FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo expires this Saturday night
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo offer won’t be around much longer, as it will expire when the clock strikes...
Learn how to bet the spread & totals at Ohio sportsbooks
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio sports betting is set to officially launch on January 1st, 2023. Sports fans living in the Buckeye State will legally...
Illinois-Mississippi State ReliaQuest Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
Mississippi State is a slight favorite over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
Winter storm should have prompted cancelation of Cavaliers game for safety of fans, employees
Apparently, a blizzard, a state of emergency, wind chills causing frostbite in under 30 minutes, and a treacherous Interstate 90 with ice on the freeway were not enough for the Cavaliers and the NBA to cancel the game on Dec. 23 between Cleveland and Toronto at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Making...
Action News Jax
Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets
Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
Previewing Browns vs. Commanders; Ohio State vs. Georgia: Quincy Carrier, Lance Reisland, Stephen Means on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier discusses the job status of Kevin Stefanski, Andrew...
Denzel Ward’s 2022 season for the Browns can only be described as underachieving
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Back in April, the Browns signed cornerback Denzel Ward to a five-year contract extension worth $100.5 million with $71.25 million guaranteed. In hindsight, it was the right move to make him one of the highest paid players in his position. By that point, Ward established himself as...
Ohio State football’s Zach Harrison delayed an NFL dream to leave the Buckeyes on his terms
ATLANTA — The question seemed to weigh on Ohio State football defensive end Zach Harrison’s broad shoulders. This was the week leading into New Year’s Day 2022 and the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl date with Utah. As with any postseason, draft-eligible stars are asked if they expect to be back the following season.
Ohio bettors closing in on legalized sports wagering in the state
(The Center Square) – When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, cheers will likely go up for more than one reason. Joining the traditional New Year’s celebration Saturday night will be sports bettors, who can legally begin placing wagers Jan. 1. According to PlayOhio, at least 10 different online sportsbooks – Bet365, Betfred, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, DraftKings, Hard Rock, PointsBet, SuperBook Sports and Tipico – will be live...
How Ohio’s midnight sports betting launch at casinos
Last Thursday, a semi-clear plastic construction tarp concealed where the Barstool Sportsbook will permanently reside at the Hollywood Casino.
‘That’s my job’: Jarrett Allen unfazed by viral poster dunks, will keep challenging opponents at the rim
CHICAGO -- It happened again. Jarrett Allen saw the highlight on loop. From all different angles. It took mere seconds to go viral. Everyone razzed him about the play afterward. It’s all the Pacers wanted to discuss following their 135-126 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. With...
What Myles Garrett had to say about his benching and injury updates: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke for the first time on Friday about his benching against the Saints, when he was held out of the game’s opening defensive series after failing to communicate his absence last week when he was sick. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock...
What you need to know before placing your first sports bet in Ohio
After years of sorting out how it will all work, sports betting is about to become legal in the state of Ohio.
‘Fair assumption’ that Tyler Huntley will start for Ravens as Lamar Jackson’s absence continues
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Ravens’ woes on offense, and at quarterback specifically, appear set to continue for another week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was absent for Baltimore’s practice once again Friday ahead of Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed to reporters it would be a “fair assumption” that Tyler Huntley earns another start for the Ravens.
Troubling trend emerges as Cavaliers’ 3-point shooting defense disintegrates: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers’ league-leading defense has a troubling trend emerging, as they were again torched from deep, falling to the Indiana Pacers, 135-126, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday night. It’s their third straight loss, which began with a rare two-game losing streak at home.
Why the Deshaun Watson-Donovan Peoples-Jones connection could be key for the Browns against the Commanders
BEREA, Ohio -- While Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has worked to get his feet under him, he’s gotten into a nice rhythm with one receiver in particular. Donovan Peoples-Jones put up career highs in catches, targets and yards against the Bengals in Watson’s second game back a couple weeks ago. Since that 114-yard afternoon, he’s had just 33 receiving yards -- but I’m betting on their early connection and Watson wanting to prop up one of his key receivers this week.
Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins placed on injured reserve
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals officially placed right tackle La’el Collins on injured reserve on Friday, a move that was in the works since he suffered a left knee injury against the Patriots. Collins suffered a torn ACL and MCL and will be out for seven months during...
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, fast promos
Is the epic saga of trying to get Florida sports betting legalized again going to have a happy ending? Florida mobile sports betting briefly launched in November 2021 through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe, but the Seminole challenged the compact just three weeks later saying the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act had been violated. In-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races run by the Seminole have remained legal while sports betting in Florida has been paused for over a year. However, it does appear that the case for Florida sportsbooks to restart operations will finally be heard in 2023.
