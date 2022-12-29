ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

WCAX

New York state to swear in officials for new term

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s state inauguration takes place this afternoon. Governor Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, Attorney General Letitia James, and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli will be sworn in for their next term today in Albany at 2:00 p.m. You can watch the ceremony online here.
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

9 Upstate Cities Ranked From Least to Most Dangerous

This eye opening list might really surprise you. Which city is the most dangerous? It's unbelievably a 3 way tie. COVID-19 may not be going anywhere but people may be starting to come back to New York State after a large exodus. As of last quarter, New York seemed to still be struggling with getting residents to move back. The trend can't last forever. People will be heading back to the Empire State eventually and when they do they will want to pick safe cities to live in.
NEWS10 ABC

DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
WCAX

Legal Services Vermont to launch program for low income Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the help of a $200,000 grant, Legal Services Vermont will expand their help to low income Vermonters through an online format. Legal Services Vermont plans to use the money to create online guided interviews, which will provide a series of questions to fill out. The responses will then be generated into court forms for things like divorce, relief from abuse, and other small claims.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News reached out to area hospitals Sunday trying to find the first baby born in Vermont in 2023, and as far as we know, that title belongs to Elsie Claire Raymo. Raymo was delivered at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans at 2:42 a.m....
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

You Can Quote Me: Jan. 1, 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “You Can Quote Me,” a peek into snowmaking on the ski mountain when Mother Nature isn’t cooperating. Plus, are you putting your head on pillows actually made in Vermont? We look into a company making the claim and examine the laws around using Vermont in your brand. Plus, we investigate military burn pits still in operation as a new law kicks in to help those already exposed.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Winter Enduro race introduced at Airborne Speedway

Towns prepare for tourists, as crews work to finish the final stretch of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. In the late 1800′s a railroad corridor from St. Johnsbury to Swanton helped serve Vermont’s summer tourism industry. New York state swears in first female governor in state history. Updated:...
VERMONT STATE
Lite 98.7

Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?

As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?

