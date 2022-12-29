ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Rain showers, warmer temps across the Mid-South

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Heavy rain off and on continues through the night and until tomorrow. The final push is a possible double rounder on Saturday morning but we should be all clear for the night of New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s day is still a dream but when it’s sunny and almost 70 you know the bill is coming due.

Excessive rainfall is a concern, already seeing flooding and ponding on roads.

Monday night into Tuesday chance for strong to severe weather remains a Level 2 of 5. Temperatures will drop off significantly after.

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

