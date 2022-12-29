ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

Incoming state lawmakers look forward to next year’s session

COILUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On the second day of 2023, several freshman lawmakers will start their first term at the Ohio statehouse. Of those new lawmakers are Democratic Rep.-elect Rachel Baker and Rep.-elect Nick Santucci, who both have a list of priorities. “Healthcare, increasing access to quality health care, mental health care, looking at infant […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel

The new year could include many different developments in the redistricting arena, but one thing is for sure: new maps have to be on the agenda. But this time around, majority leaders may not have as much trouble getting maps through the current approving authority: The Ohio Supreme Court. With the departure of Chief Justice […] The post Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cleveland.com

Special review finds state teachers pension system broke no laws, could improve transparency : The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: A rainy end to 2022. Auditor’s findings: The state’s pension system for public-school teachers is well managed but could be more rigorous and transparent when it comes to how it makes its investments and how it awards staff bonuses, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. Andrew Tobias reports that Faber released findings from a special audit on Thursday, which he ordered in response to a critical report from a consultant working for the retirees in June 2021.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio AG files lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the year comes to a close, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a series of consumer protection lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans. In total, eight lawsuits have been filed across the state in an effort to hold “bad actors” accountable and protect the hard-earned money of Ohio residents.
NBC4 Columbus

How LGBTQ+ rights changed across Ohio in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ rights were contested across Ohio in 2022, manifested in several failed Statehouse bills, an adopted resolution by the state’s board of education, and a new federal law sponsored by an Ohio senator. The discourse was a nationwide trend as anti-LGBTQ+ incidents more than tripled in 2022 and state legislatures introduced […]
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Ohio bonus code: count down to big weekend with $200 offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re in the final stretch of the BetMGM Ohio pre-registration window, so score an automatic $200 bonus before launch day here...
richlandsource.com

DeWine announces nominee to lead Ohio EPA

COLUMBUS -- Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the nomination of Anne M. Vogel to be the next director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Vogel will replace outgoing director Laurie A. Stevenson, who announced her intent to retire at the end of the year.
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
Cleveland.com

Rep.-Elect Santos lie log: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio --It’s been shown that even Pinocchio can get elected in New York with pathological liar George Santos winning a U.S. House seat from Long Island, New York. Rep-elect Santos’ New Year’s resolution is to demonstrate he’s a plum pick not a bad apple tree or poison oak with a black ribbon to tie around instead of yellow.
