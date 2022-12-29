ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NY volunteer firefighters and EMS to receive tax break

By Amal Tlaige
 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — Legislation to give tax exemptions to volunteer firefighters and EMS workers in New York has been signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Experts say the legislation is needed to attract and retain volunteers.

“Well contrary to popular belief and popular culture, most fire and emergency response in New York and frankly across the country is done by volunteers,” said John D’Alessandro, Association Secretary for the Fire Fighters Association of the State of NY.

D’Alessandro said New York has seen a decline in volunteer firefighters, making it challenging to adequately respond to calls, but they’re doing everything possible to fill vacant spots.

“We have numerous programs, everything from this tax break to providing college tuition reimbursement, you know we have a number of bills that we still continue to pursue, that would create more incentives for the men and women who want to volunteer and can volunteer to protect their communities,” he said.

D’Alessandro said one reason for the decline could be that people think they don’t have the time to commit.

“Despite what people think — that I have to be that person on the end of a hose line running into a burning building — there are dozens of jobs in your local volunteer fire department and if you’ve got a skill set and you got a little bit of time, we are happy to take that and to put it to good use,” he said.

The bill will allow local municipalities to provide up to 10% in property tax exemption to volunteers. Key sponsor of the bill Assembly member Angelo Santababara said this will help keep well-deserved money in their pockets.

“They do so much work for our community. They respond, they keep us safe, they respond to fires, emergencies, car crashes, you name, it they do it. And like I said, they volunteer, they’re dedicated, they take time out of their day to provide the services for us and our upstate communities really can’t function without them,” he said.

D’Alessandro said if you think you may be interested in becoming a volunteer, look to your local fire department on a night when they’re practicing to get a feel for what the job entails.

Comments / 11

Kathy Peranzo
1d ago

They should get tax breaks because when that alarm rings they are putting their lives in danger. Thank you for your service

Reply
3
Darlene Berry
1d ago

The news article states “Volunteer”; they are NOT paid! They are the ones risking their lives, leaving family dinners,working holidays,etc. to be there for their community when needed. We don’t do enough to say “thank you” to these wonderful guys and gals.

Reply(5)
2
AP_001666.c9cbb0f1c6414d46a2412bfec59ffcd0.1913
1d ago

We will only get it if our county government approves it how many do U think are going to do that volunteers are ignored all the time

Reply
2
