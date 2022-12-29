Read full article on original website
BBC
Wild European bison moved to larger Canterbury reserve
A herd of wild bison that were reintroduced to the UK in the summer have been moved to a larger reserve. The Kent Wildlife Trust and Wildwood Trust released the three female bison to naturally manage West Blean Woods near Canterbury, Kent, in July. They are now roaming a 50...
I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’
It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
Dog-Walking Couple Sees Mysterious ‘Demonic’ Looking Creature Scurry In Front of Them
A dog-walking couple is sharing details about a “demonic” creature they recently encountered while walking through Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire, England. TMZ reported that earlier this month, Hannah and Dave Rowett were walking their pus through the Nottinghamshire park when they encountered a “shadowy creative” that “seemingly appeared out of thin air” and crossed their path before disappearing. The couple ended up taking pictures and even recording the incident.
We saw a crawling demonic figure in ‘haunted’ woods — and we have proof
A British couple claimed to be joined by a “demonic figure” while on a walk with their dogs — and they seemingly have proof. Hannah and Dave Rowett, both 52, were recently taking their daily walk in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire, around 6:30 a.m. when Hannah “felt we weren’t alone,” as she told Kennedy News and Media. The park is said to be haunted by a female spirit, dubbed the Grey Lady, who has reportedly been seen wearing a long, gray cloak. While Dave fetched their Labradors from the car, Hannah grabbed her phone and flashlight and followed a white ghostly figure that appeared...
A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side
A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO
A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath
Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
Tourists Get Out Of Their Cars Just Feet Away From Approaching Mama Grizz And Her 2 Cubs In Yellowstone
These are very dangerous animals that have very highly protective instincts. No picture at a National Park is worth your life…. The signs plastered all over the park telling you not to approach bears are there for a good reason. Sure, they are some of the most beautiful creatures to...
'Can You See It?' Mom and Two Kids Confronted by Huge Snake in Front Yard
The clip has been watched more than 21 million times, but many TikTokers failed to spot the danger lurking outside a home in Queensland, Australia.
Giant Crocodile Said To Have Eaten 300 People: 'They Never Kill for Fun'
Gustave the Nile crocodile has not been since since 2016, but experts say he could still be out there.
WATCH: Enormous Giant Squid Attacks Paddleboarder, Wraps Tentacles Around Board
In addition to the sunshine and glittering sea, a paddleboarder can expect to see a wide variety of sea creatures during a typical day on the ocean. Depending on the location, an ocean explorer might see jellyfish, stingrays, or minnows. Maybe even a dolphin or two, if they’re lucky.
BBC
Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner
A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Baby Baboon Clings to Dead Mom in Jaws of Leopard in Heartbreaking Photo
The spectacular image is one of 25 shortlisted for the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award, to be announced on February 9, 2023.
Bobcat Sneaks Within Inches Of Deer Before Taking It Down
These animals never cease to amaze. Even though I know it’s all they do, and all they know, I still get amazed by how good they are at just being themselves… skillful hunters. Bobcats are silent little killers that roam a large part of our lands. Present in...
Hippo Swallows 2-Year-Old Boy, Throws Him Back Up Alive
Hero saves 2-year-old swallowed by the hippo by throwing stones at the beast to get it to release the boy.
I turned my living room into the North Pole — now my home is ‘destroyed’
Bah, humbug! Critics have lashed out at a British mom who transformed her home into a makeshift North Pole by throwing thousands of miniature balls across the floor to replicate mounds of snow. Sam Grace posted a video to TikTok Wednesday in which she showed off the decadent decoration, but horrified viewers said she’d ruined her home for years to come. “Turning my front room into the North Pole,” Grace captioned the clip, which clocked up an astonishing 19 million views in a single day. In the footage, the mom looked hilariously hesitant about making a mess with the thousands of...
Grieving Dog Sleeping Next to Cat's Bed After It Passed Away Breaks Hearts
"It's the time together that counts, but nothing can replace a good friend," said one commenter on the heartbreaking post.
