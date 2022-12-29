Young & Restless gave us some really nice holiday scenes this week, and I love that Danny Romalotti is back. Here’s hoping he’ll stick around!. It was a mixed bag for the Abbotts as the holiday approached. Jack and Ashley went at it as only they can — I can’t get enough of them fighting. So fun to watch! Tension swirled around Kyle and Jack as they hid Diane and later concocted a plan to distract Jeremy Stark, but this was offset by the feel-good moments of Kyle and Summer exchanging gifts and surprising Diane at the cabin. That said, I really hope we get some conflict between “Skyle” over the Diane situation before all is said and done. Don’t forget, when Diane first arrived, Phyllis predicted she would inflict damage on their marriage.

7 DAYS AGO