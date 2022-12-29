Read full article on original website
Related
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
WCAX
New York state to swear in officials for new term
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s state inauguration takes place this afternoon. Governor Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, Attorney General Letitia James, and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli will be sworn in for their next term today in Albany at 2:00 p.m. You can watch the ceremony online here.
9 Upstate Cities Ranked From Least to Most Dangerous
This eye opening list might really surprise you. Which city is the most dangerous? It's unbelievably a 3 way tie. COVID-19 may not be going anywhere but people may be starting to come back to New York State after a large exodus. As of last quarter, New York seemed to still be struggling with getting residents to move back. The trend can't last forever. People will be heading back to the Empire State eventually and when they do they will want to pick safe cities to live in.
DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
Massive Temperature Jump Coming To New York
If you are sick of the cold and the snow there is good news for you. A massive warm-up will be coming across New York to kick off the new year and will be well above normal temperatures for much of the state. According to the National Weather Service in...
The 11 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State
While I love living in New York, there are some dangerous and violent areas across the state. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent and property crimes. New York State and the FBI use seven...
bkreader.com
Gov Hochul: $95 in Additional Assistance for SNAP Households Available By Dec. 28
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $234 million in federal funding to provide all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with additional food assistance. The funding will allow all New York households participating in SNAP — a federally funded program that provides benefits to help New...
WCAX
Legal Services Vermont to launch program for low income Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the help of a $200,000 grant, Legal Services Vermont will expand their help to low income Vermonters through an online format. Legal Services Vermont plans to use the money to create online guided interviews, which will provide a series of questions to fill out. The responses will then be generated into court forms for things like divorce, relief from abuse, and other small claims.
WCAX
Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News reached out to area hospitals Sunday trying to find the first baby born in Vermont in 2023, and as far as we know, that title belongs to Elsie Claire Raymo. Raymo was delivered at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans at 2:42 a.m....
WCAX
Towns prepare for tourists, as crews work to finish the final stretch of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail
New York state swears in first female governor in state history. Hochul was sworn in for her first elected term on Sunday, making history as the first woman elected to the position in the state. Updated: 11 hours ago. Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh hosted their first ever Frozen 100 Enduro...
Kathy Hochul won't leave low-income homeowners alone: See if you are eligible for funding program worth $539 million
You can contact as soon as possible. Homelessness and lack of money are two of the core problems in New York. According to a report, nearly 3,000 people live unsheltered in the subways and many of them can be found having a lack of food, clothing, and other resources.
WCAX
You Can Quote Me: Jan. 1, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “You Can Quote Me,” a peek into snowmaking on the ski mountain when Mother Nature isn’t cooperating. Plus, are you putting your head on pillows actually made in Vermont? We look into a company making the claim and examine the laws around using Vermont in your brand. Plus, we investigate military burn pits still in operation as a new law kicks in to help those already exposed.
New York state’s move to all-electric homes: How expensive is it? Will it work?
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York’s aggressive plan to phase out heating systems that use natural gas or other fossil fuels has raised a lot of eyebrows since officials approved it last week. The plan depends heavily on widespread adoption of air-source heat pumps, a technology that is common...
Winning Lotto Tickets Sold In New York, HV Before Christmas
Check those tickets. At least four lottery tickets sold in New York State just before Christmas are bigger winners. Two tickets sold for the Dec. 21 Take 5 evening drawing are winners. One was sold on Long Island, the other in the Hudson Valley, according to the New York State Lottery.
WCAX
Winter Enduro race introduced at Airborne Speedway
Towns prepare for tourists, as crews work to finish the final stretch of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. In the late 1800′s a railroad corridor from St. Johnsbury to Swanton helped serve Vermont’s summer tourism industry. New York state swears in first female governor in state history. Updated:...
Police Say New York State Woman Drove Nearly 3X Legal Limit, Left Kids at Home Alone
You may have watched Home Alone at some point over the holidays. This is sort of like a real-life case of that movie, though these kids weren't left unattended because of a last-minute rush to the airport. Police say a New York state woman is facing charges after leaving her...
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
New Jersey Globe
Waterfront Commisison pulls N.J. assemblyman’s crane operator license for chronic absenteeism
Assemblyman William Sampson IV (D-Bayonne) has lost his license to work as a port crane operator at for excessive absenteeism after the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey rejected his claim that his legislative duties was a valid excuse for not showing up. The 33-year-old Hudson County Democrat...
