4 baby brinjal (eggplants) 2 tablespoons (2 g) chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish. Wash and pat dry the baby brinjal. Cut an X into the bottom of each brinjal using a knife. Set the sauté mode of the Instant Pot for 15 minutes. Add the oil to the inner pot. Once the oil is hot, add the brinjal. Cook on both sides by turning them halfway through; the total cooking time should be 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer the brinjal to a plate and set aside.

