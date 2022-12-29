Read full article on original website
more1049.com
Survey Shows O’Brien County Farmland Most Expensive in State
Ames, IA (KICD)– For the first time in recent memory, Scott County did NOT record the highest priced farmland in the annual ISU Survey. O’Brien County right here in the KICD Broadcast area topped the list this year at 16 thousand 531 dollars. Sioux County came in next at 16,516, and then Scott county – home of the Quad cities – registered 15,968. Number four was Lyon County and number five was Plymouth.
more1049.com
Christmas Eve Fire Destroys Paullina Shop
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An O’Brien County shop and office were destroyed by a Christmas Eve fire that required work from nine area departments. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper tells KICD News the initial call came in around six o’clock Saturday morning to 4551 Redwing Avenue, the site of AgState.
more1049.com
Horseshoe Bend Tubing Hill in Milford Now Open
Milford, IA (KICD) — Snow-based recreation is a silver lining of our recent snowfall, and one amenity was able to officially open last weekend. The Horseshoe Bend tubing hill in Milford has started operations and will be open Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of the season if weather allows according to Dickinson County Conservation Board Community Relations Coordinator Jackie Jerge.
more1049.com
Ryan Long Memorial Benefit…
The Spencer Radio Group is hosting a Memorial Benefit for the family of Ryan Long on Sunday, January 15th held at the American Legion Glen Pederson Post #1on Hwy 71 in Spencer, along with the Clay County V.F.W. Post #3159. SRG staff will be serving made to order omelets with...
more1049.com
O’Brien County Using Grant to Emphasize Ease of Travel in Iowa
Primghar, IA (KICD) — Another local recipient of a recent Iowa Tourism Office grant was the O’Brien County Economic Development Corporation. Like the Spencer Chamber project, OCEDC’s Tourism Blogger Itineraries Project received the full $10,000 available while they match $2,500 of that award. OCEDC Executive Director Kiana...
more1049.com
Shayla Bee Adds Three Families in December
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Spencer-based Shayla Bee Foundation adopted three more families to close out 2022. Earlier this month the charity that focuses on families with young children suffering from medical issues adopted the Caleb and Britney Snell family of Milford, whose 3 month old son Micah has been diagnosed with Stickler Syndrome resulting in a soft pallet and other complications.
more1049.com
Remembering Ryan Long
Spencer, IA (KICD) — This morning KICD Program Director and Morning Show Host, Ryan Long will be laid to rest. Our beloved friend and colleague passed away unexpectedly last Tuesday. Ryan started working for Spencer Radio Group in 2007 as News Director. Several years later he transitioned into hosting the morning show on KICD.
more1049.com
Part 2 of 3: Preparing for Tax Season
Spencer, IA (KICD) — January 1st is an important day on the tax calendar. CPA Gary Peters with Winther Stave and Company works with farmers all year long. Peters tells KICD News there’s an option to put off the tax-filing deadline. Winther Stave and Company has offices in...
more1049.com
Spencer Hospital Reporting Progress in Several Areas in Last Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The end of the calendar year is always good for looking back to look at progress made either personally or from a business standpoint and that is exactly what Spencer Hospital President Bill Bumgarner did at last week’s Board of Trustees meeting. The hospital has...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
pureoldiesspencer.com
No Injuries Reported in Three Clay County Crashes Related to Weather Conditions
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities have released details on three local crashes occurring during last week’s winter storm. The first two incidents occurred just hours apart on the same section of Highway 71 just south of Fostoria. The earlier crash, shortly before ten o’clock Friday morning, involved 18-year-old Jaxon Wolff of Estherville failing to see a pickup driven by 62-year-old Wayne Enderle of Milford due to blizzard conditions leading to the southbound vehicles colliding.
more1049.com
Jackson County Home Destroyed By Friday Fire
Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– A fire claimed a home in Heron Lake early Friday morning according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The Heron Lake Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after 5 a.m. and called in the Okabena Fire Department for assistance. Firefighters were on the scene for about six hours and the house was considered a total loss.
Snow/Ice Risk Thursday, Eyeing Stronger Storm System After New Year's
The clipper system that passed through on Christmas day was one of a series of systems that will continue into the New Year and thereafter before we have a pattern flip, so read on for the details...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
more1049.com
Clay County Supervisors Discuss Increasing Funding to Medical Examiner
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County Medical Examiner Dr. David Robison spoke with the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting about increasing funding for the County Medical Examiner. The current rate for investigations has been in place for some time according to Robison. Robison says recent changes to...
more1049.com
Five Injured in Single Vehicle Crash Near Jackson
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Five people were injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 90 in Jackson County. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene about a mile west of the Jackson exit shortly before 3:30 where an SUV was found to have left the roadway while eastbound and rolled.
nwestiowa.com
George-Little Rock high school newscasts
GEORGE—George-Little Rock High School business education teacher Bret Sherkenbach has been leading a group of students in the production of a weekly newscast that is delivered at the end of the week to middle and high school students. The newscast consists of multiple components. The first is news pertaining...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock
MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Southern Minnesota News
2 Granada residents among 5 injured in I-90 crash
Two Granada residents were among five people hospitalized following a rollover in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Liberty was eastbound on I-90 shortly before 3:30 p.m. when it rolled near Jackson. Snow and ice were covering the roadway at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.
more1049.com
Cherokee Police Investigating Fatal Hit and Run
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– Law enforcement in Cherokee are investigating a fatal hit and run incident from earlier this week. Police were initially called to the scene around 8:30 Monday evening at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Streets. Additional reports indicate a bicycle may have been involved...
