ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Myanmar junta killed 165 children in 2022, exiled opposition government claims

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDtTF_0jxXtmAJ00

Myanmar ’s military has killed 165 children from gunfire artillery, airstrikes , drone attacks and land mines, according to statistics by the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG).

The deaths of children marked a 78 per cent increase from last year as the military-run government intensified bombings and airstrikes that targeted schools operating in NUG-controlled areas, said NUG’s Ministry of Women, Youths and Children Affairs.

Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, is in the throes of a bloody conflict after the military abruptly took power in a coup in 2021 and ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government in February 2021.

Since then, General Min Aung Hlaing, who is the commander-in-chief of the Tatmadaw, or military, has taken the charge of the country and been accused of human-rights violations and executions of activists by rights groups.

Analysis by local news website, The Irrawaddy, revealed artillery attacks by the junta targeting resistance led to the most number of children casualties.

Most attacks were recorded in the resistance stronghold region of Sagaing followed by the Rakhine and Kayah states, where the military frequently clashes with ethnic armed forces.

In September, over a dozen children were killed in an airstrike on a school in Sagaing in one of the deadliest attacks by the junta since it seized power in a coup. Myanmar’s military denied carrying out attacks on the school and village in the country’s north-central region.

It was followed by children fatalities among the victims of shelling in Rakhine on the western coast.

In June, UN Special Rapporteur Thomas Andrews said around 382 children were either killed or maimed, while more than 1,400 were arbitrarily arrested and 142 tortured since the coup.

He said there were reports of children being tortured with several of them being beaten, cut, stabbed, burned with cigarettes and having fingernails pulled out.

“They have been forced to hold stress positions; they have been subjected to mock executions; they have been sexually assaulted,” he said, describing it as a tactic to force their parents to surrender.

According to rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a total 2,662 people were killed and more than 16,000 were arrested by the military since the coup, as of December 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022

Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
The Independent

Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for another seven years as Myanmar court finds her guilty of corruption

Aung San Suu Kyi has been jailed for seven more years after a Myanmar court found her guilty of corruption. In a court session held behind closed doors, the 77-year-old was found guilty of several offences relating to her lease and use of a helicopter while she was Myanmar’s de facto leader. She has also been convicted for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, breaching the country’s official secrets act, sedition and election fraud. A Nobel Peace Prize winner for her decades-long campaign for democracy, she has spent a significant part of her political life in detention. Suu...
BBC

Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for a further seven years

A Myanmar military court has sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to a further seven years in prison, taking her overall jail time to 33 years. The country's former democratically-elected leader has been under house arrest since a military ousted her government in a coup in February 2021. Since then she's...
The Independent

Afghan Taliban use barbed wire fence and armed guards to keep women out of universities

The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan have fenced off at least one university in Kabul with barbed wire and posted armed guards to keep women out, according to several media reports. As the taliban diktat on women’s higher education came into force, video obtained by The Associated Press showed women weeping and consoling each other outside a campus in Kabul.“The Taliban have used barbed wire and armed guards to prevent Afghan women from entering universities. Yet, despite the intimidation, they protest alongside brave Afghan men, demanding women and girls be given their basic rights,” tweeted BBC anchor and correspondent Yalda...
The Independent

Russia must face long-term consequences for Ukraine, says Wallace

Russia must face “long-term consequences” for its actions in Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said, as Moscow continued to target Ukraine’s infrastructure in a new wave of missile strikes.Mr Wallace said the UK was continuing to provide military aid to the government in Kyiv, with another £2.3 billion worth of support due next year to help it acquire the weapons it needs.“We recently donated thousands of anti-air missiles so we can bring down these drones,” he said as Ukrainian officials said on Thursday the Russians had launched more than 120 missiles at their country.“At the same time Britain is...
The Independent

Tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal untraceable after testing Covid positive, say authorities

A tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has gone missing after testing positive for Covid-19.The 48-year-old visitor was at the historical monument on 26 December where he was tested for coronavirus at the gate by a team of health workers. Upon testing positive for the virus in the antigen test, the tourist was barred from entering the Taj Mahal's premises.The Argentine man has since been untraceable and provided false details, including his contact number, according to Agra district chief medical officer AK Srivastava.The mobile number provided by the tourist was...
The Associated Press

Abduction, torture, rape: Conflict in Congo worsens, says UN

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The accounts are haunting. Abductions, torture, rapes. Scores of civilians including women and children have been killed by the M23 rebels in eastern Congo, according to a U.N. report. In addition, the M23 rebels have forced children to be soldiers, according to the report by...
The Independent

Government was warned NI abortion laws could infringe human rights

The Government was warned in 1992 that abortion laws in Northern Ireland may constitute an infringement of human rights, declassified papers have revealed.However, it was also said that any attempt to repeal or clarify the laws would be highly controversial and lead to “acrimonious debate”.The 1967 Abortion Act had made terminations legal in Great Britain for up to 24 weeks but it was not extended to Northern Ireland, where abortions were only permitted if a women’s life was at risk or there was a risk of permanent or serious damage to her physical or mental health.The present legal framework has...
The Independent

Kabul university professor tears up his diplomas on live television: ‘If my mother and sister can’t study’

A Kabul University professor tore up his diplomas on live television, saying he did not need them anymore because Afghanistan was “no place for an education”.Speaking to a television host, the professor, whose name could not immediately be verified, added: “If my sister and my mother can’t study, then I don’t accept this education.”The video of the professor tearing up his diplomas one by one on TV has gone viral on social media and was shared widely.Former policy advisor to the minister for Afghan resettlement and minister for refugees Shabnam Nasimi shared the video on Twitter and wrote: “Astonishing scenes...
The Independent

South Korea vows retaliation against North Korea’s provocations despite its nuclear arms

South Korea’s president Yoon Suk-yeol said North Korea’s provocations must be met with retaliation without any fear of the country’s nuclear weapons.“We must punish and retaliate against any provocation by North Korea. That is the most powerful means to deter provocations,” Mr Yoon was quoted as saying in a meeting with his aides, according to his press secretary Kim Eun-hye.“We must not fear or hesitate because North Korea has nuclear weapons.”His statement comes days after South Korea’s military said on Monday that it had scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters and fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated...
The Independent

Afghan professor rips up diplomas on live TV: ‘This country is no place for education’

A university professor from Kabul appeared to rip up his university diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan.The man, identified by Afghan journalists as a lecturer named Ismail Mashal, says that his country is “no place for an education”.“If my sister and my mother can’t study, then I do not accept this education,” he says, before tearing up his diplomas in front of the camera.The footage was broadcast on Tolo TV and has since been viewed over 170,000 times since being shared on social media.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Zoo animals receive Christmas gifts from keepersAfghan women in Kabul cry as Taliban enforces university banFootage shows aftermath of ‘gas explosion’ that ripped through Worcestershire home
The Independent

Refugee ‘living in fear’ after Home Office threaten to deport him to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

An Afghan refugee is living in “fear of deportation” after the Home Office served him with a removal notice to his Taliban-controlled homeland.In what is thought to be a rare case, the government has told Shafiqullah Khaksar that he has to explain in writing why he should not be deported.There have been no forced removals from the UK to Afghanistan since at least the end of September 2021, according to the latest Home Office data which runs up to summer 2022. However five Afghans have been deported to a destination which is not their home country. Mr Khaksar, 29, arrived...
AFP

Final verdicts in Suu Kyi junta trial set for Friday

A Myanmar junta court will give its verdicts on five remaining charges in the 18-month trial of jailed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, a legal source told AFP. Suu Kyi has been a prisoner since the military toppled her government in February last year, ending the Southeast Asian nation's brief period of democracy. In previous corruption cases, the court has generally sentenced Suu Kyi to three years per charge.
Axios

Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces 33-year prison sentence after final closed trial

A Myanmar military court found Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of five counts of corruption on Friday, per AP. The big picture: It's the final of a series of cases that the court has convicted Suu Kyi of in closed-door trials denounced as shams by rights groups since the military overthrew her democratically elected government in February 2021.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy