Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
Wave 3
Lousiville Black Six Historic Marker
LMPD’s end of the year review reveals changes in violent crime numbers, homicide clearance rate. LMPD dives into their end of the year review by sharing their slightly decreased homicide numbers and increased homicide clearance rate. UofL neurosurgeon continues research after recording activity in a dying brain. Updated: 6...
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
WLKY.com
Historical marker honoring Breonna Taylor, racial justice movement unveiled in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A historical marker memorializing the death of Breonna Taylor and the racial justice protests that followed was unveiled Wednesday in Jefferson Square Park, which became the epicenter of Louisville's racial justice movement in the summer of 2020. The marker, labeled "2020 Racial Justice Protests," says:. Built...
Activists call for Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to not fund a new jail
Community Stakeholders for Change, which includes several groups, has been calling for reforms to be made at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections for months.
Wave 3
‘It’s against the law’: Louisville police urge not to fire guns celebrating New Year’s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning city residents to not fire guns to celebrate New Year’s. In a video released by LMPD on Friday, Lt. Col. Steve Healey said there has been a rise in gunfire over the New Year’s holiday over the years.
WLKY.com
Louisville man exonerated in 2009 helping others wrongfully convicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After serving 10 years in prison, Edwin Chandler was exonerated in October 2009. Since then, he's been working to help others facing similar fates. He would go on to start the "Chandler Project," which helps people in Kentucky and beyond, but he needs more people and resources.
wdrb.com
5 years of Kentucky State Police investigating most officer shootings leaves transparency, efficiency concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police officer Detrick Cooper didn't arrive at Lakecrest Apartments on Dec. 11, 2021, to investigate a man sitting in a vehicle. Nonetheless, when Cooper noticed a gray Toyota Corolla with a decal in the place of a rear license plate, he grew suspicious. The...
Wave 3
LMPD’s end of the year review reveals changes in violent crime numbers, homicide clearance rate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have been faced with a series of challenges this year. They’ve gone from trying to improve their recruitment efforts to now having to look for a new police chief. One bit of positive news is that they’ve done a better job of...
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
Man indicted in relation to murder of two people in 2016, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) secured an indictment for a man allegedly in connection to the murder of two people in 2016. LMPD says their Cold Case Unit secured an indictment for two counts of murder against 42-year-old Donnie Ashby. The victims, 27-year-old Linda Leslie and 32-year-old...
eaglecountryonline.com
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.
The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
For My Money, This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
Wave 3
Community pays respects to mother, daughters killed in Valley Station murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a Wednesday afternoon, inside St. Stephen Baptist Church, Kenya and Louisville are in the same place to remember Mary Muchemi-Stanton and her daughters, Adrianna Stanton and Brianna Stanton. The saying goes, ‘grief knows no bounds.’. It can cross countries and even span time. In...
WTVQ
KU, LG&E warn of electricity disconnection scam
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas and Electric are warning of a scam circulating that tells customers their electricity will be disconnected if they don’t provide money to the number listed. A photo posted on the LG&E and KU Facebook page details the scam and...
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home disrupts services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Dixie Highway left two people injured Wednesday afternoon. Update: A previous version of this story said the mail carrier was shot. This is inaccurate, the mail carrier was injured by debris from the shooting. According to a...
'It's amazing to me': Organ donor, recipient have heartwarming reunion in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A heartwarming reunion between an organ donor and their recipient took place in Elizabethtown on Friday afternoon. Tammy McMillin and Debbie Patterson were once complete strangers, but you could never tell. Patterson is an organ recipient, and McMillin is her donor. The two met at Mark’s...
wdrb.com
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Newburg Road around 3:30p.m. When officials arrived, they located a man that...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in south Louisville Thursday night. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers with the department's Third Division were called to a reported shooting "in the area of" National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive around 8:30 p.m. That's near Fairdale off the Gene Snyder Freeway.
wdrb.com
Louisville area police departments warn of the dangers of celebratory New Year's gunfire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of the New Year is often met with celebratory gunshots -- a tradition that causes headaches for local police departments. So now they're bracing to be swamped with calls reporting gunfire this New Year. As the training director for Louisville Armory, Ken Pagano has...
