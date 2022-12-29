Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Young & Restless: Will Sally’s Bundle Bring ‘Ally’ Fans Joy? Plus, How Dumb Is Jeremy Stark?!?
Young & Restless gave us some really nice holiday scenes this week, and I love that Danny Romalotti is back. Here’s hoping he’ll stick around!. It was a mixed bag for the Abbotts as the holiday approached. Jack and Ashley went at it as only they can — I can’t get enough of them fighting. So fun to watch! Tension swirled around Kyle and Jack as they hid Diane and later concocted a plan to distract Jeremy Stark, but this was offset by the feel-good moments of Kyle and Summer exchanging gifts and surprising Diane at the cabin. That said, I really hope we get some conflict between “Skyle” over the Diane situation before all is said and done. Don’t forget, when Diane first arrived, Phyllis predicted she would inflict damage on their marriage.
Popculture
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
SheKnows
Hope and Steffy Are Flabbergasted by What They Find at Brooke’s — and What Happens at Bill’s House Leaves Him and Katie in Tears
At Forrester, Finn tells Steffy it’s a lot to process knowing Sheila is alive but he’ll do what’s necessary to protect the people he loves. Hope comes in and asks if Steffy knows what happened with their parents. Steffy says no and guesses Hope hasn’t either. She hasn’t. Steffy’s dying to know what’s going on. Hope feels the same way.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s John McCook Introduces Fans to the Surprising Lady In His Life Who’s ‘Even More Beautiful This Time of Year’
It took years for them to meet, but it was worth it. In his 35 on The Bold & the Beautiful, Eric has proven himself quite the ladies’ man. He’s had five wives spread out over… carry the two… eh, a lot of marriages. Then there’s been the flings, the flirtations, the lure of the honey…
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
Days Of Our Lives Stars Stephen Nichols And Steve Burton Look Back At Decades Of Same-Soap Encounters
In 1988, actor Steve Burton stepped into the soap opera world for the very first time as Harris Michaels on "Days of Our Lives" (via Soaps She Knows). There, he met Stephen Nichols who'd been carving out his own daytime niche as Steve "Patch" Johnson since 1985, per Soap Central. After a brief stint, Burton played Jason Quartermaine on "General Hospital" for several years until a car accident caused Jason to permanently lose his memory. He changed his name to Jason Morgan and began working as a mafia enforcer.
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Confirms TLC Future—'I'm So Excited'
Christine Brown has revealed whether she is leaving TLC's "Sister Wives" series following her split from former husband Kody Brown.
Magnum P.I. Season 5 on NBC: It's Gordon Like You've Never Seen Him Before — 2023 FIRST LOOK
Fitting for the Christmas weekend ahead, TVLine’s first look at Magnum P.I. Season 5 brings you tidings of comfortin’ Joy. When last we tuned into the Hawaii-based drama, Juliet (played by Perdita Weeks) had ‘fessed up her feeeelings to Thomas (Jay Hernandez), after which the partners in crimesolving shared a passionate kiss against a perfect sunset. But preceding that long-awaited lip-lock, Rick and Suzy (Zachary Knighton and Betsy Phillips), after a bit of a scare, welcomed their first child into the world, while Gordon (Tim Kang) found himself suspended from the police force after working “off book” to rescue his ex-wife...
SheKnows
She’s Baaack! Bold & Beautiful’s Katrina Bowden Makes a ‘Colorful’ Return to the Screen
The CBS soap actress resurfaces during the holidays. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Katrina Bowden on The Bold and the Beautiful and though it’s hard to tell where Flo has been hiding these days (heck, we hardly ever get to see Wyatt!), the actress is about to unveil a new character this Friday. On December 9, at 8 pm, the Hallmark Channel will premiere The Most Colorful Time of Year, as part of its Countdown to Christmas programming event.
Rena Sofer and Wally Kurth Split After ‘General Hospital’: ‘Our Characters Were In Love, We Weren’t In Love’
Rena Sofer recently revealed she split from Wally Kurth after they realized their 'General Hospital' characters were the ones in love — not the two of them.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila and Bill Become the Show’s Devilish Duo
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers imply that Sheila Carter forms a new alliance with an unlikely partner.
'My Mom Was The Love of My Life, Then One Saturday Changed Everything'
When I was 38, life for me changed in an instant.
soaphub.com
The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: Brothers Reunite
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Bold and the Beautiful C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy unveils new look at Ellen Pompeo's exit storyline
Grey's Anatomy spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy is gearing up to say goodbye to Ellen Pompeo in her long-running character Dr Meredith Grey's exit storyline. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the actress would leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital behind in season 19 and is set to depart the series in February next year.
Shock as Dad Tells Future Sister-in-Law She Will Never Be His Kid's Aunt
The dad's reaction has sparked debate, with some people saying he can "keep her away" from the kids all he wants, "but she will be their aunt."
'The Bold and the Beautiful' 2023 Return Date—Episode Guide
"The Bold and the Beautiful" fans need not worry, the much-loved soap will be back on screens in 2023.
Fury Over Bride and Groom Uninviting Wedding Guest For Asking One Question
She was also unfriended on Facebook and blocked on WhatsApp after seeking "clarity" on an issue before the wedding.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
123K+
Post
1080M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0