Mcpherson, KS

Salina Post

Salina Chamber: Eric Brown farewell reception Jan. 6

The Salina Chamber of Commerce invites the community to attend a farewell reception for Eric Brown, CEO and president. The event will be held on Jan. 6 from 4-6 p.m. in the chamber's Visit Salina Annex, 120 W. Ash Street. The reception will be a come-and-go event. Drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be served. During the reception, there will be a brief presentation at 5:30 p.m.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Walk With Ease program offered locally in January

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County government announced on Dec. 29, the Arthritis Foundation “Walk With Ease” Program will be offered starting Jan. 18, 2023, at the Elmdale Senior Center and at the Hutchinson YMCA. Walk With Ease is a structured walking program that teaches participants how...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

BrightHouse thankful for community help in December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sue Wray with BrightHouse said a local business was able to help out their shelter recently. "People are really generous, but this year has been exceptionally so," Wray said Wednesday. "We try to put up things on social media about some of our gifts and some of the non-cash gifts. Collins Bus, they brought in, last weekend, a lot of breakfast meat and waffle mix and things like that. They were gifts that they had given their employees and they had about 20 left over. Cassie, who is an advocate for us, has a sister in law who works for Collins, so she suggested they donate it to our shelter. Everybody at shelter is going to have really good breakfasts for quite awhile. A lot of the people in shelter don't do a ton of cooking, because they are really busy trying to get their lives organized again. Things like bacon sandwiches and stuff are really popular."
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Notable Restaurants We Lost in 2022

Restaurants come and go and this past year, the Wichita area saw over 70 restaurants and food trucks close during 2022. There were many notables restaurants we lost in 2022, so I wanted to touch base on many of those you may have missed on. Bento Cafe – 550 N....
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Kanopolis State Park planning First Day Hike Sunday

From the Kanopolis State Park - Kansas Wildlife & Parks Facebook page:. Reminder that we are holding our first day hike event once again this year. Meet at the park office at 200 Horsethief Road, Marquette, KS 67464 at noon. From here we will take a group photo and drive over to Split Boulder Trail to start our hike. The weather will be perfect for the event this year, so let's make it our best turnout yet!
MARQUETTE, KS
Salina Post

SPONSORED: The Scheme is hiring

Join the team that creates the best pizza in Salina. Positions are part-time, three days a week. Will work with you and your schedule. Scheme Hours for shifts 10a -2p, 4p-11p Thursday through Friday. Saturday 10a-2p, 4p-midnight. Contact Duane Billings at [email protected] or apply in person at 123 N....
SALINA, KS
adastraradio.com

Buhler USD 313 Finalizing Sale of Former Obee School Property

BUHLER, Kan. – After a decade of off-and-on discussions and assorted complications along the way, Buhler USD 313 is finally set to complete the sale of the former Obee Grade School. During a special meeting on Wednesday, the USD 313 Board of Education adopted a resolution authorizing the sale of the property at 4th and Obee Rd. to Reno County Investment Company LLC, which is currently leasing it.
BUHLER, KS
Salina Post

State Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 29

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Dent, Jerald Lee; 54; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Outside warrant/NCIC hit.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Thieves steal air conditioner from popular Wichita burger stand

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A popular burger stand in Wichita faces frustration after being targeted by thieves just days after Christmas. Early Wednesday morning, thieves stole the air conditioner from Sport Burger, at 134 N. Hillside. Surveillance footage shows two suspects in a pickup truck. Wednesday’s theft isn’t the first...
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Multiple storage units burgled in south, southwest Salina

Police are investigating burglaries at two storage facilities in south and southwest Salina. Sometime between Dec. 13 and Thursday, someone cut the lock off of a storage unit at KO Storage, 3335 S. Ninth Street, and stole the following items, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Miscellaneous jewelry...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

