Adams Former Community Center Officially Sold
ADAMS, Mass. — The town has officially closed on the sale of 20 East Street, the former community center, to CMV Construction Services, which intends to convert the property into housing. Town Administrator Jay Green said the $25,000 sale closed earlier this month, with both parties agreeing on phase...
Williamstown's Mehlin Connects to Community Through Volunteerism
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Volunteering allowed Peter Mehlin to find his place in his hometown. Finding a permanent place on the walls of its elementary school was an unexpected bonus. Mehlin is a product of Williamstown's public schools, graduating from the old town high school on School Street a few...
Red Shirt Farm Receive Agricultural Food Safety Improvement Program Grant
LANESBOROUGH — Red Shirt Farm will receive a $28,000 grant from the he Agricultural Food Safety Improvement Program (AFSIP), administered by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) to improve refrigeration. The Baker-Polito Administration announced $1,000,000 in grants to 23 Massachusetts farms to implement practices that improve food safety...
Lanesborough Planners to Analyze Pontoosuc Lake Neighborhoods
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The planning board voted to request that Berkshire Regional Planning Commission conduct a non-conformity analysis of Pontoosuc Lake Neighborhoods. The analysis under the District Local Technical Assistance would map out the Lake community parcels to determine what the effect would be if they were resized to minimum, smaller lots.
Great Barrington Preparing for Short-Term Rental Registration Process
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The town will soon begin contacting short-term rental (STR) property owners who must comply with new STR registration requirements in the early months of 2023. The registration process was expected to begin as of Jan. 1, but Town Manager Mark Pruhenski said that the online...
Weekend Outlook: Hikes, Music, and Dances
The year is coming to an end so it is time to celebrate new beginnings with these Berkshire County events this weekend including hikes, music, and dances. Award-winning, Boston Based magician George Saterial will be performing at the Berkshire Museum this Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m. Watch as he...
Pittsfield Community Design Center Film Screening at Berkshire Athenaeum
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Community Design Center will host the debut film screening of the documentary "The Street Project" (2022) on Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Berkshire Athenaeum. The free 60-minute screening will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the library's auditorium. The film commemorates the formation of the...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
BCArc Promotes Vice President, Director
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Chris Melski has been named BCArc's Vice President of Residential Services. He will oversee the Director of Brain Injury Services and the Director of Residential Services, which encompasses 43 homes across Berkshire County and the Pioneer Valley. A licensed Construction Supervisor, he will continue to oversee...
Berkshire Art Association College Fellowship Show 2023: Call for Art
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County college art majors are invited to apply for the 2023 juried Berkshire Art Association (BAA) College Fellowship Show. $5,000 in fellowship grants will be awarded to college art majors whose work is selected. Submission information can be found at https://baacollegefellowshipshow2023.artcall.org. The call is open...
Free telehealth consultation available for Paxlovid COVID-19 treatment
Is Paxlovid right for you? Free telehealth consultation is available in Massachusetts to help you make that decision.
Second Street Receives Grant from Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street, an organization supporting formerly incarcerated men and women in Berkshire County, has received a $75,000 grant from the Massachusetts Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Grant Program (CERP). The competitive grant program was developed to support communities that have historically faced disproportionate challenges to economic growth,...
Lanesborough Select Board Approves Town Licenses
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Select Board has approved nearly all of the town's heavy equipment and liquor licenses for the upcoming year. The board voted on the licenses with little discussion during a brief meeting on Tuesday, its last of the year. The only license withheld from approval was...
Williamstown Year in Review 2022: Progress and Process
The top story of last year took more than a full year to resolve but finally concluded in April when the Select Board selected Robert Menicocci to serve as the new town manager. It was a year of big change at town hall and hesitancy to make major changes at...
Pittsfield Drops Amherst for Third Straight Win
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- For the Pittsfield boys basketball team, the season of giving is officially over. On Friday, the Generals were downright stingy. Pittsfield forced 18 turnovers and blocked six shots in a 50-37 win over Amherst that capped a 3-0 holiday week for coach Jerome Edgerton's team. "That's what...
Westfield youth sports president accused of embezzling $23K in league funds
WESTFIELD — Months after thousands of dollars were looted from Westfield Youth Lacrosse, the league’s former president is going on trial for the theft. Ryan J. Lavner, 40, of 10 Furrowtown Road, was arraigned Dec. 21 on a charge of larceny of property valued more than $1,200 by a single scheme. His attorney said he is not guilty.
Pittsfield Christmas Tree Pickup Schedule
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Christmas tree pickup in the month of January will accompany the regular trash pickup schedule. A breakdown of the schedule includes the following servicing information:. • The week of Jan. 9, Casella will pick up trees on Monday and Friday routes. • The following week of...
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Cortney Dupont of Cohen+White Associates offers a stunning tri-level contemporary cabin surrounded by views with access to a pond. Transformations – Christopher Riggleman and Jonathon Loy, of Studio Riggleman,...
Women of Color Giving Circle to host Kwanzaa Celebration
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Women of Color Giving Circle and the Rites of Passage and Empowerment Program (R.O.P.E.) present its annual community Kwanzaa Celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Tyler Street Lab, 741 Tyler St. The celebration can also be viewed on facebook.com/pittsfieldtv. Kwanzaa is a...
Berkshire region real estate sales
2 Daniels Court: Scott Jacobs of Adams to Anne M. Adamczyk-Read, $180,000 on 12/13/2022. 10 Glendale Drive: Christine M. Nimmons of Adams to Dennis C. Underwood and Nancy J. Underwood, $259,000 on 12/16/2022. 78 Friend Street: Kevin J. Downing and Anna S. Downing of Adams to Zachary D. Stedman, $75,000...
