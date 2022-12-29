Keanu Reeves has been confirmed to be reprising his role as Constantine for DC Studios in a sequel that will be helmed by Francis Lawrence, who directed the first film. There has been plenty of chances over at Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios, after James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as the co-CEOs, and it's likely that the Constantine sequel has been shelved in favor of their new plans. So, it would seem that Reeves would have some spare time for another comic book adaptation. Some fans think that the actor would be the perfect person to play Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one fan even took the liberty of creating a new design that shows how he could look as the Spirit of Vengeance.

3 DAYS AGO