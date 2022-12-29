ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
11 dogs abandoned near animal sanctuary in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are looking to identify the person who abandoned eleven dogs near a Ravenel animal sanctuary. Authorities said two crates containing the 11 pets were found Dec. 22 near the gate to the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary at 5604 New Road.
