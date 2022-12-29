Read full article on original website
Incoming state lawmakers look forward to next year’s session
COILUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On the second day of 2023, several freshman lawmakers will start their first term at the Ohio statehouse. Of those new lawmakers are Democratic Rep.-elect Rachel Baker and Rep.-elect Nick Santucci, who both have a list of priorities. “Healthcare, increasing access to quality health care, mental health care, looking at infant […]
What new election laws could mean for Ohio voters
The new legislation would require a photo ID to vote instead of the current system which allows things like a utility bill to prove a voter’s identity.
New laws in the New Year: Changes locally and statewide for Ohio in 2023
Sports betting, minimum wage and more. The new year brings some new laws and some changes to old ones. Here's a look at what to expect.
Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel
The new year could include many different developments in the redistricting arena, but one thing is for sure: new maps have to be on the agenda. But this time around, majority leaders may not have as much trouble getting maps through the current approving authority: The Ohio Supreme Court. With the departure of Chief Justice […] The post Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio cities could expunge thousands of marijuana offenses under bill awaiting DeWine’s signature
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Legislation awaiting the governor’s signature could open the door for cities to execute mass expungements of drug possession offenses from their citizens’ records. The proposal comes after Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb in April announced plans to apply to expunge more than 4,000 convictions for...
Special review finds state teachers pension system broke no laws, could improve transparency : The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: A rainy end to 2022. Auditor’s findings: The state’s pension system for public-school teachers is well managed but could be more rigorous and transparent when it comes to how it makes its investments and how it awards staff bonuses, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. Andrew Tobias reports that Faber released findings from a special audit on Thursday, which he ordered in response to a critical report from a consultant working for the retirees in June 2021.
Summit County Republican Party chairman again seeks top job with Ohio GOP
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Summit County Republican Party Chairman Bryan Williams again is going for the Ohio Republican Party’s top job after failing to engineer a pre-election ouster of the state party’s current chairman in September. Williams announced his candidacy on Wednesday in a letter to state central...
Ohio AG files lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the year comes to a close, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a series of consumer protection lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans. In total, eight lawsuits have been filed across the state in an effort to hold “bad actors” accountable and protect the hard-earned money of Ohio residents.
Which Ohio cities are the newest and oldest, based on the age of houses? - new census estimates
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Four Ohio cities have so much new housing that more than half of their houses were built since 2000, topped in the Greater Cleveland area by Avon, according to new estimates released from the Census Bureau. On average, however, the 22 years since 2000 have been one...
How LGBTQ+ rights changed across Ohio in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ rights were contested across Ohio in 2022, manifested in several failed Statehouse bills, an adopted resolution by the state’s board of education, and a new federal law sponsored by an Ohio senator. The discourse was a nationwide trend as anti-LGBTQ+ incidents more than tripled in 2022 and state legislatures introduced […]
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: count down to big weekend with $200 offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re in the final stretch of the BetMGM Ohio pre-registration window, so score an automatic $200 bonus before launch day here...
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.
Jan. 6 committee cast Michigan in major role as Trump sought to overturn election
Michigan and the conspiracy theories birthed in the state are played a major role in a 845-page report from the U.S. House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee, wrapping up its work, has begun publishing transcripts from the hundreds of witnesses interviewed to produce...
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
One Ohio City Named Among Top 5 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Brinks: Economic policy, civil rights legislation among first priorities for new Democratic majority
The Michigan Legislature officially ended its session Wednesday, leaving a host of priorities for next year. Incoming leadership says monetary policy items, like writing the state’s next budget and increasing tax breaks for low-income workers, are among its early goals. Democratic Senator Winnie Brinks will be her chamber's next...
DeWine announces nominee to lead Ohio EPA
COLUMBUS -- Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the nomination of Anne M. Vogel to be the next director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Vogel will replace outgoing director Laurie A. Stevenson, who announced her intent to retire at the end of the year.
10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
Rep.-Elect Santos lie log: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio --It’s been shown that even Pinocchio can get elected in New York with pathological liar George Santos winning a U.S. House seat from Long Island, New York. Rep-elect Santos’ New Year’s resolution is to demonstrate he’s a plum pick not a bad apple tree or poison oak with a black ribbon to tie around instead of yellow.
After Putin’s troops rolled into Ukraine, Greater Cleveland stepped up admirably to aid with relief: Editorial
As war continues to ravage Ukraine, it is appropriate to note that over the last year, people in Greater Cleveland and across Ohio stepped up to do their part to help civilian victims. Greater Cleveland long has had strong ties to Ukraine. Waves of immigration in the late 19th century...
