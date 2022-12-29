CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From snow to severe weather and tropical cyclones, 2022 was an eventful year and the WCNC Weather Team was there for you. Let’s take you back. In January, we had back-to-back-to-back weekends of snowfall. January was the 24th-snowiest January on record in Charlotte with 4.3 inches of snowfall. The pattern was influenced by La Nina, an atmospheric pattern, which will again make snow favorable this winter season.

