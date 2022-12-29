Read full article on original website
Post Blizzard Reality-Some ND Cities REALLY Left Out In The Cold
No pun intended on the title of this article... ... this is really a trying time for so many North Dakotans. We are all familiar with the power of Mother Nature, especially out here. To me, it seems like every season people think "we are getting hit harder than last winter" - we tend to forget how cold it was right around New Year's Eve of 2021. Here is the thing though, Bismarck alone is on pace to have a record year as far as how many inches of snow we will accumulate. Even a couple of weeks after our last blizzard, there are several North Dakota cities that are feeling the effects big time.
kfgo.com
Driver okay after he hits moose with pickup
BISMARCK, N.D. – A Bismarck man escaped serious injury after he struck a moose with his pickup. Steve Fleckenstein, 50, was heading home from work at the Falkirk Mine around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when he hit the bull moose on U.S. Highway 83 between Baldwin and Wilton. Burleigh County...
KFYR-TV
Equipment piles up snow at Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow in Bismarck recently, the Kirkwood Mall had to get creative with its snow removal. The overflow area was capped. So heavy equipment crews moved on top of the snow piles and stacked it higher than normal. The move was made to prevent hauling the snow away which would cost the mall more money.
Bismarck’s Brief Panic In Paradise ( Paradiso ) – CLOSED?
I can understand why many people can assume the worst these present days. So I came across this bit of news late yesterday afternoon on Bismarck People Reporting News - within just a minute or two of reading some comments I could feel the sense of panic. The headline of someone's question was simple and to the point - "Paradiso CLOSED?" - Of course, a quick thought flashed through my head of other restaurants in Bismarck and Mandan that have had to close their doors for good this past year. I wasn't the only one that was starting to panic, to worry, to think that we were about to lose another great place, "...went for some supper and drinks - Outside lights ON...dark INSIDE. No lights, No cars" Was this yet another place that had to succumb to the daily grind of having enough employees to run their restaurant?
OPEN! Largest Snowboard & Ski Resort In North Dakota
After the MANY blizzards, 2022-2023 winter is roaring with snowmobiles, to snowshoeing to folks ready to HIT THE SLOPES. We believe it is safe to say all of us that are lovers of all things WINTER are beyond thankful for Huff Hills Ski Area to be right here in our own 701 backyards.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Post Office locations reopening following winter weather impacts
NORTH DAKOTA (KMOT) – A trio of post offices in southern North Dakota remained closed as of Thursday morning due to this month’s winter weather. A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service said facilities in Havana, Selfridge and Zeeland were still closed as of roughly 5:30 a.m. The...
Bismarck Fire Department reminds residents of who’s allowed to display fireworks in the city
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The start of 2023 is upon us. Many enjoy bringing in the new year by having their own private fireworks show. However, Bismarck Fire Department is reminding residents it’s against the law to shoot fireworks inside city limits without a permit. “It was a number of decades ago and it was […]
Bismarck family loses everything in camper fire
Bismarck Firefighters soon showed up to put out the flames.
KFYR-TV
Shoplifting leads to $94.5 billion retail revenue loss nationwide
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Retail stores are facing a rising problem — shoplifting. According to the National Retail Federation, roughly $94.5 billion of retail revenue was lost in 2021 due to theft. According to the Bismarck Police Department, there have been 750 reports of shoplifting this year. This is...
KFYR-TV
Fire and Ice: Bismarck firefighters battle blaze day after Christmas, 1916
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today we have down-filled jackets, heated gloves and socks, and many other accessories to help us cope with cold weather. 100 years ago, they didn’t have the technology to brave the elements. One hundred years ago, fire departments worked differently than they do now. On...
KFYR-TV
Dream Center Bismarck sees increase in meals since opening
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dream Center has only been open since April of this year, but many in the community have already been impacted by the organization. The center serves breakfast and dinner. The meals started out with just a couple of people showing up, but now hundreds come to eat.
Restaurant owners capture video of recent burglars in Bismarck
Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — We’re now hearing from the owner of a restaurant in Bismarck which was broken into earlier this month. Ben Gillund owns Eat Thai Cafe along Riverwood Drive.She says she was alerted when the restaurant’s surveillance cameras captured the two thieves who broke in the morning of December 8th.Gillund says the thieves […]
KFYR-TV
City of Lincoln mayor to resign
LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - The next scheduled election for mayor in the city of Lincoln is in June 2024. However, soon the town will be without a mayor and a special election could be called to fill the vacant position. Gerarld Wise has been the mayor of Lincoln for over...
valleynewslive.com
ND inmate back in custody after escape
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is back in custody after walking away from Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck. Police say 41-year-old Trevis Tessaro left the correctional center around 6:30 p.m. on December 29th. He was found and arrested at a Bismarck gas station 3 hours later...
BisMan’s Disturbing AND Senseless Latest Trend
I'm certainly not a police officer or a detective for that matter, but the rash of break-ins we've had lately makes me wonder if somehow they are all connected. Just recently there were two incidents that happened literally within yards of each other -AND the way they were carried out were almost identical. Doors smashed in to obviously make a quicker entry - these burglaries took place over the span of a weekend, just a week ago - The first one was at Eat Thai Cafe along Riverwood Drive, business was quickly restored after they boarded up the door -
KFYR-TV
Not all surrendered items at TSA checkpoints are thrown away
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The TSA found 10% more firearms at security checkpoints this year compared to 2021. The TSA announced new measures this month to discourage travelers from packing illegal items. This year, the Transportation Security Administration discovered 6,300 firearms, a record number, at airport checkpoints. According to a...
Bismarck man with 108 Misdemeanors arrested for terrorizing with a hatchet at N. Bismarck Simonson
When police arrived, Iron Road denied engaging in a verbal altercation with the clerk and said he did not ever have a hatchet.
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man enters not guilty plea in rape case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man says he didn’t rape a minor. Police say a 13-year-old reported 29-year-old Clifford Parisien raped her in July. Police claim the incident was corroborated by text messages between the victim and the suspect. They said one message sent from Parisien’s phone asked the child to keep the incident a secret. Parisien told police he didn’t know the victim and other people had access to his phone.
Mandan’s Jaxon Duttenhefer named to FCS Freshman All-America team
FARGO, ND (KXNET) — Mandan native and NDSU defensive tackle, Jaxon Duttenhefer, has been named to the FCS Freshman All-America team ahead of North Dakota State football’s championship game. The Redshirt Freshman defensive tackle has flashed this season, racking up 31 total tackles and 4 sacks in his first full-time collegiate season. Duttenhefer was a team […]
