We Spoke To Twitter Troll Juniper About Manufacturing Moral Panics, Creating “Goblin Mode,” And Dealing With Elon Musk

Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social
Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
Futurism
People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk
It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
Elon Musk and AOC got into another Twitter spat, with the congresswoman telling Musk to 'lay off the proto-fascism' and put down his phone
"At a certain point you gotta disconnect," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. Musk retorted twenty minutes later: "You first lol."
Elon Musk's Twitter reveal suggests Jack Dorsey was 'blindsided' by Hunter Biden story censorship: Devine
New York Post columnist Miranda Devine sounded off on the tranche of Twitter information being released by Elon Musk and journalist Matt Taibbi late Friday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nostradamus’ 2023 Predictions Include World War III & End Of The Monarchy
The 16th-century astrologer has previously been credited with foretelling the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things. With a new year, for many, comes new resolutions and the chance to step into a better version of yourself. However, each new year also comes with 365 days of potential turmoil – depending on what the universe plans to throw at us. According to 16th-century astrologer, Nostradamus, the impending fresh start could have some serious upheaval.
A data scientist says Jack Dorsey told her Twitter was defenseless against a takeover by Elon Musk and the company should never have gone public
Jack Dorsey said Twitter had "no choice" in who bought it because anyone could, per a data scientist, who said she exchanged messages with him.
Bill Gates derides Elon Musk for using a ‘seat-of-the-pants’ management style at Twitter—and it’s making things worse
Elon Musk’s errant leadership is worsening polarization on social media, says Bill Gates.
Elon Musk complains that running Twitter is a drain on his life savings and a lot of ‘pain’
Musk asked his Twitter followers if he should step down as Twitter’s CEO. A majority answered yes, but he says it could be a rough ride for any successor.
NBC, ABC, CBS called out for silence on Elon Musk's 'Twitter files' release: 'They're failing Americans'
Fox News personalities sounded off after liberal Sunday shows devoted only seven seconds of coverage to the news of Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Futurism
It Turns Out Elon Musk’s Stalking Incident Had Nothing to Do With ElonJet
Late last week, maybe-still-Twitter-CEO Elon Musk banned the Twitter account @ElonJet, which as its name suggests, was dedicated to tracking the comings and goings of Musk's private jet. Musk's rationale for the ban was that the account had led to a dangerous stalking incident involving Musk's young son with Claire...
Many Tesla Customers Cancel Orders Due to Elon Musk’s Twitter Drama
Elon Musk’s antics have taken a toll on Tesla, as scores of customers turned off by his Twitter drama are terminating leases and canceling orders. The post Many Tesla Customers Cancel Orders Due to Elon Musk’s Twitter Drama appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Twitter post claiming Tesla is recalling every single car from fake Elon Musk account starts chaos
A post by a fake Elon Musk account about a major Tesla recall has once again led to questions about the health of Twitter.A viral post that looked as if it belonged to the real billionaire announced that all Tesla cars would be taken off the road because of a warning they were dangerous.“Tesla has just been informed by the [National Highway Traffic Safety Administration] that our cars pose an ‘imminent threat’ to all drivers and are demanding an immediate recall of all vehicles w[ith] auto pilot,” it read. “We are going to fight this to the end, but I’m...
Laid-off Twitter manager says he was told not to address employees' questions and concerns after Elon Musk's takeover, which felt 'evil'
Former Twitter manager Amir Shevat, who said he had a team of 150 people, said managers got "zero communication" from the company.
Elon Musk admits to making mistakes in his first 6 weeks of owning Twitter: 'Hey, I just got here, man.'
Elon Musk joined the "All-in" podcast to defend a tumultuous regime at Twitter, where he's let thousands of employees go within weeks of taking over.
MSNBC
Elizabeth Warren pinches Musk’s pressure point with Tesla letter
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., isn’t drinking Elon Musk’s Kool-Aid like some of her Republican colleagues in Congress. And on Sunday, Warren sent a letter to the chair of Tesla’s board of directors sounding the alarm about a widely held belief that Musk is misusing Tesla by leveraging it to build up Twitter.
Elon Musk rolls out most annoying feature ever and people hate it
Elon Musk has launched a new divisive Twitter feature which some people are not particularly happy about. Since the billionaire acquired the platform in October, he has rolled out several new additions and made some controversial moves, including banning many prominent journalists.The Tesla and SpaceX owner has now implemented a "view count" on tweets to let others know how many times a post has been seen. This follows in the footsteps of the video model, where fellow tweeters are shown how many views a video has accumulated. In a tweet on Thursday (22 December), Musk wrote: "Twitter is rolling out...
The CEO of Elon Musk's Boring Company slept at Twitter HQ with his partner and newborn baby
Steve Davis, boss of Elon Musk's tunneling company, was one of the first people to sleep at Twitter's San Francisco office, per The Information.
LA Times op-ed writer is 'embarrassed' to drive environment-saving Tesla because of Musk
Former Playboy magazine editor John Blumenthal published an opinion piece in the Los Angeles Times Wednesday lamenting owning a Tesla in light of Elon Musk’s politics.
Elon Musk is 'asleep at the wheel' at a pivotal moment for Tesla and has lost credibility, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's preoccupation drew more criticism from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives on Friday. Ives wrote in a Friday note that Musk is now viewed as "asleep at the wheel." He added that "Musk has lost credibility with the broader investment community." Tesla CEO Elon Musk's preoccupation with Twitter is leaving...
