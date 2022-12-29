ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Weather IQ: A look back at some of the biggest weather events of 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From snow to severe weather and tropical cyclones, 2022 was an eventful year and the WCNC Weather Team was there for you. Let’s take you back. In January, we had back-to-back-to-back weekends of snowfall. January was the 24th-snowiest January on record in Charlotte with 4.3 inches of snowfall. The pattern was influenced by La Nina, an atmospheric pattern, which will again make snow favorable this winter season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New Year's Eve events around Charlotte offer something for everyone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is getting ready to say goodbye to 2022. Dozens of restaurants and bars are hosting celebrations, including a free, family-friendly event in Uptown. At the Music Yard, organizers promise an extraordinary experience with a Great Gatsby-themed party that starts at 7 p.m. Saturday night. General...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Fire breaks out at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a north Charlotte Wendy’s restaurant, firefighters said. According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday to the restaurant fire on Northlake Centre Parkway. A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend

MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating death near Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway near Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers said they were investigating a death along West Summit Avenue, not far from South Clarkson Street, just after noon on Thursday. No word on how the victim died. WCNC Charlotte has a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Meet Kannapolis PD's new K9 officer!

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K9 unit to the squad. Kaiyo is a German Shepherd and his name means ocean. The police department said he will be working with officer West. They say he loves bully stick treats and zooming around his yard...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Some pizza boxes can be recycled. Here's what to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's pizza night. Do you know where your used pizza boxes are?. It can be a contentious question given recycling facilities' attempts to remind users to avoid tossing food and certain plastic food containers into recycling bins. So, some might respond: "In the trash." Domino's hopes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to recycle Christmas trees for big cats in North Carolina

ROCKWELL, N.C. — Now that Christmas is over, you're probably looking at your Christmas tree wondering what you're going to do with it now. If you’re thinking about throwing that tree on the side of the road, you should wait, because there is another option: dropping off your tree at Tiger World and getting free admission for each tree.
ROCKWELL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy