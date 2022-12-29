Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest warrant sheds light on alleged drunk-driving crash in Norwalk that killed 19-year-old
Erles Aguilera was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday on charges of manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and reckless driving.
News 12
Stamford man charged in November fatal car crash
A Stamford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a fatal crash in Norwalk last month. Erles Ismael Aguilera, 25 of Stamford, was arrested on Wednesday. Police say Aguilera was driving a car that crashed with three passengers inside on Nov. 27 on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Norwalk.
Headlines: UPS truck crash, fatal crash victim identified, New Rochelle shooting arrest
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
State police: Driver caught going almost 155 mph in Torrington construction zone
They say a Toyota Camry was speeding through a construction zone on Route 8.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting
2022-12-30@11:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was reported shot on Deacon Street and moments later police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a person with a gunshot wound arrived. The person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives are investigating. If anyone has info on this police are asking you to contact their tip line at: BPD 203-576-TIPS.
Prosecutor: Suspect in deadly crash drove over 110 mph, was almost twice the legal limit
Erles Aguilera, 25 ,was arraigned Thursday on charges of manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and reckless driving.
NBC Connecticut
Some Ansonia Businesses Inadvertently Struck by Gunfire: Police
Police in Ansonia are looking for two people that were involved in a shots fired incident Thursday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Bridge Street in the area of West Main and Main Streets when the pair started shooting at each other. Details as to what led up to that...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck
RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
Woman Assaulted, Robbed Pumping Gas In Ansonia, Police Say
A woman pumping gas at a Connecticut gas station was injured after being assaulted and then robbed by at least one person armed with a gun. The incident took place in New Haven County at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive in Ansonia around 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27. According...
33-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Mount Sinai Crash
Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Mount Sinai. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin...
New Haven officer used ‘inappropriate and alarming’ language, chased juveniles while off-duty
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven officer has been arrested in connection to an incident that occurred while she was off duty. Police said Officer Lindsey Nesto was arrested on a warrant charging her with breach of peace for an incident that occurred in Wallingford on October 31. According to the warrant for […]
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
2 Teen Girls Busted In Stolen Car At Westfield Trumbull Mall, Police Say
Two young Connecticut girls have been arrested for being inside a stolen vehicle at an area mall. The incident took place in Trumbull around Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull officers arrested two teenage girls after they were located sitting inside a stolen blue Hyundai...
Ex-Con Had Coke, Oxy, Loaded Gun Within Child's Reach In Hackensack Apartment: Authorities
An ex-con with a lengthy rap sheet had cocaine, oxycodone and a loaded gun within reach of his young child in one of gentrified Hackensack’s newest apartment buildings, authorities said. Hassan Akeem Coleman, 36, kept the drugs, weapon and ammo in a sliding drawer in the kitchen of his...
Police: Shelton man arrested for assaulting 2 people at a bar
Police say they were called to My Bar & Grille in Milford for a reported fight on Tuesday.
'Unruly' Passenger Breaks Glass Door Of Bus In Riverside, Police Say
A 43-year-old woman is facing a felony criminal mischief charge after police said she broke the door of a bus on Long Island. The Southampton Town Police Department said officers responded to a bus stop in front of the County Center in Riverside at about 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Passenger Busted With Illegal Gun, Ammunition During Traffic Stop In New Cassel, Police Say
A traffic stop on Long Island ended with a passenger in handcuffs on weapons charges. Officers in New Cassel stopped a Dodge Charger at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, near Prospect and Magnolia avenues due to a suspended registration, according to Nassau County Police. While speaking with the driver,...
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Police Officer Arrested in Connection With Halloween Incident in Wallingford
A New Haven police officer has been placed on administrative duty after her arrest in Wallingford, according to New Haven police. Lindsey Nesto was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in Wallingford on around 8:40 p.m. on October 31. According to Wallingford police, the incident involved Nesto using "inappropriate...
NYPD: Suspects ambush teenagers with blunt, sharp weapons in the Bronx
Authorities are searching for suspects wanted for brutally attacking two teenagers in the Bronx.
Port Jefferson double shooting was work of lone individual, police say
Police have determined both were targeted by a single individual, although it's unclear what led to the shooting.
