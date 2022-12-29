ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

News 12

Stamford man charged in November fatal car crash

A Stamford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a fatal crash in Norwalk last month. Erles Ismael Aguilera, 25 of Stamford, was arrested on Wednesday. Police say Aguilera was driving a car that crashed with three passengers inside on Nov. 27 on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Norwalk.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting

2022-12-30@11:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was reported shot on Deacon Street and moments later police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a person with a gunshot wound arrived. The person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives are investigating. If anyone has info on this police are asking you to contact their tip line at: BPD 203-576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Some Ansonia Businesses Inadvertently Struck by Gunfire: Police

Police in Ansonia are looking for two people that were involved in a shots fired incident Thursday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Bridge Street in the area of West Main and Main Streets when the pair started shooting at each other. Details as to what led up to that...
ANSONIA, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck

RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Mount Sinai Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Mount Sinai. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin...
MOUNT SINAI, NY
Eyewitness News

New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
NEW HAVEN, CT

