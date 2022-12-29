ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 stabbed, 1 fatally in apparent Brooklyn home invasion: NYPD, police sources

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed, one fatally, early Thursday in Bensonhurst, in what police sources said is being investigated as a possible home invasion robbery.

Police found a man and two women stabbed inside a home on 17th Avenue near 82nd Street around 6 a.m., officials said.

The man, 61, was stabbed repeatedly across his body and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Officials had not released his identity as of Thursday afternoon.

First responders brought the women, 19 and 22, to area hospitals. The younger victim, who also was stabbed across the body, suffered what police described as potentially life-threatening injuries. The older victim sustained stab wounds to the hands and was expected to survive. Police sources told PIX11 News that it’s believed the three victims are related.

No arrests were immediately made, but police said they were seeking two assailants who wore black ski masks.

While investigators are still piecing together the circumstances, police sources told PIX11 News that the deadly incident appears to be a home invasion robbery.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

