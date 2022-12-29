Read full article on original website
Related
Salina Chamber: Eric Brown farewell reception Jan. 6
The Salina Chamber of Commerce invites the community to attend a farewell reception for Eric Brown, CEO and president. The event will be held on Jan. 6 from 4-6 p.m. in the chamber's Visit Salina Annex, 120 W. Ash Street. The reception will be a come-and-go event. Drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be served. During the reception, there will be a brief presentation at 5:30 p.m.
kmuw.org
Fairmount Congregational ends its more than 100 year history as a community, worship space
As development in and around Wichita continues to grow, new projects clash with historic buildings and neighborhoods. Fairmount Congregational Church, which stood as a beacon in the Fairmount neighborhood for decades, is closing its doors as a church and long-standing cornerstone of the community — and will reopen as an event venue.
Walk With Ease program offered locally in January
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County government announced on Dec. 29, the Arthritis Foundation “Walk With Ease” Program will be offered starting Jan. 18, 2023, at the Elmdale Senior Center and at the Hutchinson YMCA. Walk With Ease is a structured walking program that teaches participants how...
BrightHouse thankful for community help in December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sue Wray with BrightHouse said a local business was able to help out their shelter recently. "People are really generous, but this year has been exceptionally so," Wray said Wednesday. "We try to put up things on social media about some of our gifts and some of the non-cash gifts. Collins Bus, they brought in, last weekend, a lot of breakfast meat and waffle mix and things like that. They were gifts that they had given their employees and they had about 20 left over. Cassie, who is an advocate for us, has a sister in law who works for Collins, so she suggested they donate it to our shelter. Everybody at shelter is going to have really good breakfasts for quite awhile. A lot of the people in shelter don't do a ton of cooking, because they are really busy trying to get their lives organized again. Things like bacon sandwiches and stuff are really popular."
Crazy 8 Nutrition now serving drinks, shakes in Great Bend
Healthy drinks are all the rage. But sometimes, people just like to indulge in the sweeter stuff. A new business in Great Bend is offering both. Crazy 8 Nutrition opened its doors last week at 3812 10th Street. Owner Shayna Campbell says there's something for everyone in their drinks. "We...
wichitabyeb.com
Notable Restaurants We Lost in 2022
Restaurants come and go and this past year, the Wichita area saw over 70 restaurants and food trucks close during 2022. There were many notables restaurants we lost in 2022, so I wanted to touch base on many of those you may have missed on. Bento Cafe – 550 N....
KAKE TV
Wichita non-profit cafe opening delayed after kitchen equipment was stolen over Christmas weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Perry Warden has spent most of his working life as a special education teacher in South Central Kansas. “I got along really well with kids that had severe problems, not just small learning disabilities, but severe mental health and emotional disturbances.”. Warden left teaching in...
Kanopolis State Park planning First Day Hike Sunday
From the Kanopolis State Park - Kansas Wildlife & Parks Facebook page:. Reminder that we are holding our first day hike event once again this year. Meet at the park office at 200 Horsethief Road, Marquette, KS 67464 at noon. From here we will take a group photo and drive over to Split Boulder Trail to start our hike. The weather will be perfect for the event this year, so let's make it our best turnout yet!
SPONSORED: The Scheme is hiring
Join the team that creates the best pizza in Salina. Positions are part-time, three days a week. Will work with you and your schedule. Scheme Hours for shifts 10a -2p, 4p-11p Thursday through Friday. Saturday 10a-2p, 4p-midnight. Contact Duane Billings at [email protected] or apply in person at 123 N....
adastraradio.com
Buhler USD 313 Finalizing Sale of Former Obee School Property
BUHLER, Kan. – After a decade of off-and-on discussions and assorted complications along the way, Buhler USD 313 is finally set to complete the sale of the former Obee Grade School. During a special meeting on Wednesday, the USD 313 Board of Education adopted a resolution authorizing the sale of the property at 4th and Obee Rd. to Reno County Investment Company LLC, which is currently leasing it.
State Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
Student behavior issues a top concern for Wichita schools going into next semester
Wichita school board members received 115 testimonials from district employees sharing their experiences with disruptive behavior at local schools - an issue not unique to Wichita.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Dent, Jerald Lee; 54; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Outside warrant/NCIC hit.
KWCH.com
Thieves steal air conditioner from popular Wichita burger stand
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A popular burger stand in Wichita faces frustration after being targeted by thieves just days after Christmas. Early Wednesday morning, thieves stole the air conditioner from Sport Burger, at 134 N. Hillside. Surveillance footage shows two suspects in a pickup truck. Wednesday’s theft isn’t the first...
Reconstruction will shift Great Bend airport’s crosswind runway
The City of Great Bend is involved in a grant with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that will bring a demolition and reconstruction of the crosswind runway at the Great Bend Municipal Airport. Airport Manager Martin Miller said many World War II airfields were built with a triangle of three...
Tabor College students relocated after pipes burst in dorms
Water lines in some dorms at Hillsboro's Tabor College burst, causing "widespread" damage in at least three dorms buildings.
Windy Wednesday: Gusts to around 30 in Salina area
Strong south winds will are likely along and east of the KS Turnpike through late evening. Strongest winds will be across southeast KS where gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. In the Salina area, maximum wind gusts are expected to be around 30 mph.
Sedgwick County Zoo reveals baby chimp’s cause of death
The Sedgwick County Zoo revealed on Wednesday that Kucheza, the baby chimpanzee born at the zoo earlier this year that caught the hearts of millions, cause of death was head trauma.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Multiple storage units burgled in south, southwest Salina
Police are investigating burglaries at two storage facilities in south and southwest Salina. Sometime between Dec. 13 and Thursday, someone cut the lock off of a storage unit at KO Storage, 3335 S. Ninth Street, and stole the following items, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Miscellaneous jewelry...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0