ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Andrew Tate posts bizarre response after being roasted by Greta Thunberg: ‘I’m not actually mad’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TVBG_0jxXtkOr00

Andrew Tate has posted a bizarre response after being roasted by Greta Thunberg on Twitter .

His two-minute video came 10 hours after the teenage climate activist invited him to “enlighten” her on the emissions from his car collection by emailing “smalldickenergy@getalife.com”.

In his response, Tate claimed that Thunberg was referring to herself with the viral tweet.

“Greta’s email address is ‘I have small d*** energy’. Why would that be her own email? Strange,” he said.

“I don’t want to assume her gender, it’s 50/50, but it is what it is.”

Tate then added: “I’m not actually mad at Greta.”

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 5

Related
Rolling Stone

Greta Thunberg Doesn’t Care About Andrew Tate’s Cars — But Has an Idea of What They’re Overcompensating For

Andrew Tate’s Twitter account was reinstated in late November after Elon Musk lifted a five-year ban put in place largely due to the kickboxer-turned-internet personality’s excessive and often violent misogyny. Most recently, he’s used his return to the platform to taunt climate activist Greta Thunberg, bragging about his 33 cars and their “enormous emissions” to the 19-year-old who, to his surprise, couldn’t care less. “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions,” Tate wrote to Thunberg. “Yes, please do enlighten me,” she responded, his ego likely soaring...
The Independent

‘Snitched on himself’: KSI mocks Andrew Tate’s arrest after Greta Thunberg video

KSI has expressed his amusement shortly Andrew Tate’s arrest, which followed a mocking video response to climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. Earlier this week (Wednesday 28 December), 19-year-old Thunberg was widely praised for wittily shutting down Tate on Twitter, who’d tried to engage her in a debate about his cars. In an attempt to hit back at Thunberg, the controversial online figure posted a video of himself later that day in which he smoked a cigar, as a pizza box rested on a table in front of him. Less than 24 hours later, news broke that Tate and his brother...
The Independent

'Has he been charged?': Tucker Carlson defends Andrew Tate in resurfaced clip

A clip of Fox News' Tucker Carlson defending Andrew Tate has resurfaced, just hours after he was arrested in Romania in connection with human trafficking. "They're telling us he's a criminal. Okay: has he been charged? Who are the victims?", Carlson says in the clip of the controversial star in August of this year.It stemmed from Andrew Tate's original social media ban back in August for hate and misogyny, leading the right-wing news host to dub him the "most-censored" man in the world.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
OK! Magazine

Jenna Ortega Sparks Backlash After Admitting She Filmed Dance Scene From Netflix's 'Wednesday' While Exhibiting COVID-19 Symptoms

While Jenna Ortega was filming Netflix's hit show Wednesday, she came to set while she wasn't feeling well, which didn't sit well with others. In an interview, the 20-year-old star revealed her iconic dance was "her first day with COVID so it was awful to film." "I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,"...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
OK! Magazine

Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video

Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump NFTs

Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Ed Wexler | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Joe Heller | Copyright 2022 Hellertoon.com Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
hotnewhiphop.com

Andrew Tate Human Trafficking Allegations Have Twitter Ridiculing Him

The controversial figure and his brother were allegedly linked to the kidnapping of two women. We’ve seen some interesting headlines this year, from Kanye West’s pro-Hitler posts to Jhené Aiko and her elderly father both surprisingly welcoming new babies within weeks of each other. Even with all the previous chaos, though, nothing could have prepared us for seeing an Andrew Tate detainment.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy