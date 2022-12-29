ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders - latest: Moscow stabbings house to be cleaned by professional crew, police say

By Andrea Blanco and Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students have said the crime scene will be cleaned by a professional crew.

In a video update on Thursday, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry the cleaning process will take place before the house at 1122 King Road is returned to the property management company.

“Starting Friday morning we’re going to be bringing in a professional cleaning crew to go to the residence,” Mr Fry said.

“Part of the reason we’re doing that is because of the biohazards, as well as chemicals that were used during the investigation.”

More than six weeks after the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, authorities have not made any arrests or named any suspects.

Investigators are still seeking information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra seen near the scene of the crime around the time when the stabbings are believed to have taken place on 13 November.

The Independent

The Independent

