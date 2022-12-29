ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

theorcasonian.com

What the heck is a king tide?

Heavy rains and a king tide brought the worst flooding that Seattle’s South Park neighborhood has seen in years, leaving at least 13 homes flooded Tuesday. On a much smaller scale, seawater also swamped shore-side parks and homes. Puget Sound is no stranger to heavy rains or king tides (which are continuing this week), but the combination can have dire consequences.
SEATTLE, WA
koze.com

NWS: Light Snow & Freezing Rain Tonight & Tomorrow

Light Snow and Freezing Rain Thursday Night through Friday. Light lowland snow tonight through Friday evening regionwide except the L-C valley. Light freezing rain in the Lower Columbia Basin late tonight and early Friday morning. Breezy winds Friday across southeast Washington and the southern Idaho Panhandle. CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS BRIEFING.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Strongest winds to arrive Tuesday evening in western Washington

SEATTLE — The active weather pattern continues with another, stronger storm system moving into western Washington today. This strong low pressure system is expected to bring higher than normal tides, heavy rains, exacerbating flooding concerns and increasing the risk for mud and landslides as the soils are saturated. The saturated soils will also increase the risk for potentially widespread power outages as trees could give way to the high wind gusts over the next few nights.
SEATTLE, WA
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Western Washington deals with flood waters across region

King tides combined with a storm caused flooding in parts of the Puget Sound area Tuesday, with officials in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston counties reporting high water levels. In Everett, tides went over the top of a levy, prompting concerns of a breach. Rachael Doniger, a spokesperson with the...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

Travel woes ongoing in Washington state amid winter storm

Freezing rain, ice and snowy conditions complicated road and air travel in Washington state, where mountainous portions of two major roadways were closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, officials said. Interstate 90 was closed along more than 70 miles (113 kilometers) because of freezing rain and avalanche danger, state transportation...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

State agencies announce 2023 Discover Pass Free Days

2023 will start the year with First Day Hikes on January 1, but that is just the first of 12 special Discover Pass Free Day next year. The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated the Discover Pass free days for 2023. On these days, visitors will not need a...
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

High Wind Warnings for the Region

SPOKANE, WA – Tonight into Wednesday morning will be windy across much of the Inland Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings for gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph. They are in effect for the Washington and Idaho Palouse as well as the Pomeroy, Dayton, and Walla Walla areas.
POMEROY, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

