Dare to make 2023 the year of adventure

L.A. Affairs: I fell hard and proposed on New Year's Day. She had other plans
We shared a passionate kiss in Santa Monica, and I later proposed. In her mind, our relationship was just a pandemic affair, but I wanted more.
Coolio reportedly died without a will. Adult children will likely split his estate
The adults among Coolio's 10 children are reportedly listed as his next of kin and probable beneficiaries of his estate, valued at more than $300,000.
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’s Time in Chile
Some of the historical figures immortalized in books and films are remembered for their best qualities. Others, though — well, let’s just say that popular culture has a fondness for outlaws. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were active from the 1880s through the early 1900s, and were memorably portrayed on screen by Paul Newman and Robert Redford in a 1969 film.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily
Oprah Daily is the latest to publish its best-of-the-year book list. The list is 45 books long, was handpicked by Oprah Daily‘s editors, and includes fiction and nonfiction titles. The assortment ranges widely, with genres and topics spanning from romance to fantasy, biography to science. It also has a few books in common with other best-of lists we’ve covered, like Barnes & Noble (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin), Amazon (Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver), The Washington Post (Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah), and The New York Times (An Immense World by Ed Yong).
Ruggero Deodato Dies: Director Of Notorious ‘Cannibal Holocaust’ Was 83
Ruggero Deodato, the Italian filmmaker whose hyper-realistic found-footage horror pic Cannibal Holocaust got him arrested and was banned in more than 50 countries, died today, Italian media reported. He was 83. No details of his death were given. Deodato wrote and/or directed dozens of films and TV shows spanning myriad genres during a 60-year career, but none was more notorious, controversial or scrutinized than 1980’s Cannibal Holocaust. The film’s intense and authentic-looking gore led many to believe that local actors actually were murdered on screen. The film was seized by Italian authorities, who later arrested Deodato and put him on trial...
The 5 best fiction books of 2022, according to Bethanne Patrick
We asked our critics to pick their top books of 2022. Bethanne Patrick's five favorites include Celeste Ng's latest and newcomers that blew her away.
Drew Barrymore says she coped with 'cripplingly difficult' divorce by drinking
'You can look at someone you think is a strong person and see them so broken. ... And I was that person,' Drew Barrymore said. 'I broke.'
10 books to add to your reading list in January
Bethanne Patrick's picks for January 2023 include an Indian gangster tale, a dystopian epic and musings from Amy Sherald and Mario Vargas Llosa.
How Much Time Do The American Pickers Spend On The Road Filming?
One of the most endearing aspects of History's long-running reality series "American Pickers" is the way in which the show embodies the feeling of a cross-country road trip – taking viewers on a journey to experience some of the most interesting places and people in all of America. For...
L.A. Times photojournalist recalls the street takeover he photographed with his phone
I worked my way to the front of the throng for a closer view, jumping back on a couple of occasions as the cars drifted close.
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon have a great love story. It led to one of the year's best films
The actor and her husband laugh together and work together. And together, they pushed through the historical action epic "The Woman King."
Take a closer look at the rare snowy owl that's drawn hundreds to a quiet Cypress neighborhood
The snowy owl is a North Pole native but appeared around Christmas Day in Cypress and hunkered down on the rooftop of a house.
'What's up! I can't read.' O.C. resident goes viral after schooling left him functionally illiterate
He started this year functionally illiterate. So how did this 34-year-old become one of BookTok's biggest stars?
