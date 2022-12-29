ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eamonn Holmes flooded with well wishes after sharing tough health update

By Annabel Nugent
 3 days ago

Viewers are sharing their well wishes after Eamonn Holmes says parts of his post-injury recovery have been “soul destroying”.

In November, the GB News broadcaster, 63, was forced to take a break from his presenting role after he fractured his shoulder. The injury came not long after he announced that his mother had died.

Holmes had been recovering from a major back operation at home when he fell down the stairs, resulting in the shoulder injury.

He previously told fans that it was a “massive setback” in his recovery from surgery and described it as a “hellish few weeks”.

On Wednesday (28 December), Holmes gave his Twitter followers an update on his health.

“Worked hard at my physio this morning. Very tiring but I’ve now sat on my backside for five hours and feel bad about doing nothing,” he wrote.

“Lack of mobility & depending on others stops me doing really simple things. For peace of mind, I feel another round of foot exercises coming on.”

Fans wished Holmes well in the comments, with one person writing: “I feel your pain I had six months of physio two hours a night, five a week. I hate relying on folk… but the one thing was no one will ever understand how awful physio is and how exhausting.”

Replying to them, Holmes responded: “Relying is soul destroying.”

“All that hard work will pay off in the end,” wrote one person. Another added: “Keep going. We miss you on TV.”

“So sorry your health isn’t good,” said a third person.

“I feel you,” said someone else. “Just remember, it’s not doing nothing. It’s resting and helping your body heal.”

In September, the presenter announced he would be absent from GB News in order to undergo surgery for his chronic back pain.

