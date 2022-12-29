Read full article on original website
Liberty falls to Hornets, heads to 3rd place game
LIBERTY — The Blue Jays met North Kansas City in the semifinals of the Patterson Division of the William Jewell Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29. Liberty hung with the Hornets all afternoon, but fell short as they were defeated 56-43. Liberty largest lead of the game came 3 minutes in. They led by four points until the Hornets started to take control. The Blue Jays battled back all game. Senior Kai Bennett was an important component in the Blue Jays' game. He finished with 13 points to lead Liberty. Bennett played 28 minutes and added five assists, three steals and two blocks.
Excelsior Springs lost a pillar of the community
The town of Excelsior Springs lost a pillar to the community last week with the passing of Jim Dusek on December 21. Dusek served the community as owner of Rite-Way Auto Service for 30 years. Prior to opening the auto service industry he purchased and built up Rite-Way Guttering where he and his family helped households around the area. Dusek was not only a businessman in the community but he spent countless hours working with the youth of Excelsior Springs as a volunteer baseball coach for over twenty years. Jim and his wife of 53 years, Wanda helped raise hundreds of kids on the baseball fields of Excelsior Springs. He led his two sons, Jeff and Kevin throughout their youth baseball playing days, coaching them through the Excelsior Springs Parks and Recreation baseball program and then through the Babe Ruth Baseball League from ages 13-18. He traveled around the region coaching baseball games during a time where travel baseball was just getting started in the area. He helped lead several Excelsior Springs athletes onto collegiate careers. Dusek’s tough love style of coaching brought respect from his players and opposing coaching that continues on to this day. Dusek was known to follow his former players through their lives, keeping in touch with families and loved ones and always willing to help out in various ways. He spent the last 20 years following his grandkids and their friends through their athletic endeavors but from outside of the fences. Although not as a coach, he still accepted the young athletes who played with his grandchildren as his own and was sure to find ways to make them smile. Dusek was a mentor and supporter of those who took the opportunity to spend time with him.
Funeral Announcements for December 30, 2022
Memorial service for Ruby Evelyn Mark, 96, of Sedalia, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Wesley United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Arrangements are in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Memorial service for Elizabeth A. "Betty"...
The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it
Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Two Warsaw Women Injured in Pettis County Crash
Two Warsaw women were injured in a two-car crash that occurred at Highway 65 and Route V on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 93-year-old Dorthy J. Schneider of Sedalia, failed to stop at a stop sign on Route V and struck a northbound 2008 Chrysler 300, driven by 60-year-old Wanda E. Jones of Warsaw.
New Year’s Eve fire at Golden Corral
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Just after 10 p.m. New Year's Eve, Columbia Fire crews were called to a fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane. Multiple crews were on the scene for over half an hour after the call, fighting flames and dark smoke from the restaurant's roof. ABC 17 News crews on the scene said The post New Year’s Eve fire at Golden Corral appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri
As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich. Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
Independence man killed in crash on Christmas, one day after engagement
Tyler Kelley, 26, lost control of the vehicle crossed Truman road and hit a tree and a parked car, according to Independence police.
Confederate monument immoral relic
I am one of the “few citizens of Liberty” who “know about the Confederate statue in Fairview Cemetery" referenced in a Dec. 15 letter to the editor. The author claims there are remains buried in the plot that could be damaged, laments the $16,577.50 spent by the city of Liberty to determine ownership, and asks, “Will the removal of the grave marker to dead veterans provide peace?”
Mother and associate of Trevor Sparks charged with aiding escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and associate of an escaped Cass County Jail inmate have been charged with aiding his escape. Trevor Sparks is back in custody, authorities said on Friday. On the same day of Sparks’ arrest, his mother, Dawn Branstietter of Blue Springs, Mo. was charged...
Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Is This Really The Best Fast Food In Missouri, Illinois, & Kansas?
Our relationship with food can be highly personal and opinionated. Especially when it comes to what we perceive to be "the best" of something. So when I saw an article from Food & Wine called "The Best Regional Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions" I was skeptical. So what do you think about their choices for Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas?
Sedalia Police Reports For December 27, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Monday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to the Econolodge Truman Inn, 3501 West Broadway Boulevard, in reference to a stolen vehicle report. Christy L. Monteer stated her roommate allowed company into their hotel room while she was sleeping. When she woke, she noticed her vehicle was missing, as was the car key that was with her in the room.
Sweet Springs Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
On Friday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Highway NN and Stairstep Road to assist another law enforcement agency with a felony arrest. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the female subject as Stephanie Joe Butts, 49, of Sweet Springs. Butts was confirmed to have several warrants for her...
Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was accused of several crimes on Thursday morning after leading a Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy on a chase. Brian D. Murphy, 58, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crews will close southbound U.S. 169 ramp to southbound I-35 Dec. 29-30
JACKSON AND CLAY COUNTIES – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement will CLOSE the ramp from southbound U.S. 169 to southbound Interstate 35 beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, until approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. Southbound I-35 will be reduced to ONE LANE from approximately I-70 to 12th Street during this time. This closure will allow crews to complete bridge painting work. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. There will be no signed detour. All work is weather permitting.
Can You ‘Get Busy’ With Your Partner In A Public Restroom In Missouri?
In "The Humpty Dance" by Digital Underground, Shock G playing the character of Humpty Hump raps:. I once got busy in a Burger King Bathroom." So would Shock G have broken the law if he engaged in that behavior here in Sedalia or Missouri?. The answer is yes. So how...
Bothwell Foundation Presents AED to Smithton Youth Sports Complex
Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently gave an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the Smithton Youth Sports Complex located south of Sedalia on Highway TT. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes...
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW!. You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 29, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Tuesday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies arrested Lecia Michelle Parnell, 47, of Sedalia, in the 1200 block of Elm Hills Drive for a Violation of Protection Order. Bond was set at $1500 cash or surety. Parnell also faces charges from Cooper County for Person With Serious Infectious Disease Knowingly Exposing Disease to Another Person.
