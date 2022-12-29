ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Type 2 Diabetes: Intermittent Fasting May Help Reverse Condition￼

A new preliminary study indicated that type 2 diabetes might not necessarily be a lifelong, chronic disease if intermittent fasting is implemented. Experts are cautiously optimistic that intermittent fasting may be viable for patients with type 2 diabetes. Still, experts say that the small sample size used for the research...
Vitamin D May Help Maintain Muscle as You Age

MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- One way to maintain muscle strength with age: Get enough vitamin D. Researchers in Brazil and the United Kingdom found that older folks who were deficient in the vitamin increased their risk of losing muscle strength by 78%. "Vitamin D is known to participate in various functions. …," said study co-author Tiago da Silva Alexandre, a professor of gerontology at Federal University of...
Vitamin D deficiency linked to massive drop in muscle strength

SÃO CARLOS, Brazil — Vitamin D is essential for building and protecting the bones and muscles in your body. While you don’t have to chug a gallon of milk every day, researchers say getting the nutrient into your diet is vital. A recent study by Brazilian scientists found that a vitamin D deficiency can lead to a massive 78 percent drop in muscle strength.
Certain Supplements Improve Cardiovascular Health

New research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology has identified supplements that show moderate- to high-quality evidence of reducing cardiovascular disease risk factors. The systematic review and meta-analysis included 884 randomized controlled trials with a total of over 880,000 participants that evaluated the effects of 27...
On Nutrition: More on bone broth

A recent column on the value of bone broth brought two questions. "I have a friend whose daughter fell and has a jaw fracture with the medical advice that she is to have (a) liquid diet for six weeks. Then I just read your article on bone broth!! I will tell my friend, but wonder how long you need to boil the bones? Also do you have recipes for the other high nutrition formulas you mentioned? I would love to give some help to my friend for her daughter. Thank you, Janice M."
Get tested if your legs hurt while walking

I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight. I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me...
Online Weight Management Program Leads to Glucose Improvement in Type 2 Diabetes

An online weight management program designed for people with type 2 diabetes led to weight loss as well as improved blood glucose control, according to a new study presented at ObesityWeek, the annual meeting of the Obesity Society, and described in an article at Healio. Previous research has shown that...
Is Liposuction the Same as Liposculpture?

Liposuction is the same as liposculpture. However, different suction methods are used to remove fat. There have been several advancements in liposuction techniques, and new terms are used to describe these improved techniques. Liposculpture is one of the advanced liposuction techniques. Fat is removed from the body, and then creative...
