearheaded the latest charity event in Slovenia on behalf of the Luka Doncic Foundation a couple of days prior.

The charity’s official Instagram page shared photos of Goltes wearing Nike “Panda” Dunks while holding onto Christmas balloons. The sneaker itself had surpassed sales this year according to GOAT’s “Alias Seller Report.” The model paired the sneakers with blue denim, an emerald green turtleneck sweater and a midi-length double-lapel black coat.

A post shared by THE LUKA DONCIC FOUNDATION (@thelukadoncicfoundation)

The one statement accessory she wore was a Chanel shoulder bag, which cohesively complemented her red manicure. Her blond hair was parted to one side and styled slightly wavy. Nike Dunks, both high and low, have been a part of the content creator’s rotation. She’s worn a pair of emerald green sneakers with flared jeans rather than fitted at the ankle.

The foundation was launched in efforts to help children based in Doncic’s native country and Dallas. According to the Dallas Weekly , more than 350 pediatric patients were surprised with a holiday celebration at the Dallas’ Scottish Rite for Children, just a year after the foundation surprised patients at the Ljubljana Children’s hospital.

The foundation’s social media page had also shared the news that this year the basketball player had helped raise more than $2.2 million in funding for a genetic disease.

Along with Doncic’s charity work and NBA career, he teamed up with Jordan Brand to create a basketball shoe titled the Jordan Luka 1 shoe .

