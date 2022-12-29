Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Bizarre Meghan Markle Moment in Netflix Docuseries
A body language expert looked at the moment Prince Harry seemed embarrassed when Meghan Markle recreated the curtsy she performed when she met the queen.
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary
Princess Diana's former butler has spoken out about what he thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries and says he's "can't bear it."
Kate Middleton Sends Subtle Message That Debunks Meghan Markle’s Royal Dress Protocol Claim
Kate Middleton wore the same color as Zara Tindell, Princess Charlotte, and her sister Pippa at the Christmas carol concert, which debunked Meghan Markle's claim about royals dress protocol.
Meghan Markle Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About That ‘Leaked’ Letter To Her Father: ‘It Was Suggested By The Queen And Charles’
Anyone who has watched Netflix’s docuseries Harry & Meghan knows that the Sussexes have shared several shocking claims regarding the royal family’s treatment of them, and other points fans may have not previously thought about. In the fifth episode of the hit series, Meghan Markle, 41, said that...
Prince William is Reportedly ‘Livid’ That Prince Harry Allowed This Particular Princess Diana Footage in the Docuseries
Throughout Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry recalls his mother Princess Diana’s own struggles with tabloids. Commenting on old footage of the late royal, the Duke of Sussex takes time during the Netflix docuseries to explain how difficult his mother’s relationship with the media became. But there’s one particular interview included in the series Harry’s older brother Prince William is reportedly not happy about. In the docuseries, footage of Princess Diana’s infamous interview with Panorama is featured, in which she discusses the dissolution of her marriage and her struggles as a member of the royal family. According to one royal expert,...
Meghan Markle’s 8-Word Reaction to Appearing on the Front Page Over Other Royals
Meghan Markle remembered telling Prince Harry it wasn't her 'fault' she'd been put on the cover of a U.K. publication after a 2018 royal family event in 'Harry and Meghan' Volume II.
Elle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Release Sweet New Videos of Archie and Lili in Docuseries' Second Trailer
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't just giving the public their honest account of how the royal family didn't protect them when they were working for the palace; they're also showing a very intimate look at the post-royal life they've built for themselves in Montecito, California. While Harry and Meghan have hardly ever shared photos of their children publicly, in the trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan's second half, their 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lili appear regularly in clips and photos. It's worth noting that Meghan and Harry have largely hidden their kids' faces in the past, choosing to share footage of them shot from behind or from afar.
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand
The reactions to Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries reveal the difference between social expectations in the U.S. and Britain.
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’
Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
Elle
Lilibet Wears Adorable Hand-Me-Down from Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Doc
Even royal kids get hand-me-downs. In the first episode of Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries, the couple's one-year-old daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, wears an adorable accessory previously seen on her big brother, three-year-old Archie Harrison. Lili's cameo comes from a home video...
Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family
Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.When...
'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
This Resurfaced Photo of Princess Diana Crying During a Royal Engagement Shows How Heartbreakingly Similar Her Journey Was to Meghan Markle
The parallels between how Princess Diana and Meghan Markle were treated by the palace really do feel like history was repeating itself. Harry & Meghan clearly spells out the narrative that when a female eclipses the popularity of the rest of the royal family, things start to go south. The Netflix docuseries shows a sad photo of Diana in tears during her 1983 Australian tour with Prince Charles. She was 21 years old at the time, but the crowds couldn’t get enough of her. “The prince was embarrassed the crowds so clearly favored her over him,” wrote Sally Bedell Smith her...
Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband
The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
americanmilitarynews.com
Kate Middleton, Prince William are reportedly making their aides watch ‘Harry & Meghan’ series
Kate Middleton and Prince William are steering clear of watching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries, but they’re still keyed in to what’s being said, a palace source told People. The insider noted the royal couple is instead ensuring their aides view “Harry & Meghan,” the...
Kate Middleton's Latest Tiara Wear Came with a Royal First — for Her Hair!
The Princess of Wales let her hair down — literally — for a Buckingham Palace reception There's something different about Kate Middleton's latest look! The Princess of Wales, 40, sparkled in the Lotus Flower tiara at a Buckingham Palace reception on Tuesday night, joining Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla to host the Diplomatic Corps for the first time in three years. Kate was radiant in the delicate floral headpiece, which she tucked into straight, sleek strands teased at the crown, face-framing layers slicked behind her ears. The subtle style marked the first time...
Prince Harry Says Royal Family Thought He And Meghan Markle Were Still Living in Canada When They Moved in With Tyler Perry
A place of refuge. Prince Harry revealed that his and wife Meghan Markle’s stay at Tyler Perry’s house in 2020 was a secret from his family at the time. “No one knew we were there,” Harry, 38, said during episode 6 of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which aired on Thursday, December 15. […]
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
123K+
Post
1080M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 4