One Green Planet
Langar Wali Dal (Sikh Gurudwara-Style Lentil Curry) [Vegan, Gluten Free]
1/2 cup (100 g) dried whole black lentils (sabut urad) 1/4 cup (50 g) dried red kidney beans (rajma) 1/4 cup (50 g) dried split chickpeas (chana dal) 3 cups (720 ml) water, plus 1 to 2 tablespoons (15 to 30 ml) if needed. 1 teaspoon garam masala. 1 1/2...
One Green Planet
From Red Velvet Hot Chocolate to Kadala Curry: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes include curry and hot chocolate so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
One Green Planet
Indian-Style Cauliflower Rice [Vegan]
1 tablespoon coconut oil or water (see notes) Wash the cauliflower thoroughly in cold water. Slice the cauliflower head in half and use a knife to remove all the florets. Cut some of the larger florets into smaller pieces so they'll fit within the chute of your food processor. Add...
One Green Planet
Velvety Beet Soup [Vegan]
Prep the ingredients. Peel and dice the onion. Dice the celery. Peel and slice the fresh ginger. Peel and dice the beets. Heat olive oil over medium heat in a dutch oven or large pot. Add the onion, celery, ginger, garlic and sea salt. Add the red chili pepper if...
One Green Planet
French Onion Soup [Vegan]
8 cups (1.92 L) vegetable broth (homemade is best) 1 tablespoon (15 ml) vegan Worcestershire sauce (optional) baguette slices, toasted (optional) vegan cheese, grated (optional) Preparation. Peel and halve onions through the core and slice the halves in ¼" wedges, removing the core at the root end. Heat the...
The Best Cajun Black-Eyed Peas Recipe in the World
"The Black Pot Talks Back" is one of the best Cajun cookbooks ever written. It was initially published in 1991 by Cajun authors Joyce and Bob Sevin. The Sevins put together a collection of Cajun recipes that are second to none. One is found on page 145 of their delightful cookbook that's now in its fourth printing. It's a recipe for "Blackeye Peas" and "Field Peas".
fitfoodiefinds.com
Crispy Air Fryer Potatoes
Make these crispy air fryer potatoes for perfectly crispy and seasoned skin and tender, fluffy potato on the inside!. These crispy air fryer potatoes are the perfect side dish for any meal! They’re perfectly seasoned and air fried to crispy perfection in 10 minutes. We love these taters served alongside sous vide steak and sautéed green beans. Delish!
Bailey's Irish cream poke cake: Decadent desserts
This Bailey's Irish cream poke cake is a delicious decadent treat for adults only that makes the perfect New Year's Eve party dessert. This recipe from Crayons and Cravings is so fun and easy to make and personally, I love making poke cakes because they are so moist and almost fool proof even for an inexperienced baker. Plus, there are such a large variety of flavors and ingredients that can be used, you can really make a poke cake for any occasion.
Parmesan Chicken Pasta
Chicken recipes can get so boring. I'm always looking for a recipes that are different and this Italian Inspired recipe checks all the boxes! You'll fall in love with the flavors in this Chicken. It has yummy bacon, spinach, and tomatoes all tossed in a parmesan garlic cream sauce. My mouth is watering right now just thinking of this amazing pasta dish. This is comfort food at it's absolute best. It seriously doesn't get much better than this dish. If you're a pasta lover, you're going to have this on a permanent rotation in your home. The cream sauce absorbs all the delicious flavors from the ingredients in this pasta dish. This chicken and bacon pasta recipe is easy to make and uses basic ingredients.
Yotam Ottolenghi’s last-minute recipes for the Christmas break
A festive “last minute” is not quite the same as a Monday night “last minute”. Agreed?! A festive last minute means that you’ve just been told that a few extra people are turning up for tomorrow’s feast. And one of them happens to be vegan, another is gluten-free and the other one’s just going to be very (very) hungry. Festive feasting is all about fending off last-minute curveballs such as this, so here are three dishes to help keep you covered.
Epicurious
A Practical Pescatarian’s Comfort Food Meal Plan
When you hear the word “pescatarian,” you might immediately think of elaborate seafood preparations—delicately rolled maki, thinly shaved crudo, and other oceany dishes that require you to have a premium fish market in the neighborhood. But with the exception of a piece of cod to kick off...
One Green Planet
15 of our Top Budget-Friendly Plant-Based Recipe Picks from 2022!
These 15 budget-friendly vegan recipes from the Food Monster App are so good and so cheap! A big concern about transitioning to a vegan diet is the price of groceries and food, but these budget-friendly recipes prove that it’s so easy to eat well without spending a ton of money. Eventually, you will remember how to make these amazing dishes by heart and learn how to create your own budget-friendly dishes from scratch!
Recipe: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits
Pictured: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits by Rosie Mayes |Photo byMichael Kartes. Everybody likes the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster, but I always found them very salty. So I decided to put my own spin on them. In this recipe, you really get that wonderful fresh biscuit flavor without all the salt, and the cheese and bacon really come through to give you a tastier biscuit in my opinion. In addition to cheddar, I use Colby Jack and smoked Gouda. The bacon adds this savory, smoky flavor that makes these biscuits perfect with seafood; for breakfast with eggs, grits, or ham; or just on their own.
Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe
Snickerdoodle cheesecake bars: Decadent desserts
Snickerdoodle cookies which are made with flour, butter, sugar, salt and cinnamon are extremely popular and over the last few years have evolved into many different recipes using the base ingredients. From pies to ice cream and even coffee creamer, the snickerdoodle is loved by many. This snickerdoodle cheesecake bar recipe from Shugary Sweet is the perfect combination of a cookie and cheesecake and sweet and salty, which solves all your cravings.
The Daily South
Green Chile Spoon Bread
If you’ve never had the pleasure of eating spoon bread, it’s time to invite this side dish to your holiday table. Spoon bread is a delightful union of cornbread and a much more high-falutin’ dish—soufflé. Before you get your feathers ruffled, spoon bread isn’t nearly...
Baked Chicken -“Million Dollar” Recipe
This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is a favorite in our household. It's chicken layered with cheese, bacon and green onions, it doesn’t get much better than that! It bakes up to tender juicy perfection! This recipe is a “busy family“ tried and true baked chicken recipe for an easy weeknight dinner! This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is simple and comes together in a flash. This meal can go from fridge to oven in about 10 minutes. This delicious chicken dish would be great with a side salad and some yummy mashed potatoes. Your family will be asking for seconds of this one!
The Daily South
Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche
This simple Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche is tender and custardy; the pie crust is flaky and crisp. In short, all elements of this easy recipe are precisely what you want and hope for in a classic quiche. To boost the flavor, you get an oniony flavor from chopped scallions and cheesy savoriness from the Cheddar.
Tasting Table
Tips For Replacing Butter With Avocado When Baking
While there are many other plant-based butter substitutes out there, avocados are an excellent option for when you're in a pinch, especially if you're looking to up your intake of the healthy fats that avocados are full of. As British Heart Foundation dietician Victoria Taylor explains, avocados are good replacements for high-saturated fat foods, including butter. That's because they're made up of unsaturated fats, or, more specifically, monounsaturated fats. This means that, by eating avocados instead of butter, you can help maintain a healthy cholesterol level without missing out on creamy decadence.
The Daily South
Spiraled Sweet Potato Gratin
Put away your spiralizer—all you need is a good, sharp knife to prepare this impressive and delicious holiday side dish. Although this gratin looks impressive, it’s surprisingly simple to assemble—simply layer thin slices of sweet potato in slightly overlapping circles until you fill up the dish. Those beautifully layered sweet potatoes then get drowned in a thyme- and garlic-infused cream before being baked until perfectly tender.
