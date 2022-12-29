ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
TEMPE, AZ
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning beat the Rangers in a shootout

TAMPA — Alex Killorn beat Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin in the sixth round of the shootout, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made it stand up by stopping Adam Fox for the Lightning’s 2-1 shootout win over New York on Thursday night at Amalie Arena. Vasilevskiy, starting games on back-to-back days...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game

Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
Yardbarker

Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers preview, prediction, pick for 12/29: Cats look to knock off rust

After five days off, the Florida Panthers return to the ice on Thursday night to play the visiting Montreal Canadiens -- and try to break a three-game losing streak. The Panthers haven't played since falling to the New York Islanders on Friday in Elmont, N.Y. That left the Panthers -- who were the NHL's best regular-season team last season -- at 15-16-4 on the season.
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-14-2) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (10-21-2) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at UBS Arena, marking the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders lead the season series 2-0.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Okposo's 'symbolic' hat trick fuels Sabres in emotional victory

Don Granato tossed out much of the game plan as the Buffalo Sabres prepared for their first game in 10 days, a conscientious effort to allow his players to lean on the emotion he knew they would feel in the wake of the tragic blizzard that paralyzed Western New York through the holidays.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy