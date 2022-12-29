Read full article on original website
Related
One Green Planet
Morrocan Style Quinoa Salad [Vegan]
1 can chickpeas (drained:8 ounces, or 240 g) 5 large Medjool dates (pitted and chopped: ½ cup, or 100 g. Cook the quinoa according to package instructions using vegetable broth or stock in place of water to add more flavor. Cool for 20 minutes and fluff up with a fork.
One Green Planet
Meyer Lemon Rice Soup with Tofu [Vegan]
1 (32 oz.) box of vegetable broth, low-sodium preferred. 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh chopped thyme leaves, or 1 ½ teaspoons dried thyme. 1/4 teaspoon umami or mushroom powder, (optional) 1 1/2 packed cups lacinato kale, de-ribbed and torn into long ribbons. Some Meyer lemon zest, about a teaspoon or...
One Green Planet
Vegetable Chana Curry (Vegan Chickpea Coconut Curry) [Vegan, Gluten Free]
Prepare the paste: In a blender or food processor, blend the tomato, red chiles and ginger into a smooth paste. Set aside. Prepare the curry: Transfer the canned chickpeas to a colander. Rinse them with water to get rid of the starch and sodium. Let them sit in the colander until you're ready to use them.
One Green Planet
Warm Lentil Salad [Vegan]
1 cup Puy lentils (also known as French green lentils) 1 cup raw cashews, soaked in water for 8 hours or soaked in boiling water for 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 425F or 220C. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper or aluminum foil for easy cleanup. Roast...
One Green Planet
Bhagara Baingan (Sweet and Spicy Baby Eggplant Curry) [Vegan, Gluten Free]
4 baby brinjal (eggplants) 2 tablespoons (2 g) chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish. Wash and pat dry the baby brinjal. Cut an X into the bottom of each brinjal using a knife. Set the sauté mode of the Instant Pot for 15 minutes. Add the oil to the inner pot. Once the oil is hot, add the brinjal. Cook on both sides by turning them halfway through; the total cooking time should be 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer the brinjal to a plate and set aside.
One Green Planet
Kale, Pomegranate, and Almond Winter Salad [Vegan]
1/2 cup (50 g) pomegranate, plus extra for serving. 1/2 cup (40 g) slivered almonds, plus extra for serving. To make the dressing: Add all of the ingredients to a jar and seal the lid. Shake well to emulsify the dressing. Alternatively, stir together in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
One Green Planet
Raspberry Overnight Oats [Vegan]
1 cup oat milk (plus more for the morning-optional) 1 tablespoon nut butter (I used cashew butter) 1 cup raspberries (frozen or fresh) Combine all the overnight ingredients together in a bowl. Mix and then add to a sealed container to set in the fridge overnight or for at least 6 hours.
Comments / 0