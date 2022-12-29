ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century

What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
GEORGIA STATE
Robb Report

Of Course Anna Sorokin Has Made $340,000 Selling Her Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Art

After attempting to climb the New York City social ladder as a wannabe German heiress, could notorious con artist Anna Sorokin be making her post-prison comeback as, wait for it, an actual artist?  It seems the convicted scammer, who went by the name Anna Delvey during her grifting escapades, has found a new passion—creating and selling her own prints from her Lower East Side apartment while under house arrest. So far, she’s made $340,000, according to the New York Post. The works include original paintings and sketches that range from $250 to $250,000 in price. Lawyers, tech entrepreneurs and Saturday Night Live alum Chloe Fineman are reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

43 of the Strangest Town Names in America

There are no rules for naming towns. Some are christened, reasonably enough, after their founders or a defining geographical feature. Others have monikers based on other languages or they may pay homage to religious figures. And then there are some places whose names seem completely random, with those naming the towns likely succumbing to boredom, […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

New Yorkers Warned To Watch for Christmas Puppy Scams

It’s an awful thing to think about, but the reality is that there are some pretty heartless people in the world looking to cause hurt and their tool of choice is puppies. In 2022, to date, there have been over 1,400 scams reported to the Better Business Bureau regarding puppy scams.
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Bans Sale of Dogs, Cats, and Rabbits in Pet Stores

New legislation signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul will ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in New York pet stores. In a press release on Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she had signed the legislation to ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores, which will take effect in 2024. The goal of the legislation is to end the puppy mill pipeline, a system that frequently mistreats animals in the name of profit.
WNBF News Radio 1290

In New York State, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Vehicle While Intoxicated?

During the holiday season, some of us may indulge in some sort of intoxicating drink. Okay, all it what it is - alcohol. You don't need a lecture from me about responsible drinking, but I will just throw it out there, be careful if you do drink over the holiday season (or anytime for that matter), and don't get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy