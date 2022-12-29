Read full article on original website
What the heck is a king tide?
Heavy rains and a king tide brought the worst flooding that Seattle’s South Park neighborhood has seen in years, leaving at least 13 homes flooded Tuesday. On a much smaller scale, seawater also swamped shore-side parks and homes. Puget Sound is no stranger to heavy rains or king tides (which are continuing this week), but the combination can have dire consequences.
Oregon, Washington hit with deadly storms, flooding
A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon and Washington state on Tuesday resulted in at least four deaths as extreme weather hit the Pacific Northwest.
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
‘Significant coastal flooding’ expected across western Washington
Flooding around Puget Sound will continue through Wednesday, but weather is expected to start to calm moving into the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS said that with heavy rains across western Washington the past few days — which ended Wednesday morning — there...
What are king tides? Here’s what causes them an how they affect the Puget Sound
As you might expect, the moon is involved. But we’ve made it worse.
NWS: Light Snow & Freezing Rain Tonight & Tomorrow
Light Snow and Freezing Rain Thursday Night through Friday. Light lowland snow tonight through Friday evening regionwide except the L-C valley. Light freezing rain in the Lower Columbia Basin late tonight and early Friday morning. Breezy winds Friday across southeast Washington and the southern Idaho Panhandle. CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS BRIEFING.
Potential for significant coastal flooding Wednesday morning for parts of Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Coming off of widespread coastal flooding Tuesday around Puget Sound and along the Washington coast, the flood risk continues Wednesday. Another unusually high tide is forecast Wednesday, which could cause significant flooding for areas immediately near Central and South Puget Sound, the Kitsap Peninsula, and the Hood Canal.
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
‘Climate change before our eyes’: Sounding the alarm as Mt. Rainier glaciers quickly fade
Mount Rainier is the most glaciated peak in the lower 48 states, as well as Western Washington’s most iconic landmarks. But, climate change is impacting the glaciers on Rainier and they’re receding at a concerning rate. Glacier recession is something that Scott Beason, the park geologist at Mt....
Surging wind gusts up to 55 mph whip Tri-Cities, Eastern WA
More flights were canceled because Tuesday night’s wind.
Clallam County “dodges bullet” as western Washington hit with wind and waves
PORT ANGELES — A strong storm system brought heavy rains to western Washington last night, but Clallam County appears to have dodged most of the problems seen in other counties. Thousands of customers across the region are still without power today, following what was the largest windstorm of the...
Strongest winds to arrive Tuesday evening in western Washington
SEATTLE — The active weather pattern continues with another, stronger storm system moving into western Washington today. This strong low pressure system is expected to bring higher than normal tides, heavy rains, exacerbating flooding concerns and increasing the risk for mud and landslides as the soils are saturated. The saturated soils will also increase the risk for potentially widespread power outages as trees could give way to the high wind gusts over the next few nights.
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
Western Washington deals with flood waters across region
King tides combined with a storm caused flooding in parts of the Puget Sound area Tuesday, with officials in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston counties reporting high water levels. In Everett, tides went over the top of a levy, prompting concerns of a breach. Rachael Doniger, a spokesperson with the...
Travel woes ongoing in Washington state amid winter storm
Freezing rain, ice and snowy conditions complicated road and air travel in Washington state, where mountainous portions of two major roadways were closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, officials said. Interstate 90 was closed along more than 70 miles (113 kilometers) because of freezing rain and avalanche danger, state transportation...
Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
State agencies announce 2023 Discover Pass Free Days
2023 will start the year with First Day Hikes on January 1, but that is just the first of 12 special Discover Pass Free Day next year. The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated the Discover Pass free days for 2023. On these days, visitors will not need a...
Flood Watch warnings issued for most of Western Washington
Flooding is now a concern after last week’s ice storm. All of the ice has been melting away and rain has been steadily falling, causing issues across the region. As the wet conditions continue tonight and Tuesday, some local rivers have the potential to reach flood stages. A Flood...
High Wind Warnings for the Region
SPOKANE, WA – Tonight into Wednesday morning will be windy across much of the Inland Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings for gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph. They are in effect for the Washington and Idaho Palouse as well as the Pomeroy, Dayton, and Walla Walla areas.
Wind advisories in place as gusts up to 60 mph are expected Tuesday around Western Washington
Strong winds and heavy rain are causing power outages across western Washington Monday morning. At around 9 a.m., more than 89,000 customers were without power. Here’s a breakdown of which utility companies are seeing outages. Puget Sound Energy: 69,250 customers. Seattle City Light: 9,611 customers. Snohomish PUD: 6,364 customers.
