NFL Week 17 Picks From the MMQB Staff

By The MMQB Staff
 1 day ago

Our writers and editors pick a winner in all 16 games.

Welcome to Week 17. The playoff field is rounding into shape, with nine teams now having clinched their spots. This week is full of clinching scenarios, while several teams on the short end of the scoreboard will no doubt be eliminated.

Some of this week’s best games include Aaron Rodgers trying to keep the Packers ’ season alive against the rival Vikings , while the Bills and Bengals clash on Monday night with both teams still alive for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Here’s who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer , senior NFL reporter
Mitch Goldich , editor
Gary Gramling , senior editor
Conor Orr , senior writer
John Pluym , managing editor

BOLD denotes an upset pick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcQ5Z_0jxXpWqj00

