WCNC
Weather IQ: A look back at some of the biggest weather events of 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From snow to severe weather and tropical cyclones, 2022 was an eventful year and the WCNC Weather Team was there for you. Let’s take you back. In January, we had back-to-back-to-back weekends of snowfall. January was the 24th-snowiest January on record in Charlotte with 4.3 inches of snowfall. The pattern was influenced by La Nina, an atmospheric pattern, which will again make snow favorable this winter season.
QC Happenings: How to ring in the New Year in the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Things are ramping up as the Queen City says goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023. Find cool and exciting ways to ring in the new year in Charlotte this weekend. Saturday, Dec. 31. Charlotte NYE in Uptown. Ring in the new year at Charlotte NYE,...
New Year's Eve events around Charlotte offer something for everyone
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is getting ready to say goodbye to 2022. Dozens of restaurants and bars are hosting celebrations, including a free, family-friendly event in Uptown. At the Music Yard, organizers promise an extraordinary experience with a Great Gatsby-themed party that starts at 7 p.m. Saturday night. General...
Will it snow in the Carolinas? Here’s what you can expect this winter
CHARLOTTE — Winter in the Carolinas is only just beginning. We’ll be dealing with some colder weather for the next few months, leaving many wondering if this winter bring more rain or snow to our area. For weeks, our entire team of meteorologists at Channel 9 has been...
WBTV
Fire breaks out at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a north Charlotte Wendy’s restaurant, firefighters said. According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday to the restaurant fire on Northlake Centre Parkway. A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30...
lakenormanpublications.com
Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend
MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
CMPD investigating death near Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway near Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers said they were investigating a death along West Summit Avenue, not far from South Clarkson Street, just after noon on Thursday. No word on how the victim died. WCNC Charlotte has a...
Meet Kannapolis PD's new K9 officer!
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K9 unit to the squad. Kaiyo is a German Shepherd and his name means ocean. The police department said he will be working with officer West. They say he loves bully stick treats and zooming around his yard...
A violent 24 hours in the Queen City, with 4 shootings in less than a day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a violent 24 hours in the Queen City. Separate shootings have left some searching for answers. . Charlotte resident Alicia McKenzie detailed the events she said she heard from her home in a quiet neighborhood on Wednesday night. . “I did hear it, it was like...
Shooting in south Charlotte leaves one person hospitalized, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video featured in this story is from a previous report. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital in south Charlotte late Thursday. Officers responded to the incident that happened just after 11:30 p.m. at an...
Thousands of socks helping homeless people find comfort this winter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A clean pair of socks can be taken for granted these days. As humble as they are, they are critical for warmth. For those who are homeless and outside a majority of the time, it's a need that sometimes goes unmet. That's where Boardroom Socks comes...
North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
Community members frustrated after damage seen at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Community members in Mount Holly are frustrated after tire marks were seen in the Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. Photos shared by Madeline Urbanak on Facebook on Dec. 26 showed the damage, including deep tracks going in between headstones. Hillcrest Gardens provided WCNC Charlotte with the following...
Family worried about missing east Charlotte teen
CHARLOTTE — Family members are concerned about the well-being of a missing east Charlotte teen. Laisha Gonzalez, 15, was last seen on Dec. 17 at her home on Albemarle Road, family members said. A police report was filed the next day. Laisha is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
wfmynews2.com
A Charlotte mom who lost her son to shooting organizing 2023 Mega Mommy March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has seen 109 homicides in 2022, as of December 29, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. That’s 12 more than this time last year. With only a couple of days left in the year, families who are left grieving are trying to prevent more...
WBTV
Dialysis patient stranded in Charlotte after Southwest Airlines flight canceled
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As WBTV continues to bring you the latest on the impacts of the nationwide Southwest Airlines cancellations, one woman’s visit to Charlotte is lasting longer than she expected, keeping her hundreds of miles from her doctors. When Jan Bray traveled to Charlotte to see her...
He survived an axe attack and has waited 1 year for a home. Anson County animal advocates want you to meet Bubba
POLKTON, N.C. — When Bubba arrived at Anson County Animal Services in December 2021, the terrier mix was in rough condition, volunteer and animal advocate Heather Harrigan said. "Bubba came in as a stray," Harrigan said. "He had a major axe wound on his head." Today, she and other...
Some pizza boxes can be recycled. Here's what to know
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's pizza night. Do you know where your used pizza boxes are?. It can be a contentious question given recycling facilities' attempts to remind users to avoid tossing food and certain plastic food containers into recycling bins. So, some might respond: "In the trash." Domino's hopes...
How to recycle Christmas trees for big cats in North Carolina
ROCKWELL, N.C. — Now that Christmas is over, you're probably looking at your Christmas tree wondering what you're going to do with it now. If you’re thinking about throwing that tree on the side of the road, you should wait, because there is another option: dropping off your tree at Tiger World and getting free admission for each tree.
