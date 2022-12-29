Read full article on original website
Related
These 3 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Year—Here’s Why 2023 Is Looking Bright
If you’re having trouble processing the fact that another year’s gone by, you’re most definitely not alone. It feels as if we blinked, and 2022 flew right before our eyes. The good news is, after taking a closer look at the astro-weather for the upcoming year, I am delighted to tell you all about the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best year 2023. For the record, if your zodiac sign isn’t mentioned, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed. On the contrary, 2023 will bring a series of peak moments for all 12 zodiac signs, so don’t lose hope. In the...
boldsky.com
Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Cheat In Relationships; Ranked from Most
Infidelity cannot be just explained away as it is a major marital issue that robs the victim of confidence. Problems majorly evident in these failed relationships are categorised under the areas of personal problems, issues with the relationship, and freely available dating sites, long business trips, or alcohol. Sexual betrayals are considered to be the worst among betrayals and so are emotional affairs that can also bring the victim down to utter devastation. Obviously, the cheat betrays a weak personality that is not yet developed and immature.
collective.world
What You Need To Know About Your Love Life In 2023, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
(March 21st to April 19th) Sorry to say, sweetheart, but 2023 won’t be the best year of your life for romantic love. Instead, you will learn that love springs from within. You will appreciate love in all kinds of ways beyond romance—the love of pets, of beautiful scenery, of family. You will learn to love yourself—which will help when the love of your life suddenly appears in 2024.
Refinery29
Your 2023 Horoscope Is Here & It’s A Year For Personal Power
2023 is a year full of change and transformation. We will be wanting and willing to open our hearts and embrace our personal power. Even though the world will bring us challenges, it’s a time of scientific advancement and evolution — as well as a year of advancing our liberties and freedoms.
Bustle
Here's Your Horoscope For January 2023
January kicks off with Venus’ entrance into intellectual, non-conforming Aquarius on Jan 2. Step out of your comfort zone, spend more time among friends, and don’t be afraid to date someone who doesn’t seem like your usual type. Tearful goodbyes are on the horizon as the sensitive full moon in Cancer will bring confusing and unplanned endings on Jan 6. At last, Mars retrograde will end in Gemini on Jan. 12, bringing back your energy, determination, and patience. Life will go smoothly again after Mercury’s frustrating retrograde ends in Capricorn on Jan. 18. And that’s not all for your January 2023 horoscope.
Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 30, 2022
The problem with spending time with whimsical, effervescent people is that after you swim through colorful skies together, it becomes rather difficult to return to the world of pavement walking. This is why it’s better to be such a person than have to keep finding or chasing one. Mercury’s retrograde provides inspiration for capricious disruption.
collective.world
What Every Zodiac Sign Needs To Hear Before January 1
You can miss someone and know they don’t belong in your life. You can remember the good times fondly but recognize that they cannot change the bad. Life is complex—people are complex—but at the end of the day, it’s important for you to do what’s best for yourself, and sometimes that means letting go of someone who once brought positive energy into your life.
Astrologer Susan Miller Names the 2 Zodiac Signs Star-Sanctioned To Have the Luckiest 2023
The new year might not be here quite yet, but if you’re already feeling the initiatory, fresh-start energy, there's an astrological reason for that: On December 20, Jupiter—the planet of expansion, luck, and beneficence—shifted into Aries, the first sign of the zodiac known for its self-starter energy. Having dipped only briefly into the sign in 2022 (while spending most of the year showering its blessings on Pisces), Jupiter is now in Aries until May 16, 2023, smiling down upon the rams with all its cosmic goodness before shifting into Taurus and granting the same good fortune to the bulls for the rest of the year. Thanks to these transits, Aries and Taurus are destined to be the luckiest zodiac signs in 2023.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable
Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed. Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
One Lucky Date in December Ensures These 3 Zodiac Signs Will End the Year on a High Note
This year, December’s astrological landscape is filled with numerous opportunities for growth and evolution as we head into a new year. They require us to be present and attentive so that we can be conscious of when we’re working at cross purposes and instead focus on discovering actionable resolutions to any challenge we face.
Cancer—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Making Major Waves in Your Career This Year
This year, you’re testing your limits and working toward a greater wisdom. Your Cancer 2023 horoscope says you’re learning a lot this year, and once Mars retrograde in Gemini comes to an end on January 12, you may find yourself overcoming some of your fears and letting go of residual emotions. As Mars stations direct in your 12th house of spirituality, you’re feeling inspired to take action toward letting go of lingering grudges and resentments. And when Mercury stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships on February 3, you’ll find it easier to establish harmony with those around you. This...
TODAY.com
Horoscopes 2023: What the new year has in store for your zodiac sign
Wondering what 2023 has in store for you? It's only natural to speculate about what's around the corner — and astrology is one way to speculate about the year's offerings in terms of personal growth, career and love. Horoscopes are a tool that astrologers use to predict what lies...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because the New Year Looks Promising
There are plenty of ways to harness the magic of the winter season. You can start by getting plenty of rest, and partaking in rituals of self-reflection before ringing in the new year. In the meantime, the sun’s journey through Capricorn can be encouraging and productive, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of December 26 to January 1. Where does this cardinal earth sign live in your birth chart? This is the area of life where you are being energized and grounded, so be sure to plant your seeds of intention for the year ahead! The moon...
Get Ready, Pisces—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Doing a Lot of Growing Up This Year
Your Pisces 2023 horoscope says you’re gearing up for a year of significant milestones, so prepare to bring your A-game. By the time 2023 begins, you will have survived a chaotic holiday season, thanks to Mars retrograde in Gemini driving up the conflict in your fourth house of hometowns and family dynamics. However, that will come to an end on January 12, when Mars stations direct and encourages you to find a solution to the issues that have been waiting for you at home. However, the pressure is only just beginning, especially if you’re a Pisces or Pisces rising. By March...
collective.world
4 Zodiacs Who Will Be The Most Affected By 2022’s Mercury Retrograde In Capricorn
Mercury’s back at it again with the retrograde. This time, the planet will retrograde in Capricorn from December 29th, 2022 to January 18th, 2023. With this Mercury retrograde being in Capricorn, expect an emphasis on issues related to work and family. While Mercury retrograde will affect everyone to some...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week & They Can’t Wait to Say Goodbye to 2022
If things have felt more stressful than usual, you’re certainly not alone. The holiday season can be equally as beautiful as it is chaotic, which is why three zodiac signs will have the worst week of December 26 to January 1. Let’s not forget about the pressure that comes with saying goodbye to yet another year, but instead of dwelling on the “shoulda, coulda, woulda’s,” consider this an opportunity to start fresh. This new year looks promising! The chaos starts to calm down after Christmas day, but the moon-Saturn conjunction on December 26 could rain on our parade. While the moon...
SFGate
Horoscope for Tuesday, 12/27/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Owing up to your part of the matter takes the wind out of an argument. Others may even open up. This is your chance to start afresh. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You thought you had more time to organize a venture but it looks like the clock is ticking. Don't worry. You always perform better under pressure.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Fantasizing About Someone You Barely Know
Your love horoscope for the week of December 12 to 18 is a reminder that it’s hard to understand what you want in love when you’re still questioning who you really are. Spend time getting to know yourself and identifying the difference between what you truly want and what you *think* you want. Fleeting feelings are subject to change! Mists of confusion could obscure your individual spark as the larger-than-life sun in Sagittarius squares off with disorienting Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This may make it more difficult to bask in the glory of someone else’s happiness, as it may feel...
Sagittarius—Your 2023 Horoscope Says This Could Be the Year You Fall Hopelessly in Love
Last year put far too much pressure on your relationships, which is why you’ll love what your Sagittarius 2023 horoscope has to say. The year begins on the brink of Mars retrograde in Gemini *finally* coming to an end on January 12. As Mars stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships, the level of frustration you feel in your relationships is bound to decrease. In fact, you may feel ready to get on the same page as whoever you’ve been disagreeing with. March will be a month of much change, especially if you’re a Sagittarius or Sagittarius rising. It all...
Leo—Your January Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Ready For a More Serious Relationship
Attention, brave lions! Prepare for your mind to expand and for your life story to take some unexpected turns. Your Leo horoscope for January 2023 wants you to leap into this new year fearlessly, ready for whatever may come! Right off the bat, you may embark on an exciting trip since Jupiter sails through your 9th house of travel. With Venus sending you her love on January 3 you may see some good fortune coming your way, potentially fattening up your bank account. No matter what, you are sure to dazzle your social circle with your charisma and magnetism! Meanwhile, Saturn has...
HowStuffWorks
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT
HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.https://www.howstuffworks.com
Comments / 0