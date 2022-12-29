Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for December 30, 2022. - Bray Wyatt kicked off the show. He said he doesn't think of himself as a good person deep down, though he tries to be one. Wyatt stated that he doesn't regret much, but he regretted attacking a cameraman last week.He started to say sorry before LA Knight cut him off. Knight criticized Wyatt for attacking a cameraman. He said Wyatt was responsible for his attacks. Knight then wondered what happened to Wyatt, as he used to be a force. He told Wyatt he was a broken-down loser. Knight then vowed to take Wyatt out, and he mentioned the Royal Rumble. Wyatt responded by calling him an idiot and saying it's time he reminds the world how cruel he is. He then accepted the challenge. Uncle Howdy chimed in with another message, as he said "Revel in what you are" and "Embrace the dark." He then came to the ring and dropped Wyatt with the Sister Abigail.

4 HOURS AGO