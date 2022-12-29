ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Southern Kentucky man was killed in a late-night house fire on Thursday. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty in Casey County. “We got called out around 11 o’clock to a structure...
CASEY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with rape

21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is set for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with …. 21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from nonprofits he worked for

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from two nonprofits. According to federal prosecutors, Charles Davis, 56, of Russell County, deposited more than $116,000 from the Russell County Arts Council into his own bank account. He allegedly used the money to make "online payments to his personal credit cards."
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP still investigating Eli death

Four days after a man died at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room, Kentucky State Police Post 15 is continuing to investigate the circumstances of a death in the Eli community. Trooper Jonathan Houk with Kentucky State Police Post 15 told WJRS News Thursday evening that the investigation is still...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

AppHarvest closes deal on sale/release of Berea facility

AppHarvest announced today it has finalized the sale and leaseback of it’s Berea Kentucky indoor leafy greens farm for just over $127 million and has officially opened the 60 acre high tech indoor farm in Richmond Kentucky on Speedwell Road. AppHarvest has entered into the agreement with Mastronardi Berea,...
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

Burst water pipe damages Richmond Hall of Justice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It will be several months of repairs for the Hall of Justice building in Madison County after a burst pipe caused significant damage on Christmas day. Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe got his first chance to see the damage sustained to the Madison County Hall of Justice after a pipe burst Christmas morning.
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Suspect arrested and charged in Pineville shooting

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County deputies were dispatched to US-119 near Pine Mountain Storage after they received a call about a road rage incident on Monday, December 26th. Bell County dispatch received the call at 5:32 p.m. Police say the suspect, identified as Michael Shane Douglas, reportedly shot at...
PINEVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

JES spared of damage after sprinkler line bursts

The extreme cold temperatures over the holiday weekend did a number on various pipes around the county and in one case, the Russell County School System was spared of major damages when a sprinkler line in the generator room at Jamestown Elementary School burst on Christmas Day. According to Superintendent...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Boil water advisory in Russell Springs

The city of Russell Springs has announced a boil water advisory for the areas of Shepherd Drive, Village Drive, Rose Street, Woodland Drive, Gentry Mill Road, Lakeview Drive, Old Columbia Road from Tonkin Drive to the Adair County line, and all roads off Old Columbia Road. This will be until...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WKYT 27

Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators say freezing temperatures could be to blame for a man’s death in Pulaski County. While the coroner has not released the exact cause of death, Somerset police say 49-year-old Donald Perdue was found Friday afternoon behind a business. Melisa Perdue says her brother Donald...
SOMERSET, KY
q95fm.net

Williamsburg Hometown IGA Sued For Religious Discrimination

The Williamsburg Hometown IGA is being sued by the EEOC for alleged religious discrimination. The federal agency claims in the lawsuit that the grocery store refused to hire a man due to his religious beliefs. This would be a violation of federal discrimination law. According to the lawsuit, the grocery...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
lakercountry.com

Notable closings for New Year’s holiday

The Russell County Courthouse, the Russell County Circuit Clerk’s Office, and the city hall in Russell Springs will be closed today, Friday, December 30th and Monday, January 2nd, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Jamestown City Hall will be open Friday. The Russell County Public Library and...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY

