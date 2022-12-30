Ukraine news: Explosions rock multiple cities as Russia launches ‘100 missiles’

Russia has unleashed one of its largest missile attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war, hitting several cities and reportedly wounding civilians.

The country’s presidential office adviser Oleksiv Arestovych wrote on Facebook: “A massive air raid. More than 100 missiles in several waves”.

Three people were said to have been injured in Kyiv, one city alongside Zhytomyr and Odesa, where explosions were heard. Power cuts hit the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Russian forces earlier renewed their attacks on Kherson , battering the strategic city with mortar and artillery attacks.

Ukraine’s armed forces said Russian troops shelled more than 25 settlements around Kherson and Zaporizhzhia , causing civilian casualties and damaging homes.

But a number of Russian forces were also abandoning their positions around Zaporizhzhia, the Ukrainian military’s top command said.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian missile fell into Belarus territory, the Belarus’ state-run news agency says.

The Minsk defence ministry says it is investigating whether its air defence systems shot down the rocket or whether it was a misfire, after the news agency published a photo of what it said were parts of a S-300 missile in a field.

