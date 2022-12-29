Read full article on original website
Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Southern Kentucky man was killed in a late-night house fire on Thursday. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty in Casey County. “We got called out around 11 o’clock to a structure...
Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with rape
21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is set for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with …. 21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is...
‘Grim Reaper’ Appears in Wedding Photos from Church Near Lexington, Kentucky
I saw this photo on the Haunted History of Kentucky Facebook group and reached out to the bride, who posted the photo, to get the story behind the haunting photo. The photo was taken during Christina's wedding back in 2008. According to Christiina,. The wedding was at Mt. Beulah church...
Kentucky man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from nonprofits he worked for
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from two nonprofits. According to federal prosecutors, Charles Davis, 56, of Russell County, deposited more than $116,000 from the Russell County Arts Council into his own bank account. He allegedly used the money to make "online payments to his personal credit cards."
KSP still investigating Eli death
Four days after a man died at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room, Kentucky State Police Post 15 is continuing to investigate the circumstances of a death in the Eli community. Trooper Jonathan Houk with Kentucky State Police Post 15 told WJRS News Thursday evening that the investigation is still...
AppHarvest closes deal on sale/release of Berea facility
AppHarvest announced today it has finalized the sale and leaseback of it’s Berea Kentucky indoor leafy greens farm for just over $127 million and has officially opened the 60 acre high tech indoor farm in Richmond Kentucky on Speedwell Road. AppHarvest has entered into the agreement with Mastronardi Berea,...
Burst water pipe damages Richmond Hall of Justice
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It will be several months of repairs for the Hall of Justice building in Madison County after a burst pipe caused significant damage on Christmas day. Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe got his first chance to see the damage sustained to the Madison County Hall of Justice after a pipe burst Christmas morning.
Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing about two miles north of London has been found safe
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
An Eastern Kentucky Woman Was Arrested Early This Morning After Stealing A Truck And Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky woman was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a truck and fleeing from police. At 3AM this morning Deputy Sheriff Shane Wilson with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Leslie County Dispatch. It was reported that a male...
Suspect arrested and charged in Pineville shooting
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County deputies were dispatched to US-119 near Pine Mountain Storage after they received a call about a road rage incident on Monday, December 26th. Bell County dispatch received the call at 5:32 p.m. Police say the suspect, identified as Michael Shane Douglas, reportedly shot at...
JES spared of damage after sprinkler line bursts
The extreme cold temperatures over the holiday weekend did a number on various pipes around the county and in one case, the Russell County School System was spared of major damages when a sprinkler line in the generator room at Jamestown Elementary School burst on Christmas Day. According to Superintendent...
Boil water advisory in Russell Springs
The city of Russell Springs has announced a boil water advisory for the areas of Shepherd Drive, Village Drive, Rose Street, Woodland Drive, Gentry Mill Road, Lakeview Drive, Old Columbia Road from Tonkin Drive to the Adair County line, and all roads off Old Columbia Road. This will be until...
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen truck around 3:00 Thursday morning. Deputies said a man and woman were driving in a 1999 Chevy pickup in the Bear Branch area. The man stopped to use the restroom. During that time,...
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators say freezing temperatures could be to blame for a man’s death in Pulaski County. While the coroner has not released the exact cause of death, Somerset police say 49-year-old Donald Perdue was found Friday afternoon behind a business. Melisa Perdue says her brother Donald...
Williamsburg Hometown IGA Sued For Religious Discrimination
The Williamsburg Hometown IGA is being sued by the EEOC for alleged religious discrimination. The federal agency claims in the lawsuit that the grocery store refused to hire a man due to his religious beliefs. This would be a violation of federal discrimination law. According to the lawsuit, the grocery...
Notable closings for New Year’s holiday
The Russell County Courthouse, the Russell County Circuit Clerk’s Office, and the city hall in Russell Springs will be closed today, Friday, December 30th and Monday, January 2nd, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Jamestown City Hall will be open Friday. The Russell County Public Library and...
