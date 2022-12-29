ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Outlier Brands

What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva Island

2023: A Happy Renewal Year for Sanibel and Captiva Island. Ribbon Cutting for Sanibel Captiva Island VacationsPhoto bySanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce. Starting January 2, 2023 the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to the public as the recovery from Hurricane Ian continues across Sanibel and Captiva Island. Many reach out to social media for status updates on their favorite local shops, hotels and restaurants, it’s honest to share that there has been much loss. A handful of businesses moved off-island to reopen in the Fort Myers Bell Tower Shops, while others were lucky enough to be able to restore and reopen on the island.
SANIBEL, FL
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips From Tampa

Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.

When looking for the perfect town or city to live in, you also have to consider the neighborhood. Whether you're supporting a family, retiring, or living by yourself, many things must be taken into account when selecting one. This includes safety, entertainment, commute, and much more. To help make your...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida

MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over. Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat. "The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said. He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WFLA

Missing Manatee County woman found safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing in Manatee County Friday morning. Deputies said Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight, and her car was found in Sarasota County. Hours later, deputies said McGrath had been found and was safe. Further information about her disappearance was not available.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Red tide eases slightly, but Pinellas still feeling the effects

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had a little more encouraging news to report on the red tide outbreak currently affecting Florida’s gulf coast. The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 51 samples collected from the shoreline and offshore of southwest Florida the week of Dec. 22. That’s down from 69 samples the week before and 75 from Dec. 12-16.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
TAMPA, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Things to do in Southwest Florida this weekend

If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are several options! Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly is here to take us through the best bets. Cirque Dreams Holidaze starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties

The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Family Spots Florida Panther Roaming in Backyard of SW Florida Home

A family in southwest Florida got quite the surprise on Christmas Eve when they spotted a panther roaming in the backyard of their home. Sean Burlarley told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV he has seen all type of wildlife at the home in Lehigh Acres, but when he and his fiancé looked outside on Saturday they were in for quite a sight.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Southwest woes continue at SRQ Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Southwest Airlines scrambles to catch up after multiple delayed flights across the U.S., the company is putting the blame on severe weather and staffing issues. As of Wednesday, more reports of cancellations are coming in to the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Flight Aware is now...
SARASOTA, FL

