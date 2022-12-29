Read full article on original website
Big cornstalk bales serve as snow fence and more
WORTHINGTON, Minn. – Five Pine Cattle Co. has been busy preparing for 2022-23 calving. The first calves were expected at Christmas. The cows will start calving shortly thereafter, said Matt and Amanda, giving their report on Dec. 19. Multiuse and functionality are important concepts at Five Pine Cattle Co.,...
South Dakota rancher to lead National Cattlemen’s Beef Association
For the first time in the organization’s history, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) will have a president from South Dakota. Todd Wilkinson will take the helm Feb. 3, 2023. Wilkinson hails from De Smet, South Dakota where he runs a commercial cow-calf operation. He is also part owner of a family run feedyard, and co-owner and operator of a commercial cow-calf operation with his son, Nick. Wilkinson al-so co-owns of Redstone Feeders, a cattle feeding and finishing operation.
Dairy Resources
A new report compiled by the American Farm Bureau Federation presents priorities, principles and recommendations for dairy-policy reform. The Farm Bureau Dairy Working Group, comprised of 12 dairy-farmer representatives, recently explored options for strengthening the dairy industry through the 2023 farm bill and modernizing the Federal Milk Marketing Order system. Farm Bureau also received input from the Federal Milk Marketing Order Forum held in October.
Woman brings A.I. technology to smaller beef herds
LEBANON, Mo. — Driven by a desire to help others learn about the beef industry, Hanleigh Young is taking a different approach to business growth. Her company, Sync Up Breeding, provides artificial insemination services to beef producers, but her focus is small hobby farmers. Growing up in a big...
Different feedlot dynamics may be ahead in 2023
USDA released the latest “Cattle on Feed” report on Friday, revealing an inventory 3% below the same period last year. The feedlot inventory totaled 11.7 million head on December 1, 2022. This was the third consecutive monthly decrease in 2022, according to Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist Derrell Peel.
Tennessee Farmer Warns US of Major Food Shortages, Price Increases in 2023
The combination of drought due to climate change and supply chain shortages due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic made for a seriously difficult year for American farmers in 2022. And according to fourth-generation dairy farmer and agriculture advocate Stephanie Nash, 2023 has the potential to be even worse in terms of food shortages and food inflation.
Beef Leaders Institute promotes education and more
For producers that want to learn more about the beef industry, the American Angus Association (AAA) and Certified Angus Beef (CAB) offers the Beef Leaders Institute each June. This one-week program is designed for about 20 members of the American Angus Association. Participants must be 25-45 years old. Applications are available at https://cabcattle.com/targeting-the-brand/events/beef-leaders-institute/ and are due by Feb. 15, 2023.
Snow, wind hampers livestock feeding at Black Leg Ranch
HAZELTON, N.D. – With nearly two feet of snow falling across the region in mid-December, strong winds creating tall snowdrifts, and many road closures, livestock producers have been facing some serious challenges to end the year. “We got 19 inches of snow yesterday (Thursday, Dec. 15) and we’re dealing...
Ethnic lamb market showing to have unrealized potential
The future of lamb meat sales in the U.S. will likely be tied to the ethnic market, an area where there is currently an unrealized opportunity, according to Abdullah Hussaini of Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association. “Right now, we are restricting consumption of lamb because there is no label for...
Students compete for 'gamer' products
A team of Utah State University students majoring in food science recently answered the challenge of developing a dairy-based product for “gamers” during National Dairy Council’s New Product Competition. Students Nathan Pougher, Melissa Marsh, Chandler Stafford and Mackenzie Taylor defeated teams from Iowa State University and California...
Like a boss: Iowa CNC table manufacturer focuses on simplicity, cost
When a part breaks on a tractor, sometimes it can take weeks for it to come into the shop. Why wait for it to come in when a farmer can make it for themselves, sometimes in 10 minutes, asks Chris Vroom, director of sales and marketing at Boss Tables. The...
Technologies assist sustainability
Editor's note: This article is the next in a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features John Haag of Haag Dairy near Dane, Wisconsin. Haag is a member of Rolling Hills Dairy Producers Cooperative. When did you begin farming and why?. John Haag: I began farming...
Dairy farmer calls on USDA to 'protect' American-grown production as the nation faces shortages, rising costs
Tennessee dairy farmer Stephanie Nash discusses the difficulties American farmers are facing and warns the country's food security is at risk without a change in policy.
Swine Transport Vehicle Tracking Technology Being Assessed in Saskatchewan
A study underway in Saskatchewan will provide pork producers in Saskatchewan a clearer idea of which swine transport vehicle movement tracking technology works best on their farms. Guelph based Farm Health Guardian and the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board are collaborating on a pilot project to assess the performance of technologies designed to track swine transport vehicle movements.
Learn about farm-bill programs – Part 2
Editor’s note: Part one of the farm-bill series of articles was published in the Dec. 15 issue of Agri-View. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent Farm Sector Income Forecast, released Dec. 1, anticipates an increase in net farm income for 2022. U.S. net farm income, a broad measure of farm profitability, is currently forecast at $160.5 billion, an increase of 13.8 percent or $19.5 billion from 2021’s $140.4 billion. That contrasts with both the USDA’s original February estimates, which forecast a $5.4 billion decline in net farm income, and the USDA’s September estimates, which forecast an increase of only $7.3 billion. When adjusted for inflation, 2022 net farm income is expected to increase $10.7 billion from 2021 and be at the greatest level since 1973. That’s about 53 percent more than the 20-year average of $104 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars. The report also finds the largest increase in production expenses on record in both numerical and percentage terms, increasing almost $70 billion across the farm economy.
Data shows many family farms, but smaller production
It only takes a glance at the latest USDA report to see that the large majority of farms in the U.S. are still family farms, said Noah Miller, a USDA ag economist during the release of new USDA data at a Dec. 6 webinar. America’s Farm and Ranchers at a...
Pork, beef industries will face challenges in new year
Normally after a lengthy run of higher prices, hog producers will begin thinking of expansion. But that’s not the case at the moment, and that outlook will likely continue into 2023. “Current levels of risk, uncertainty, and input costs have producers pulling back, in spite of relatively strong hog...
Cattle numbers continue falling into 2023
Numbers suggest the cattle herd inventory will continue shrinking in 2023. “There are fewer feeder cattle available, fewer being placed in feedlots, and a larger share of those have been heifers, which means continued tight fed cattle supplies going forward,” said Iowa State University Extension livestock marketing economist Lee Schulz and ISU Extension beef specialist Russ Euken in a recent analysis.
Early 2023 crop markets may require a close eye
In the first half of the year some farmers in the eastern Corn Belt may find some good deals when selling their crop, a lingering effect from the drought felt in western Iowa and Missouri. Basis bids for some crops have been high in the west, with some supply shortfall...
Atmospheric carbon to acidify lakes
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – The Great Lakes have endured a lot the past century, from supersized algae blobs to invasive mussels and bloodsucking sea lamprey that almost wiped out fish populations. Now there’s another danger. They – and other big lakes around the world – might be growing more...
