stillrealtous.com
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
411mania.com
Various News: Pro Wrestling NOAH Press Conference for Nakamura vs. Muta, Big E And Tyler Breeze Tour WWE Warehouse
– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year is tomorrow with The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and the press conference for the show is online. You can see the video below for the media event, which is promoting tomorrow’s WWE vs. NOAH match:. – UpUpDownDown posted the following...
PWMania
Backstage News on Dragon Lee Signing With WWE, His AEW’s Appearance Drawing Interest
Dragon Lee is the most recent major star to sign with WWE, as he announced the news during Wednesday night’s AAA Noche de Campeones. It turns out that prior to AEW featuring him on television without a contract, WWE was not considering signing Dragon Lee. Dave Meltzer discussed the...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Calls Infamous Wrestling Promoter An 'Ugly, Racist Bully'
Jake "The Snake" Roberts has no shortage of things to say about the notorious wrestling promoter Bill Watts, and very little is positive. Speaking on his "Snake Pit with Jake Roberts" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged there was a modicum of praise that he could bestow on Watts, with whom he worked in Mid-South Wrestling during the 1980s.
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Says This WWE HoFer Is A Great Human Being
The professional wrestling business is one filled with colorful characters, both in and out of the ring, with a wide range of personalities and gimmicks becoming part of the show. However, those colorful personalities can also lead to tension backstage when the cameras are not rolling. While some people in the business build up negative reputations, during the latest episode of his "ARN" podcast, Arn Anderson labeled WWE Hall Of Famer, Ron Simmons, a "great human being."
tjrwrestling.net
“Ugly, Racist, Bully Bastard” – Jake Roberts Slams Legendary Wrestling Promoter
Jake Roberts has some not-so-kind things to say about legendary wrestling promoter Bill Watts. During his Hall of Fame wrestling career, Jake “The Snake” Roberts was most known for his run in WWE, but he also spent time working in other places like WCW and also Mid-South Wrestling as well.
411mania.com
Karen Jarrett Says Max Caster Crossed A Line With His Rap Last Night on AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass took shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal with a rap on last night’s AEW Dynamite. During the rap, Max Caster noted that Jarrett was a ‘carny’ who stole money ‘like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.’ Karen Jarrett, who was previously Karen Angle, did not enjoy the rap and said that Caster crossed a line.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Opens Up About His Relationship With Paul Heyman
For nearly 50 years, Jim Ross has been involved in professional wrestling, most notably as a commentator. While he currently works for AEW, he's best known for his time with WWE — a company he served for over two decades. During that time, Ross worked with a handful of broadcast partners, from the likes of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon to Jerry "The King" Lawler, Michael Cole, and even Paul Heyman.
wrestlinginc.com
Lucha Star Bolts For WWE After Ending FTR Title Reign
Dragon Lee, last seen on American television as part of La Faccion Ingobernable on the August 17 episode of "AEW Dynamite." is reportedly WWE-bound on the same night that he and his brother Dralistico defeated FTR to win the AAA World Tag Team Titles, which means that he's also vacating them.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Pitches Dream Tag Team Match For WrestleMania
Despite being in the WWE Hall of Fame, the duo of Booker T and Stevie Ray, collectively known as Harlem Heat, have never competed together in a WWE ring. What if that all changed in 2023? Former WCW star Konnan entertained the idea during a recent episode of "Keepin' It 100" when a fan submitted a mailbag question to pitch Harlem Heat versus The New Day to take place at WrestleMania 39 in April.
411mania.com
Tony Khan On the Challenges Of Putting Together AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Having to Make Changes
AEW and NJPW joined forces this year for the Forbidden Door PPV, and Tony Khan recently discussed the challenges of putting that show together. Khan spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody show and discussed the crossover PPV; you can check out some highlights below:. On the success of Forbidden Door: “The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Injury Updates on AEW Tag Team Wrestlers
IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR is reportedly working while hurt. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Harwood is still banged up from from the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10, which saw FTR drop the ROH World Tag Team Titles to ROH Hall of Famers The Briscoes in the Double Dog Collar match. Harwood was specifically on the spot that saw Jay Briscoe superplex Harwood onto a pile of steel chairs down below.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Names Sting, Arn Anderson & Jerry Lynn As Legends Who Inspired Him
An AEW star has named Sting, Arn Anderson and Jerry Lynn as the wrestling legends who have inspired him. Ethan Page has made quite the impact in All Elite Wrestling since signing in 2021. The end of 2022 saw Page get increased television time as a member of The Firm.
UPMATTERS
Booking Five Blockbuster UFC Bouts for 2023
Here are the most anticipated matchups fight fans want to see inside the octagon next year. Now make it happen, Dana White. View the original article to see embedded media. Welcome to The Weekly Takedown, Sports Illustrated’s in-depth look at MMA. Every week, this column offers insight and information on the most noteworthy stories in the fight world.
411mania.com
WWE News: Update on AJ Styles Following Ankle Injury, Ric Flair & Gerald Brisco At Smackdown
– A new report has an update on AJ Styles following his injury at a WWE live event. As reported, Styles suffered an ankle injury during an OC vs. Judgment Day six-person mixed tag team match at the live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania. PWInsider reports that Styles went to Tampa...
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Is Incredibly Likely To Make WrestleMania 39 Appearance
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is one of the most iconic performers in WWE history. The Texas Rattlesnake enthralled fans with his performance at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, which made fans wonder if he will ever compete again. Amid rumors of his return to WWE next year, Austin is almost sure to appear at WrestleMania 39.
Uncle Howdy Attacks Bray Wyatt, Sting Gives Darby Allin A Pep Talk | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for December 30, 2022. - Bray Wyatt kicked off the show. He said he doesn't think of himself as a good person deep down, though he tries to be one. Wyatt stated that he doesn't regret much, but he regretted attacking a cameraman last week.He started to say sorry before LA Knight cut him off. Knight criticized Wyatt for attacking a cameraman. He said Wyatt was responsible for his attacks. Knight then wondered what happened to Wyatt, as he used to be a force. He told Wyatt he was a broken-down loser. Knight then vowed to take Wyatt out, and he mentioned the Royal Rumble. Wyatt responded by calling him an idiot and saying it's time he reminds the world how cruel he is. He then accepted the challenge. Uncle Howdy chimed in with another message, as he said "Revel in what you are" and "Embrace the dark." He then came to the ring and dropped Wyatt with the Sister Abigail.
411mania.com
Impact, NWA, Kurt Angle & More Pay Tribute to Don West Following His Passing
The wrestling world took to social media to react to the passing of Don West on Friday. As reported, the TNA & Impact commentator passed on Friday at the age of 59. Impact and the NWA posted to their Twitter accounts to comment on West’s passing, as did Kurt Angle, Christopher Daniels, Josh Alexander and more. You can see some of those below:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Wants To See Tessa Blanchard Be Part Of A New Four Horsemen Group
Arn Anderson was asked about the possibility of a new Four Horsemen stable to emerge in the foreseeable future by a fan during the latest episode of Ask Me Anything podcast. The group has hosted members like Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Sting, Lex Luger, and Barry Windham over its nearly thirty-year history.
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Don West, Sasha Banks, WWE SmackDown
The new issue of the Observer is up on the site with these stories:. *The life and times of Stephan Bonnar, a look at a person who was one of the key building blocks of the popularity of UFC, including the Forrest Griffin fight, his relationship with Griffin after the fight, season one of Ultimate Fighter and the building years, life after UFC, the feud with Tito Ortiz, his pro wrestling days and much more.
