Padres roster review: Drew Pomeranz
DREW POMERANZ
- Position(s): Left-handed pitcher
- 2023 opening day age: 34
- Bats / Throws: Right / Left
- Height / Weight: 6-foot-5 / 246 pounds
- How acquired: Signed as a free agent in November 2019
- Contract status: Will earn $10 million in the final year of a four-year, $34 million deal
- Key 2022 stats: Injured – did not pitch.
STAT TO NOTE
- 47 — The number of appearances that Pomeranz has made for the Padres since signing a four-year deal before the 2020 season. He has struck out 59 batters against 20 walks over 44 1/3 innings (1.62 ERA), but he has also hit the injured list six times during this stint with the Padres.
TRENDING
- Down — An All-Star as a starting pitcher with the Padres in 2016, Pomeranz returned to San Diego as a reliever after he struck out 45 batters over 26 1/3 innings (2.39 ERA) to close 2019 in the Brewers’ bullpen . The $34 million guaranteed raised questions throughout the industry at the time of the deal, which does not look great in hindsight as Pomeranz has hit the injured list six times in the first three years (see stat to note) and had been considered “down” a number of other times. Officially, Pomeranz missed time with a shoulder strain in 2020, a shoulder impingement and forearm inflammation in 2021 before requiring season-ending surgery to repair his flexor tendon. The thought at that time was Pomeranz would contribute in 2022, but he never felt right even after beginning a rehab assignment in August (4 2/3 IP, 4 ER). Pomeranz was shut down from throwing toward the end of the season in hopes of restarting an offseason throwing progression that could carry him through spring training and into the regular season.
2023 OUTLOOK
- There’s no doubt that a healthy Pomeranz is super effective (again, see stat to note), but the Padres are way past counting on that. They paid a big price in prospect capital to pry Josh Hader from the Brewers and then spent big in free agency to re-sign Robert Suarez . They’d be thrilled to add Pomeranz to what could be a dominant bullpen, but anything he adds at this point will simply chip away at what’s largely viewed as sunk cost.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
