Read full article on original website
Related
Terrence Howard Announces Retirement From Acting: “This Is The End For Me”
Terrence Howard is ready to walk away from acting. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the upcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Howard revealed his decision to call it quits and make room for the new generation of thespians establishing themselves as stars. While explaining his decision, the Chicago native recalled his conversation with iconic actor Sidney Poitier about retiring. “This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he said, referring to his Best Man castmates. “I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was...
‘Tulsa King’: Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter to Tackle Bigger Role on Paramount+ Series
On November 13, the long-awaited Paramount+ series Tulsa King, a crime drama from the mind of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, aired at last. The series’ main character is New York mafioso Dwight “The General” Manfredi, played by none other than action movie icon Sylvester Stallone. But the show actually stars not one but two members of the Stallone family.
Essence
A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years
The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
musictimes.com
Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'
Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
Popculture
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
John David Washington reveals best piece of acting advice he received from father Denzel Washington
John David Washington has revealed the best piece of acting advice he has received from his father Denzel Washington.The Tenet star and former professional American football player is the son of Oscar-winner Denzel and musician Pauletta Washington.Washington, 38, has starred in films including Spike Lee’s 2018 film BlacKkKlansman, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination, and Christopher Nolan’s 2020 action-thriller Tenet.He also appeared in HBO’s comedy series Ballers, and acted opposite Zendaya in Sam Levinson’s Netflix film Malcolm & Marie (2021).Washington appeared on Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (6 December) to speak about...
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden And Al Pacino Among Those Starring In Michael Keaton-Directed Thriller ‘Knox Goes Away’
Michael Keaton, James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Suzy Nakamura, Joanna Kulig, Ray McKinnon, John Hoogenakker, Lela Loren and Al Pacino are starring in the noir thriller Knox Goes Away, which Keaton is directing. Principal photography recently wrapped on the project. Keaton plays John Knox, a contract killer diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. He vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son (Marsden). He finds himself in a race against the authorities as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind. With an original script by Gregory...
thedigitalfix.com
Dolph Lundgren put Sylvester Stallone in the ICU while making Rocky 4
Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to taking a few on-screen punches. However, it turns out that one flick almost put him out of commission for good. In a retrospective for the classic action movie Rocky 4, Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter how his co-star, Dolph Lundgren hit him so hard that he ended up in intensive care.
hotnewhiphop.com
Uncle Murda Reveals Names On “Rap Up 2022”
Uncle Murda is gearing up for the release of “Rap Up 2022.”. We’re approaching January 31st. We survived another year filled with plenty of salacious headlines and jaw-dropping controversies. However, it’s difficult to keep up with each scandal that breaks out. That’s why Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” is something we look forward to each year. He helps refresh our minds about all the f*ckery that occurred in the past 365 days.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Burt Reynolds Said 1 Previous Co-Star Tried to Destroy His Career on ‘Riverboat’ Set
Actor Burt Reynolds starred on 'Riverboat' before securing his role on 'Gunsmoke,' where a co-star tried to sabotage him on the set.
Michael B. Jordan Pays Tribute To Denzel Washington, Who Gave Him Directing Advice Ahead Of Creed III
Denzel's influence on Michael B. Jordan cannot be understated.
Everything we know about 'Dirty Dancing 2,' the sequel to Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's classic film
Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Baby in "Dirty Dancing 2" and the film will pay homage to the franchise's original star, Patrick Swayze.
musictimes.com
Remembering Teena Marie: Lady T’s Life and Career Explored on 12th Death Anniversary
Tenna Marie, also known as Lady T, passed away 12 years ago today, but many fans still remember her legacy through the years because of her hit songs in the 1980s. Take a look at the singer's early life, career beginnings, and successful music timeline below. Born Mary Christine Brockert...
‘Wonka’ Movie: The Cast, Release Date & All The Latest About Timothée Chalamet’s Film
Let your imagination run wild because a new chapter of Willy Wonka is upon us. Wonka will be hitting theaters during the 2023 holiday season and feature Timothée Chalamet in the legendary role of Willy Wonka. The suspense over what’s to come in Wonka has been terrible to wait for, but the intrigue has never wavered.
5 Rap Biopics I Would Love To See Get Made
I want to see even more rap biopics, and here are just five that would make for some great stories on the big screen.
Collider
'Jackie Brown' Review: Quentin Tarantino's Flawed But Underrated Blaxploitation Homage
When you think of influential directors of the 1990s, Quentin Tarantino jumps to the top of many people’s lists. He exploded onto the scene with his feature debut, Reservoir Dogs, and then completely reshaped how audiences experienced film in his follow-up, Pulp Fiction, which is widely considered a masterpiece. For this third film, Jackie Brown, Tarantino flips the script by adapting the novel Rum Punch and paying homage to the blaxploitation movies of the 1970s, shifting perspective towards a Black middle-aged working woman as his protagonist. Pam Grier plays the titular role and is joined by fellow acting heavyweights Robert Forster, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert De Niro, and Michael Keaton.
ComicBook
Ghost Rider Fan Art Turns Keanu Reeves Into the MCU’s Spirit of Vengeance
Keanu Reeves has been confirmed to be reprising his role as Constantine for DC Studios in a sequel that will be helmed by Francis Lawrence, who directed the first film. There has been plenty of chances over at Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios, after James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as the co-CEOs, and it's likely that the Constantine sequel has been shelved in favor of their new plans. So, it would seem that Reeves would have some spare time for another comic book adaptation. Some fans think that the actor would be the perfect person to play Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one fan even took the liberty of creating a new design that shows how he could look as the Spirit of Vengeance.
After 18 Years, Mama Jones Apologizes To Chrissy Lampkin
On a recent episode of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Chrissy Lampkin and Nancy Jones had a heart to heart.
Collider
Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Django Unchained’ Universe We Never Got
One of the interesting effects of the Western being a "dead" genre is that, when it’s resurrected with a successful movie or TV show, that title becomes instantly iconic. Take for instance moments in pop culture that found James Marsden’s character's constant death in Westworld a wide enough joke to be replicated in a commercial for AT&T. Or the time Jamie Foxx makes a cameo at the end of A Million Ways to Die in the West as Django from Django Unchained. As it turns out, that was only one of the many planned extracurricular activities for his character, and most probably only happened because Quentin Tarantino wasn’t involved.
defpen
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0