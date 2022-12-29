Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
Tiger gymnasts leap into action
Tiger gymnasts leap into action

A visiting St. Johnsbury gymnastics team with a dozen competitors on Dec. 21 prevailed over the Middlebury Union High School squad, which fielded only three gymnasts in its season debut in the Middlebury Union Middle School gym, 110.9-62.9.
Addison Independent
Otter boys’ hoop wins big, other results mixed
Otter boys' hoop wins big, other results mixed

In recent high school boys' basketball play, Vergennes split a pair of games, Otter Valley won big in its only outing, and both Middlebury and Mount Abraham came up short in their only games.
Addison Independent
Six exhibits to remember from 2022
Six exhibits to remember from 2022

Galleries were open this year! Sometimes by appointment, but it was a welcome change to see art in person again. Here are six exhibits to remember from 2022.
colchestersun.com
'We're in prime time:' High school girls hockey players from Colchester, Milton and Burlington have big goals this season
Colchester/Burlington High School girls hockey head coach Jamie Rozzi said in his over a decade career of coaching hockey in Vermont, he’s learned more from his players than they have learned from him. “I started with what I thought a coach should be,” he said. “And I have developed...
Addison Independent
Kenneth R. Weber, 81, of Vergennes
VERGENNES — Kenneth Robert Weber, dearest husband, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend to many near and far, died peacefully in his home on December 17, 2022. Kenneth/Papa/Ken/Pops was a big man with a big personality, and could fill a room with his hearty laugh and outgoing manner. He loved camping, music, travel adventures or any activity that brought the family together. Ken was an avid photographer and spent many hours capturing Vermont landscapes and birds.
Addison Independent
Kathleen Adams Ciociola, formerly of Bristol
PORT HENRY, N.Y. — Kathleen Adams Ciociola passed away on Dec. 19, 2022. She died peacefully in the loving presence of her family. Kathy was a long-time Addison County resident before moving to Naples, Florida, in 2020. She and her husband, Mark Ciociola, returned to the region in 2022 to be closer to family and friends after her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
Addison Independent
Year in review 2022
Year in review 2022

Over the past 12 months, 52 issues and over 800 pages, we highlighted the work of more than 39 local artists, actors, musicians and craftspeople; saw more than 47 exhibits and 18 film events.
Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72
Ransom was particularly known for playing the bass, especially his 1966 Fender Jazz Bass, to the point where the blue coating was stripped off to reveal a wooden and white undercoat and an indent formed from use. Read the story on VTDigger here: Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72.
Addison Independent
Jared James Mullin, 43, formerly of Bristol
KEESVILLE, N.Y. — Jared James Mullin, 43, a longtime resident of Vermont, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 22, 2022, after a battle with pneumonia. Born Sept. 26, 1979, in Derby, Conn., Jared grew up in Bristol, Vt. Jared graduated from Mount Abe High School in Bristol. He loved fishing, camping and working with his hands.
Addison Independent
Two school leaders are preparing to step down
MIDDLEBURY — Two of Addison County’s three union school districts could find themselves searching for new superintendents early next year. Addison Central School District Superintendent Peter Burrows this month sent an email to ACSD staff informing them that he’s now looking for a new job “in urban settings outside Vermont.” This comes after almost a decade as top administrator for the ACSD, which delivers PreK-12 public education to children in Bridport, Cornwall, Middlebury, Ripton, Salisbury, Shoreham and Weybridge.
Addison Independent
Rev. Wayne Alfred Holsman memorial service
RIPTON — The memorial service in celebration of the life of Rev. Wayne Alfred Holsman, 87, who died on Dec. 23, 2022, will be held on Jan. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m., at the Salisbury Congregational Church. A full obituary will appear in next week’s Addison Independent. Arrangements...
Addison Independent
Repair Fair set for Feb. 25 in Vergennes
Repair Fair set for Feb. 25 in Vergennes

Give your clothes a second chance, and get them repaired!
Addison Independent
Joseph M. Trombley Jr., 72, of Starksboro
STARKSBORO — Joseph M. Trombley Jr., 72, of Starksboro died on Dec 25, 2022, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. As an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed spending time with his family doing his favorite things. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marjorie Trombley,...
Addison Independent
Students push towns to broaden ARPA focus
Students push towns to broaden ARPA focus

Municipal officials and citizens in Addison County differ on how towns should spend their share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and on how extensive public participation has been in making those funding decisions.
'Seven Days' Food Writers Look Back on 2022’s Unexpected Highlights
In this world, there are glass-half-full people and glass-half-empty people. If we were the latter, we would focus on what the Vermont food scene lost this year: Chittenden County Asian restaurant pioneer Silver Palace in South Burlington; the OG wood-fired Pizza on Earth in Charlotte; the Bearded Frog in Shelburne; and Burlington favorites such as Half Pint Farm, Knead Bakery, Penny Cluse Café and Sweetwaters.
WCAX
Vermont Everyone Eats program slated to end next year
CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A food security program that started during the pandemic could be running out of money in the new year. Since Vermont’s Everyone Eats program began in August 2020, nearly 3.5 million meals have been distributed across the state, with hundreds of restaurants taking part, including The Pizza Stone in Chester.
Addison Independent
Ferrisburgh to buy church as congregation dwindles
Ferrisburgh to buy church as congregation dwindles

A bittersweet ceremony held on Dec. 17 at the Ferrisburgh Center Methodist Church was a prelude for the planned transfer of the Route 7 church property to the town of Ferrisburgh.
This Place in History: Blockhouse Point
It's now long gone, but there was a British intelligence installation in North Hero during and after the Revolutionary War.
‘Hells Kitchen’ Reality Star Is New Head Chef At Adirondack Restaurant
Chestertown native Billy Trudsoe is coming home to be the executive chef at an Adirondack eatery. After dealing with the pressure of cooking for Gordon Ramsey on television, could anyone be more qualified to be an Executive Chef at a restaurant? If you are a fan of the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality cooking television show or have at least seen it a few times, you know EXACTLY what I am talking about.
Holiday storm decimates Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, but owners look to rebuild
“We were going to flee,” said Mark Gutel, co-owner of the farm. “And now, you know what, we can actually rebuild. We can actually make this work. It's fantastic.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Holiday storm decimates Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, but owners look to rebuild.
