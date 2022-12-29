ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

MassLive.com

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo expires this Saturday night

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo offer won’t be around much longer, as it will expire when the clock strikes...
Cleveland.com

Learn how to bet the spread & totals at Ohio sportsbooks

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio sports betting is set to officially launch on January 1st, 2023. Sports fans living in the Buckeye State will legally...
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Action News Jax

Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets

Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
The Center Square

Ohio bettors closing in on legalized sports wagering in the state

(The Center Square) – When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, cheers will likely go up for more than one reason. Joining the traditional New Year’s celebration Saturday night will be sports bettors, who can legally begin placing wagers Jan. 1. According to PlayOhio, at least 10 different online sportsbooks – Bet365, Betfred, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, DraftKings, Hard Rock, PointsBet, SuperBook Sports and Tipico – will be live...
Cleveland.com

‘Fair assumption’ that Tyler Huntley will start for Ravens as Lamar Jackson’s absence continues

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Ravens’ woes on offense, and at quarterback specifically, appear set to continue for another week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was absent for Baltimore’s practice once again Friday ahead of Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed to reporters it would be a “fair assumption” that Tyler Huntley earns another start for the Ravens.
Cleveland.com

Why the Deshaun Watson-Donovan Peoples-Jones connection could be key for the Browns against the Commanders

BEREA, Ohio -- While Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has worked to get his feet under him, he’s gotten into a nice rhythm with one receiver in particular. Donovan Peoples-Jones put up career highs in catches, targets and yards against the Bengals in Watson’s second game back a couple weeks ago. Since that 114-yard afternoon, he’s had just 33 receiving yards -- but I’m betting on their early connection and Watson wanting to prop up one of his key receivers this week.
CBS Sports

Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, fast promos

Is the epic saga of trying to get Florida sports betting legalized again going to have a happy ending? Florida mobile sports betting briefly launched in November 2021 through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe, but the Seminole challenged the compact just three weeks later saying the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act had been violated. In-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races run by the Seminole have remained legal while sports betting in Florida has been paused for over a year. However, it does appear that the case for Florida sportsbooks to restart operations will finally be heard in 2023.
