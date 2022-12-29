Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Grayscale Considers Selling Portion of $10,753,804,948 Bitcoin Trust if ETF Plan Fails: Report
Crypto asset management giant Grayscale is reportedly considering selling some of its capital back to investors if the firm’s plans for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) don’t work out. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, Grayscale may explore alternative pathways to returning some of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s...
dailyhodl.com
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Chair Gary Gensler Will Drive Crypto Prices Lower With Future Lawsuit Against an Exchange
Attorney and XRP supporter John Deaton thinks Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will pursue more regulatory action that will drive crypto prices lower. Deaton says he expects Gensler to sue a crypto exchange and argues that most of the exchange’s tokens are unregistered...
Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX pals ran ‘massive, multi-year’ crypto fraud: SEC
A damning civil complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week against Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang includes elaborate details of disgraced crypto bro Sam Bankman-Fried’s “massive, years-long fraud” that allegedly saw him diverting customer funds to maintain his hedge fund. In the complaint dated Dec. 21, the SEC claimed Ellison and Wang– both of whom pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges related to the ongoing scandal this week – knew Bankman-Fried was misleading customers about FTX’s risk profile. In addition to using customer funds to “make undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations,” Bankman-Fried...
Sam Bankman-Fried used $546M in Alameda funds to buy Robinhood stake
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried borrowed $546 million from Alameda Research to purchase Robinhood shares this year, new court documents show. The indicted 30-year-old admitted he and co-founder Gary Wang took out the money to buy the 7% stake in Robinhood, according to an affidavit Bankman-Fried made in a Caribbean court before he was arrested that was released Tuesday. Last week, Bankman-Fried denied he used company funds to make the purchase in the bankruptcy battle with current FTX CEO John Ray, who is looking to claw back hundreds of millions of dollars from the alleged cryptocurrency grifter, according to US court filings. Bankman-Fried...
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
cryptopotato.com
$116 Billion Less: Crypto Investors and Execs Experience Harsh Winter (Report)
Binance’s CZ has seen the biggest decline in personal wealth, but SBF and Barry Silbert are reportedly broke. 2022 will go down in history as one of the most atrocious and shocking for the cryptocurrency industry, which saw several major implosions, countless bankruptcies, fallouts, and everything in between. Apart...
Crypto had a volatile year with plummeting prices and exchanges collapsing. What's next?
Cryptocurrency prices plummeting, the fallout of large exchanges such as FTX and a steep decline in NFT transactions represent a turbulent year for crypto.
financemagnates.com
Futu and UP Fintech (Tiger Brokers) Face Regulatory Action in China
On Friday, the securities regulator in China said that two brokerage operators, Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding, have been involved in the unlawful securities business and will be asked to take corrective measures. China Takes Action against Futu and Up Fintech (Tiger Brokers) Reuters reported that the China Securities...
crowdfundinsider.com
Securities Commission of The Bahamas Took $3.5 Billion in Crypto from FTX for “Safekeeping”
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has announced that it took $3.5 billion in crypto from FTX for safekeeping, according to a statement distributed by the Commission yesterday (December 29, 2022). The Commission stated that based on information provided by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried concerning cyberattacks, the Commission decided...
dailyhodl.com
On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Updates Bitcoin Bear Market Outlook, Says BTC Can Collapse Fiat System at Certain Price
Leading on-chain analyst Willy Woo is making a prediction for when the current Bitcoin (BTC) bear market could reverse course. Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that he thinks the BTC bear market will be longer than the one in 2018, but shorter than 2015. “The main question I...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Gemini and Winklevoss Brothers Hit With Class Action Fraud Lawsuit Over Earn Product: Report
Crypto exchange Gemini is reportedly being hit with a class action lawsuit along with its founders for allegedly selling unregistered securities. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Gemini, along with its founders, the Winklevoss brothers, are the target of a lawsuit claiming they sold interest-bearing accounts through the firm’s Earn program as unregistered securities.
techaiapp.com
Kraken Shutting Down Crypto Exchange in Japan Citing Weak Global Crypto Market – Exchanges Bitcoin News
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is shutting down services in Japan. The company explained that the current Japanese market conditions and a weak global crypto market do not justify the resources needed to further grow its business in Japan at this time. Kraken Exiting Japan. Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken announced Wednesday that it...
financefeeds.com
FCA warns of 15 unregistered firms, including FX and Crypto brokers
The FCA has decided to put out a warning to consumers regarding several websites this week. The UK Financial Conduct Authority has warned of 15 unregistered firms providing financial services or products in the UK without the financial watchdog’s authorization. Among them is USG FX, which we reported earlier...
10 people to watch in the crypto showdown of 2023
Crypto Winter turned into a devastating blizzard. And most industry watchers agree: Regulations are coming. The great crypto crash of 2022, triggered by back-to-back scandals highlighted by the FTX meltdown, has led to a stronger push for new and stricter rules for the fast-growing, but controversial, industry. Major proposals introduced in 2022 included the bipartisan Responsible Financial Innovations Act from Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York. Efforts...
NEWSBTC
Institutional Crypto Predictions For 2023: Ethereum, BTC, L2s, NFTs
No less than three renowned crypto institutions have recently given their predictions for the coming year 2023 – and there seems to be one favorite: Ethereum. Other main themes for Coinbase, Darma Capital, and Cumberland include the migration of investors to quality projects, the burgeoning innovation from creative destruction, and some fundamental reforms for the crypto industry as a whole.
