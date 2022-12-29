Read full article on original website
The most brutal kidnapping of a young white girl by Native Americans
Mary Jemison was born in 1743, on a ship travelling from Ireland to America. The Jemison family worked on the outskirts of civilization, converting wildness to cultivated soil. Each each day brought the danger of being attacked by a wild beast or a hostile Indian.
'I Was an Original Playboy Bunny—It Changed My Life'
Anna Lederer Gordon, 71, tells Newsweek about working at the Manhattan Playboy club from 1968 to 1971.
"The First Time I Visited The US I Thought This Was A Restaurant Scam": Non-Americans Are Sharing The Things That Are Totally Common In The US But Bizarre In Other Countries
"I was in the US the first time ever a couple of weeks ago and it blew my mind. I wish I could have brought some back home with me."
50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century
What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
See bizarre photos of dead Hollister stores turned into aquariums, haunted houses, escape rooms, and more
Abandoned stores once home to the mall brand are finding new life in surprising forms — and new tenants are keeping the iconic beach house aesthetic.
Of Course Anna Sorokin Has Made $340,000 Selling Her Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Art
After attempting to climb the New York City social ladder as a wannabe German heiress, could notorious con artist Anna Sorokin be making her post-prison comeback as, wait for it, an actual artist? It seems the convicted scammer, who went by the name Anna Delvey during her grifting escapades, has found a new passion—creating and selling her own prints from her Lower East Side apartment while under house arrest. So far, she’s made $340,000, according to the New York Post. The works include original paintings and sketches that range from $250 to $250,000 in price. Lawyers, tech entrepreneurs and Saturday Night Live alum Chloe Fineman are reported to...
43 of the Strangest Town Names in America
There are no rules for naming towns. Some are christened, reasonably enough, after their founders or a defining geographical feature. Others have monikers based on other languages or they may pay homage to religious figures. And then there are some places whose names seem completely random, with those naming the towns likely succumbing to boredom, […]
How Much Time Do The American Pickers Spend On The Road Filming?
One of the most endearing aspects of History's long-running reality series "American Pickers" is the way in which the show embodies the feeling of a cross-country road trip – taking viewers on a journey to experience some of the most interesting places and people in all of America. For...
New Yorkers Warned To Watch for Christmas Puppy Scams
It’s an awful thing to think about, but the reality is that there are some pretty heartless people in the world looking to cause hurt and their tool of choice is puppies. In 2022, to date, there have been over 1,400 scams reported to the Better Business Bureau regarding puppy scams.
New York Bans Sale of Dogs, Cats, and Rabbits in Pet Stores
New legislation signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul will ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in New York pet stores. In a press release on Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she had signed the legislation to ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores, which will take effect in 2024. The goal of the legislation is to end the puppy mill pipeline, a system that frequently mistreats animals in the name of profit.
In New York State, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Vehicle While Intoxicated?
During the holiday season, some of us may indulge in some sort of intoxicating drink. Okay, all it what it is - alcohol. You don't need a lecture from me about responsible drinking, but I will just throw it out there, be careful if you do drink over the holiday season (or anytime for that matter), and don't get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.
