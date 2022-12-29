Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FDOT responds to roundabout safety issues in Sarasota.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sip and Savor: Top Sarasota Cocktail Locations for Delicious Drinks and DiningKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
Sarasota's Selby Gardens' new MURT trail offers a tropical oasis for outdoor enthusiastsKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Seven (7) Sarasota Restaurants You Can't Miss: Find Your Next Favorite Restaurant in Sarasota:Kiki AlbaSarasota, FL
Related
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva Island
2023: A Happy Renewal Year for Sanibel and Captiva Island. Ribbon Cutting for Sanibel Captiva Island VacationsPhoto bySanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce. Starting January 2, 2023 the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to the public as the recovery from Hurricane Ian continues across Sanibel and Captiva Island. Many reach out to social media for status updates on their favorite local shops, hotels and restaurants, it’s honest to share that there has been much loss. A handful of businesses moved off-island to reopen in the Fort Myers Bell Tower Shops, while others were lucky enough to be able to restore and reopen on the island.
Florida fisherman breaks two state records in one day
A Florida fisherman broke two state records in one day, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday.
fox13news.com
Hundreds of boats damaged by Hurricane Ian up for auction at Florida salvage yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Along with homes and businesses, Hurricane Ian also damaged countless number of boats. Now, hundreds of them are going on sale. According to WINK News, it will take place at Cooper Capital Specialty Salvage along Burnt Shore Road in Charlotte County. Hundreds are up for auction.
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips From Tampa
Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
10NEWS
American crocodiles making comeback in Florida — even seen in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Reports of American crocodiles seen around parts of Florida have been in the headlines lately, including one that was spotted lounging along the east coast on Melbourne Beach. But what about spottings in the Tampa Bay area?. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told us in...
iheart.com
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
When looking for the perfect town or city to live in, you also have to consider the neighborhood. Whether you're supporting a family, retiring, or living by yourself, many things must be taken into account when selecting one. This includes safety, entertainment, commute, and much more. To help make your...
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
Helicopter Crashes Into Tampa Bay Near Davis Islands
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers responded to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport, Davis Islands, regarding a report of a helicopter submerged in the water. According to police, at approximately 4:00 PM, a helicopter with a pilot and three passengers departed Peter O.
It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida
MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over. Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat. "The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said. He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.
Missing Manatee County woman found safe
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing in Manatee County Friday morning. Deputies said Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight, and her car was found in Sarasota County. Hours later, deputies said McGrath had been found and was safe. Further information about her disappearance was not available.
Beach Beacon
Red tide eases slightly, but Pinellas still feeling the effects
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had a little more encouraging news to report on the red tide outbreak currently affecting Florida’s gulf coast. The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 51 samples collected from the shoreline and offshore of southwest Florida the week of Dec. 22. That’s down from 69 samples the week before and 75 from Dec. 12-16.
Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
Things to do in Southwest Florida this weekend
If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are several options! Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly is here to take us through the best bets. Cirque Dreams Holidaze starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.
Longboat Observer
Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties
The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
Sip and Savor: Top Sarasota Cocktail Locations for Delicious Drinks and Dining
Cocktail Bar RestaurantsPhoto byQUI NGUYENonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Michael's On East, Veronica Fish and Oyster, State Street Eating House + Cocktails and TripAdvisor.
Forbes: Tampa Bay area ranked best place to live in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — If you needed any other reason to move to — or stay in — Tampa, Forbes just ranked it as the best place to live in Florida. The publication released the rankings on Dec. 24 and said "Tampa offers everything you need for daily life."
Florida AG wants to shut down ‘deceptive’ Pinellas hot tub and spa companies
The Florida Attorney General's Office is working to shut down a hot tub and spa cover company for deceptive business practices.
NBC Miami
Family Spots Florida Panther Roaming in Backyard of SW Florida Home
A family in southwest Florida got quite the surprise on Christmas Eve when they spotted a panther roaming in the backyard of their home. Sean Burlarley told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV he has seen all type of wildlife at the home in Lehigh Acres, but when he and his fiancé looked outside on Saturday they were in for quite a sight.
Mysuncoast.com
Southwest woes continue at SRQ Airport
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Southwest Airlines scrambles to catch up after multiple delayed flights across the U.S., the company is putting the blame on severe weather and staffing issues. As of Wednesday, more reports of cancellations are coming in to the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Flight Aware is now...
Comments / 0